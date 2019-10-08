New Scientist: UK University Academics Marching with Extinction Rebellion

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Climate scientists are fed up with nobody taking them seriously.

UK scientists join the Extinction Rebellion climate change protests

ENVIRONMENT 7 October 2019

By Lilian Anekwe

…

Charlie Gardner, a conservation scientist at the University of Kent, says he joined the organisation because he felt that his professional responsibility extended beyond “just studying and describing” the impact of climate change on biodiversity.

“We know what to do to save species, but the UK government is not giving us the funding to do it. I’ve done everything I possibly can professionally and personally, but none of that has worked, it’s all been a drop in the ocean. For me as a scientist this is necessary – and it is going to work.”

…

Jennifer Rudd, a scientist at a UK university, says she had no choice but to join Extinction Rebellion “given everything I know about climate change”.

…

Lee, who didn’t wish to give his full name, says he worked for a decade in climate science, but “we are now reaching the tipping point that we’ve always been fearful of”.

“It’s almost to the point when we can’t reverse it. This is our last chance. The social contract with the government has been broken and now there’s nothing left to do but rebel.”

…