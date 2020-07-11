Podcast: The Calamity of Models (Guest: Willis Eschenbach)

Both climate and coronavirus models continue to fail. Why do we still look at them for deciding public policy?

Our resident polymath Willis Eschenbach joins Anthony Watts to discuss the parallels of hysteria and failure surrounding climate models and the coronovirus model that effectively put the world on hold.

Problem is, it’s worse than the old computer programmers adage “garbage in/garbage” out this time. These models are affecting real lives.

