Police use a battering ram to break into Extinction Rebellion warehouse in Kennington, south London

Police use a battering ram to break into #ExtinctionRebellion warehouse in Kennington, south London pic.twitter.com/szb98zlZgP — Damien Gayle (@damiengayle) October 5, 2019

An activist with #ExtinctionRebellion said the building had been a “tech hub” storing much of the audiovisual equipment for the protests, including sound systems and lighting, as well as lots of small gazebos. pic.twitter.com/9Jx9DgOs8X — Damien Gayle (@damiengayle) October 5, 2019

#ExtinctionRebellion said eight activists had been arrested on conspiracy to cause a public nuisance as they tried to remove equipment from the building pic.twitter.com/o0MrgrpwSr — Damien Gayle (@damiengayle) October 5, 2019

Equipment confiscated from #ExtinctionRebellion included these pink bean bags, which remain under heavy guard from the Met’s territorial support group. pic.twitter.com/ul7VImR6l4 — Damien Gayle (@damiengayle) October 5, 2019

FULL STORY: Police begin preemptive arrests of #ExtinctionRebellion activists ahead of London protests https://t.co/KTOkQOQRPY — Damien Gayle (@damiengayle) October 5, 2019

Police admitted they had no warrant to enter the #ExtinctionRebellion building, but claimed the right after arresting people who had been seen to leave it. — Damien Gayle (@damiengayle) October 5, 2019

An activist from #ExtinctionRebellion said the building had been legitimately rented, but that the landlord had decided to evict them this morning, which is why activists were trying to move equipment today. — Damien Gayle (@damiengayle) October 5, 2019

Met police statement on #ExtinctionRebellion raid today: Police are in Cleaver Street, SE11. At this stage, ten people [seven women and three men] have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance. They have been taken to a south London police station. — Damien Gayle (@damiengayle) October 5, 2019

Officers remain at the scene. Enquiries continue. — Damien Gayle (@damiengayle) October 5, 2019

#ExtinctionRebellion said in a statement: “This escalation of pre-emptive tactics by the government and police is a sign that we are being heard and acknowledged as a significant movement. — Damien Gayle (@damiengayle) October 5, 2019

An #ExtinctionRebellion spokesperson said confiscated equipment included portable toilets, kitchen equipment, gazebos and big tents, cooking urns and big thermos flasks, 250-watt solar panels and 12v car batteries, food, waterproofs, umbrellas and hot water bottles. — Damien Gayle (@damiengayle) October 5, 2019

