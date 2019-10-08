New Scientist: UK University Academics Marching with Extinction Rebellion

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Climate scientists are fed up with nobody taking them seriously.
UK scientists join the Extinction Rebellion climate change protests
ENVIRONMENT 7 October 2019
By Lilian Anekwe
Charlie Gardner, a conservation scientist at the University of Kent, says he joined the organisation because he felt that his professional responsibility extended beyond “just studying and describing” the impact of climate change on biodiversity.
“We know what to do to save species, but the UK government is not giving us the funding to do it. I’ve done everything I possibly can professionally and personally, but none of that has worked, it’s all been a drop in the ocean. For me as a scientist this is necessary – and it is going to work.”
Jennifer Rudd, a scientist at a UK university, says she had no choice but to join Extinction Rebellion “given everything I know about climate change”.
Lee, who didn’t wish to give his full name, says he worked for a decade in climate science, but “we are now reaching the tipping point that we’ve always been fearful of”.
“It’s almost to the point when we can’t reverse it. This is our last chance. The social contract with the government has been broken and now there’s nothing left to do but rebel.”
…Read more: https://www.newscientist.com/article/2219008-uk-scientists-join-the-extinction-rebellion-climate-change-protests/
Imagine if all the eco-economists, conservation scientists and climate modellers joined Extinction Rebellion and threatened to withdraw their services from society. How would we all cope?
‘Imagine if all the eco-economists, conservation scientists and climate modellers joined Extinction Rebellion and threatened to withdraw their services from society. How would we all cope?’
lol.
A John Lennon single?
“How would we all cope” apart from the obvious ,,people able to get to work and mass hysteria going away, scientists who dont agree with CAĢW might get a word in edge ways.
The Dept. of Ed. has a new “combatting hate” agenda, yet no mention that XR openly calls youth to break the law, go to prison. This goes way up to Cabinet Office policy.
After all CO2 is the real enemy, right?
Imagine if all the eco-economists, conservation scientists and climate modellers joined Extinction Rebellion and threatened to withdraw their services from society. How would we all cope?
Quite.
The real question is, “how would we ever know”?
Perhaps if all these climate scientists didn’t keep pushing for more and more funding they might be taken a bit more seriously given their track record of serial failure in terms of predictions, trends and constantly deferred catastrophe.
Such is the academic bandwagon on climate now that I am surprised not to have seen “serious” studies about Shakespeare’s use of metaphor for sea level rise, Dante and global temperature rise in Mediterranean climatic sub-zones and literary impacts in D.H.Lawrence of unrestrained polar warming (oh wait, there’s some clown at the London School of Economics doing something like that).
Shakespeare’s use of metaphor for sea level rise – please, please submit that paper to a peer reviewed journal ;-).
I’m from the uk, I have never read/heard of any scientists cleaning the coasts of Britain of plastic, niether have I heard of them cleaning the rivers, lakes, streams, roads of plastic, or of mass tree planting… So what funds do they need to save us from any weather?
It just shows how far the standard of UK universities has fallen when these so-called scientists (idiots) can get emlpoyment in them.
Any mathematicians, quantum physics folks, electric or mechanical engineering guys in that crowd ?
Why pseudo-sciences are always the most climate involved so called scholars?
Probably find that their parents marched for CND in the fifties and sixties….
“The impact of climate change on biodiversity” They always mean ONLY the human caused element, which is minuscule compared to natural forcings, and no species has ever become extinct due to human CO2 emissions, in fact it’s probably helped biodiversity. Also, there’s never been one single real ‘climate refugee’. These scientists need to go back to the school of life. “The UK government is not giving us the funding” and they wonder why they’re not taken seriously with their send money to save the world plea.