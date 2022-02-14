Leading Climate Skeptic Dr. Steve Koonin on The Joe Rogan Experience

You may have heard about the controversy surrounding Joe Rogan, Neil Young, and Spotify in the past couple of weeks. It didn’t faze Rogan at all, and he’s jumped from the frying pan and into the fire with a great interview with Steve Koonin, Ph.D. From the podcast description:

Steven E. Koonin is a theoretical physicist, professor, former Chief Scientist for the BP petroleum company, and former Under Secretary for Science at the U.S. Department of Energy under the Obama administration. He’s also the author of “Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, and Why It Matters.”

Koonin notes in an email to me:

“[Friday] Joe Rogan released a 2-hour podcast that I had recorded with him on Thursday in Austin. It was a serious, in-depth conversation about climate and energy matters that will reach 11M people (more than NYT, WSJ, WaPo, CNN, and Fox combined).”

You can listen to the entire podcast here at Spotify, but if you don’t have an account, you’ll need to sign up for a free trial to listen.





