Leading Climate Skeptic Dr. Steve Koonin on The Joe Rogan Experience

52 mins ago
Anthony Watts
15 Comments

You may have heard about the controversy surrounding Joe Rogan, Neil Young, and Spotify in the past couple of weeks. It didn’t faze Rogan at all, and he’s jumped from the frying pan and into the fire with a great interview with Steve Koonin, Ph.D. From the podcast description:

Steven E. Koonin is a theoretical physicist, professor, former Chief Scientist for the BP petroleum company, and former Under Secretary for Science at the U.S. Department of Energy under the Obama administration. He’s also the author of “Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, and Why It Matters.

Koonin notes in an email to me:

“[Friday] Joe Rogan released a 2-hour podcast that I had recorded with him on Thursday in Austin. It was a serious, in-depth conversation about climate and energy matters that will reach 11M people (more than NYT, WSJ, WaPo, CNN, and Fox combined).”

You can listen to the entire podcast here at Spotify, but if you don’t have an account, you’ll need to sign up for a free trial to listen.

This podcast will be moved to our “videos” section of WUWT after it leaves the main page.

fretslider
February 14, 2022 8:48 am

So far the alarmists don’t seem to have registered this one

CNN really froths at the mouth where Rogan is concerned

MarkW
Reply to  fretslider
February 14, 2022 8:49 am

Frothing at the mouth seems to be SOP for CNN these days.

fretslider
Reply to  MarkW
February 14, 2022 8:54 am

“CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota, who lamented the network’s loss of Jeff Zucker last week, quipped on Thursday she doesn’t know what to do with Joe Rogan.

“Well, I admit I’m out of ideas for what to do about Joe Rogan. I’m officially out of ideas,” Camerota declared.”

https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2022/02/10/cnn_alisyn_camerota_im_out_of_ideas_for_what_to_do_about_joe_rogan.html

SMC
Reply to  fretslider
February 14, 2022 9:03 am

Without Zucker it’s questionable whether CNN anchors have the brain power to come up with their own ideas.

Peta of Newark
Reply to  fretslider
February 14, 2022 9:16 am

That link is epic…

She claims she doesn’t know what to do about JR, then sets about putting more words into his mouth than there are in the British Library and uses them to beat him up.
How stupid, ugly and dumb is it possible to be?
<thinks ‘climate science’ and shudders>

What do they say about ‘bad publicity‘ – an advert like she just gave him would have cost $$10’s of Millions

fretslider
Reply to  Peta of Newark
February 14, 2022 9:26 am

It’s a size thing as much as anything else. CNN gets around 800,000 viewers

“the size of his platform.” 11 million

John Garrett
February 14, 2022 9:00 am

For the last ten (10) months, I have had a reservation to borrow a copy of Dr. Koonin’s Unsettled from the local public library.

Never before have I had this much difficulty obtaining a book from this large urban, blue state public library. I’m not one who puts much faith in conspiracy theories— however, they are starting to make me wonder.

The book is apparently out of print. The library claims they have a copy on order.

I wandered into the local independent bookseller last week and asked if they had a copy. Mirabile dictu, they did. I bought it.

After I finish reading it, I’ll donate it to the public library.

Yooper
Reply to  John Garrett
February 14, 2022 9:04 am

I got the Kindle version. Hard copies are available on Amazon.

John Garrett
Reply to  Yooper
February 14, 2022 9:28 am

Thanks. I appreciate the tips.

I’m “old school.” When I really want to concentrate on the text, only hard copy print will do— I just cannot focus on a screen.

I try to avoid Amazon as much as is humanly possible. I’m in a fight with Bezos.

Similarly, I try to avoid the dominant internet search engine. Those of us who are habitués of WUWT know why.

To the extent possible, I try to direct as much of my trade as I can to my local independent bookseller.

Joe Gordon
Reply to  John Garrett
February 14, 2022 9:05 am

According to directives from the government’s Ministry of Libraries, the proper temperature for storing Koonin’s book, and others deemed worthy of preservation, is 451 degrees.

Michael Mann says they shouldn’t take the trouble, since the average temperature will reach 600 by the middle of next week.

fretslider
Reply to  Joe Gordon
February 14, 2022 9:13 am

Fahrenheit 451 of course

John Shotsky
Reply to  John Garrett
February 14, 2022 9:20 am

Koonin’s Unsettled is available for free in pdf or epub form from:
Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, and Why It Matters | Steven E. Koonin | download (book4you.org)

ASTONERII
Reply to  John Garrett
February 14, 2022 9:31 am

They might burn it.

Rud Istvan
February 14, 2022 9:23 am

This is a big deal for two reasons.

Koonin has street cred, and he chaired the APS review (transcript available at Judith’s) which led him to write Unsettled when APS did not change its stance after his findings.

Rogan reaches a very large and diverse audience. A major crack in the climate change foundations.

ASTONERII
February 14, 2022 9:30 am

All that with his n-word apology tour. A very busy guy!

