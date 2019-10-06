Police use a battering ram to break into Extinction Rebellion warehouse in Kennington, south London

A twitter thread
Police use a battering ram to break into #ExtinctionRebellion warehouse in Kennington, south London pic.twitter.com/szb98zlZgP
An activist with #ExtinctionRebellion said the building had been a “tech hub” storing much of the audiovisual equipment for the protests, including sound systems and lighting, as well as lots of small gazebos. pic.twitter.com/9Jx9DgOs8X
#ExtinctionRebellion said eight activists had been arrested on conspiracy to cause a public nuisance as they tried to remove equipment from the building pic.twitter.com/o0MrgrpwSr
Equipment confiscated from #ExtinctionRebellion included these pink bean bags, which remain under heavy guard from the Met’s territorial support group. pic.twitter.com/ul7VImR6l4
FULL STORY: Police begin preemptive arrests of #ExtinctionRebellion activists ahead of London protests https://t.co/KTOkQOQRPY
Police admitted they had no warrant to enter the #ExtinctionRebellion building, but claimed the right after arresting people who had been seen to leave it.
An activist from #ExtinctionRebellion said the building had been legitimately rented, but that the landlord had decided to evict them this morning, which is why activists were trying to move equipment today.
Met police statement on #ExtinctionRebellion raid today:
Police are in Cleaver Street, SE11.
At this stage, ten people [seven women and three men] have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance.
They have been taken to a south London police station.
Officers remain at the scene.
Enquiries continue.
#ExtinctionRebellion said in a statement: “This escalation of pre-emptive tactics by the government and police is a sign that we are being heard and acknowledged as a significant movement.
An #ExtinctionRebellion spokesperson said confiscated equipment included portable toilets, kitchen equipment, gazebos and big tents, cooking urns and big thermos flasks, 250-watt solar panels and 12v car batteries, food, waterproofs, umbrellas and hot water bottles.
Shadow minister for policing @LouHaigh:https://t.co/XerSwhMzKa
24 thoughts on “Police use a battering ram to break into Extinction Rebellion warehouse in Kennington, south London”
That may sound like a battering ram, but it is not.
It is the sound of inevitability.
Warms the cockles of me heart, it does.
Lol
The gloves are coming off.
These guys are terrorist and they have been tolerated thus far is a sign that terrorism is fine if the cause is good. Ye olde noble cause fallacy.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/02/03/hidden-hand/
The disrupters being disrupted. I love it👍👍👍 That is what we pay our police to do.
XR spokesman Boardman said the protests could be five times bigger than those in April, when demonstrators took to the streets for 11 days, sitting down to blockade roads, bridges and intersections. Police made more than 1,100 arrests.
First, who funds XR?
Secondly, as well as the planned disruptions and strikes, is there a “triggering” effect on gullible people. Some people in my county with mental health problems of a paranoid nature or learning difficulties have been wandering out of their various institutions, sheltered accommodation and supported accommodation and then attaching themselves to rail tracks and roads. The people seem to have no direct connection with XR and certainly not deliberately controlled by them but seem to be imitating what they see on the television or in newspapers, presumably because they mindlessly and irrationally misconstrue it as acceptable behaviour that they are under pressure to replicate. I guess that this sort of “copycat” behaviour is known to psychologists and psychiatrists. Left unaddressed, it could lead to individual suicide or mass suicide. My daughters’ schools’ management board also seems to back XR and does not seek to discourage the children from “striking”.
what is it with everyone using twitter for news?
damned annoying when its so called reporters doing it as well
that aside Id say that upsetting the Ye olde building residents yesterday ie banksters;-) might have got the police response while annoying the hell out of normal citizens could be ignored by the ptb with the green leanings
downunder theyre talking of cutting the govt benefits to protesters of the ex reb
seeing as most arrested are recipients its sort of apt.
and i loved the list of what was removed ALL of which were fossil fuel made items
no grass matting and room temp water for them, or public loos etc
will be interesting to see how many turn up to the next rally after this
There’s never been anything like twitter for getting instantaneous news anywhere without the filters. It has turned anyone into a journalist and upended the established order. About 95% of twitter is like that festival in India where everyone throws feces at each other, but the remaining 5% is priceless for the views into the world it provides. I’ve learned to filter out all of the crap, but sometimes even that is very useful for understanding the mental illness the world has descended into.
With the economies of the major economic powers in the EU headed south with no relief in sight and the continuing concentrated fight for Brexit, I really don’t see the climate wackos gaining much headway for some time to come despite the backing of many in government. I get the sense that Europe is entering a period of extended unrest driven by social and economic realities clashing with the socialist one world ideology. I strongly suspect that events like this and the yellow vest protests in France and elsewhere are just small time precursors of much larger broader and probably much more violent and persistent civil unrest to come for many of the nations in the EU. The bottom line is that the workers refuse to become serfs to an EU system of government which is specifically designed to insulate it’s self from the concerns of it’s citizens.
“Equipment confiscated from #ExtinctionRebellion included these pink bean bags, which remain under heavy guard from the Met’s territorial support group.”
Thank goodness those are in safe hands now.
Neither of the two policemen seemed to know how best to use the ram effectively.
My guess is they have only been trained in “gender equality” courses…as well as “Muslim” outreach programs.
I could also say they didn’t want to be there as they knew it was an exercise in futility. What is important is what was on that taped sign on the door. The rest is just speculation.
““This escalation of pre-emptive tactics by the government and police is a sign that we are being heard and acknowledged as a significant movement.”
By that measure that puts you in the same camp as ISIS and the IRA or other ideological nihilists, or to be slightly less extreme, anyone who wishes to destroy the economy.
They say they are a significant movement, but so were the anarchists in the early 1900’s, but that does not necessarily mean they are a legitimate movement if they disrupt people’s lives,
Eg: blocking a man from seeing his dying father, making people miss their appointments for chemotherapy, etc.
No doubt considered to be all for a noble cause.
This is the world they want. Their demands can only be brought about by a totalitarian state interfering in every moment of every citizen’s life, by force.
I would like to know what was on that taped sign on the door. I suspect it was an eviction order that, eviction bailiffs were not able to, “lawfully” execute. Now in the UK, “squatting” is “illegal”. Very grey areas within the law there.
With property prices skyrocketing in London, owners are taking “physical” action, “within the law” to evict “tenants” (As “squatters” were once called).
Seem like to me the “residents” knew what was going to happen and made it “difficult” for law enforcement to comply with orders. That door was strongly barricaded.
I didn’t think it looked much like a warehouse door. Turns out to be a closed court building – how ironic for a law breaking activist group to use it to store stuff for its criminal activities.
Lambeth, you might find the “alarmists” on the “winning” side there.
The XR people should study this closely.
Police turn up at correct address
Police dont end up glued to anything
Police can actually use the tools they have
Tricky real world stuff
Yes, this post was annoying … with all the fragmented links/videos.
It was not an article, but a Hodge-podge of videos or whatever with many duplicates, etc.
Annoying post.
JPP
Can’t see them gaining much traction in the UK. The funniest thing is at every even they stage it is usually attached to some fossil fuelled vehicle.
Wall Street Journal offers Greta some advice:
Greta Thunberg Has the Climate Alarmists’ Number
If they believed what they claim to believe, they’d do a lot more about it. She’s right—how dare they?
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.wsj.com/amp/articles/greta-thunberg-has-the-climate-alarmists-number-11570224870