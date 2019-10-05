Democrats deliberately conceal global energy & CO2 emissions realities from the public

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin

The Democratic Party’s Green New Deal energy schemes pushing pipe dreams of 100% emissions free electricity in the U.S. by 2050 conceal well established global energy and emissions realities showing world fossil fuel use and CO2 emissions will continue to significantly increase in future decades regardless of the misguided, hugely expensive ($500 billion dollars per year) and incompetent (significant amounts of grid reliability backup fossil generation preclude zero emissions) GND energy proposals.

The most recent analysis of global energy use and CO2 emissions evaluating the period from 2018 to 2050 conducted by EIA shows the world’s developing nations controlling nearly seventy percent of all energy use and three quarters of all man made CO2 emissions on earth in year 2050.

These overwhelming dominating year 2050 levels of global energy use and CO2 emissions by the developing nations further increase their already commanding year 2018 energy use and emissions outcomes where about two thirds of all man made CO2 emissions and sixty percent of all energy use on earth are from these nations.

Despite the fact that the developed nations are forecast to see little energy growth and reduce emissions through 2050 from year 2018 levels and that these nations fossil fuel use is forecast to decline during this interval global use of fossil fuels are forecast to climb by 25% and man made CO2 emissions to increase by 22% during this period driven by the developing nations unquenchable thirst for growing energy requirements to improve their economies.

The developing nations are forecast to be accountable for 87% of all global energy growth and 100% accountable for all man made CO2 emissions growth during the interval between 2018 and 2050.

The developing nations are forecast to increase use of all fossil fuels including natural gas, petroleum and coal with these resources representing nearly seventy percent of these nations total energy needs in year 2050.

The developed nations are also forecast to use fossil fuels for the majority of their energy needs in year 2050 with nearly two thirds of these nations energy needs met by fossil fuels. The man made CO2 emissions impacts of the continued global reliance on fossil fuels (completely dominated by the developing nations energy use) for meeting world energy needs is shown below.

The Democrats GND schemes will cost U.S. citizens trillions of dollars and end up having zero results on lowering global CO2 emissions levels that are completely controlled by the world’s developing nations with these nations fully committed to continued and growing use of fossil fuels.

The American people are being deliberately mislead by the Democrats about global energy use and CO2 emissions outcomes and lied to regarding their phony “fighting climate change” claims because their GND energy scheme outcomes are irrelevant to global energy use and CO2 emissions results (global CO2 levels inexorably climb upward by more than 8.4 billion metric tons by year 2050) that are solely controlled by the world’s developing nations that dominate all global energy use and CO2 emissions consequences.

The Democrats and their media propagandists need to be held accountable for their deplorable distortions, deceptions and dishonesty in addressing energy and CO2 emissions issues with the American public.

Hopefully the election next year will provide an opportunity for addressing this failure of accountability by the Democratic Party to truthfully present global energy and CO2 emissions outcomes to our country’s citizens.

