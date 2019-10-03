The Push For Energy Socialism In The United States

Economist Charles Steele explains how Democratic candidates for President are pushing energy socialism and why the attempt to meet their physically impossible goals, would require totalitarianism.

More than a billion people suffer from energy poverty around the world and plans proposed by the Democratic candidates for the party’s nomination for President, like various version of the Green New Deal, would bring poverty and death for millions in the United States. The rapid economic transition from required by the rapid elimination of fossil fuel would require totalitarian political institutions. Replacing fossil fuels with wind and solar, is impossible as a matter of physics.

