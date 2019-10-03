Economist Charles Steele explains how Democratic candidates for President are pushing energy socialism and why the attempt to meet their physically impossible goals, would require totalitarianism.
More than a billion people suffer from energy poverty around the world and plans proposed by the Democratic candidates for the party’s nomination for President, like various version of the Green New Deal, would bring poverty and death for millions in the United States. The rapid economic transition from required by the rapid elimination of fossil fuel would require totalitarian political institutions. Replacing fossil fuels with wind and solar, is impossible as a matter of physics.
Advertisements
18 thoughts on “The Push For Energy Socialism In The United States”
Energy policy by a socialist government FAILED, https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-politics-49905748
Were I live, was once one of the biggest coal mining areas in the world,when Maggie closed the mines down nothing was done,there has been a socialist government in power for the last 20 years who are more interested in green deals and destroying farming than looking after there own people.
Yes but if you believe the b..llshit broadcasting corp you will believe anything.
Wales is no different from any other part of the UK.
Badly made houses, leaky single glazed windows, freezing damp weather and lots of fog.
All comes from living on the edge of a large drafty ocean.
I don’t believe anything that crappy public financed org says, it’s all lies, mega salaries and Jimmy Savile, Harris style, vile 2 faced idiots, like the recently retired humphrys (thank goodness).
Oh how he cried tears in his breakfast cereal on his last day, didn’t he, when he got 10K+ a week?
How that guy could get paid 600k for the crap he spouted every breakfast for 30yrs beats me…
The socialism and the paedos started in the BEEB, and it should be closed, or should have been abolished 20yrs ago!
B d Clark,
Yes, Mrs ‘Maggie’ Thatcher came to power in 1979 and – as you say – she initiated the Ridley Plan to close the UK coal industry. She was not a socialist and her Party (i,e, the Conservative Party aka the Tories) was not socialist.
It was not until 1997 that the socialist Labour Party led by Tony Blair won an election and supplanted the Tory government. By then there was so little left of the coal industry that the few remaining pits were not viable.
The socialists left office and were replaced by the Tory-led coalition (with the Lib Dems) in 2010. David Cameron then became Prime Minister.
The Tories won the 2015 election and formed a government led by Cameron. A succession of Tory governments have existed since then.
So, you are right to say that “Maggie closed the mines down” but I fail to understand why you think “there has been a socialist government in power for the last 20 years”.
Furthermore, the most significant fact is that Thatcher deliberately started the AGW scare when she was Prime Minister and that was BEFORE “the last 20 years”.
Richard
PS I was the Vice President of the British Association of Colliery Management (BACM).
The same idiots pushing the green new disaster want to see poverty arising from corrupt leadership become a valid reason to claim asylum. This opens the doors to billions of economic refugees which will unavoidably devolve the developed world by spreading economic misery to all but the corrupt elite.
OMG! Another sane, reasonable person!!
Democrats aren’t serious about abandoning fossil fuels. It’s just bluster, gross stupidity and catering to their green donors. They’re wrong about everything, everytime, everywhere so of course they’re wrong about climate and energy. If they had control of the House, Senate, Executive and the Supreme court they would only levy a huge carbon tax and use the funds for more give away programs to buy votes. Nothing here move on.
“the rapid elimination of fossil fuel would require totalitarian political institutions“
An intended feature, not a flaw by the climate scam perpetrators.
Some people are rich and some are poor. Very unfair. Everybody should be poor.
Berkshire Hathaway’s TMI Climate Solutions is building an industrial boiler using hydrino energy.
This reactor is running. Here 750L of water boils in 30min = at least 200kW and the size of this means we have energy densities at least comparable to the internal combustion engine. We can transition. Tens of actual world-class physicists know this (and yes, wind & solar are marginal sources of energy).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k_nwlqr-daw&feature=youtu.be
Economists are always behind the times, as are skeptics.
And real physicists.
I’ll buy one if you throw in the Brooklyn Bridge for the same price.
All I can say is that all of the Marxists I knew in school are now very much green advocates, many in the Green Party or its supporters. They crow about the return of the Socialist/Marxist way, which, due to past lessons, they will do right this time around (that is, they have learned from past mistakes). Somehow I don’t believe that things would be any different.
Their biggest mistake was wrapping the evils of Socialism/Marxism with intentions claimed to be for the greater good, which in the end, are always for the greater harm. They definitely haven’t learned if they tied their ideology to green.
It’s impossible to learn from past mistakes when you rewrite history to rationalize away those mistakes, either in the history books or in your own mind.
The best liars lie to themselves best.
Also, just out of curiosity, would you describe the personalities of those Marxists that you knew as the ‘control-freak’ type?
It’s hard to learn from past mistakes when you brush away those mistakes as “well they just didn’t do it right, but this time is different”. The fact is they did it exactly as prescribe and the result was misery. When you try it, the result will be the same. just as it has every other time it’s been tried by others who brushed away those past mistakes with the refrain “well they just didn’t do it right, but this time is different”.
OMG! Another sane, reasonable person!!
A recent statement of Putin. The world needs more such sensible leaders.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/video_and_audio/headlines/49922779/vladimir-putin-criticises-greta-thunberg-s-un-speech-on-climate-change