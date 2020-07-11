Both climate and coronavirus models continue to fail. Why do we still look at them for deciding public policy?
Our resident polymath Willis Eschenbach joins Anthony Watts to discuss the parallels of hysteria and failure surrounding climate models and the coronovirus model that effectively put the world on hold.
Problem is, it’s worse than the old computer programmers adage “garbage in/garbage” out this time. These models are affecting real lives.
6 thoughts on “Podcast: The Calamity of Models (Guest: Willis Eschenbach)”
Mosh will be clutching his data until his dying breath. One imagines him in a tiny room looking at his climate data like Gollum looked upon the ring…”my precious.”
Is he mentioned in the podcast? Or are you just trolling?
Love it Willis! If your ever on Florida’s west coast, I recommend the Village of Cortez. I ‘d love to buy you a pint at the docks.
Done. I gotta get back to Florida at some point, I lived in Coconut Grove for a short while in the ’60s and enjoyed it greatly.
w.
Do the people and politicians know that expert’s opinions are based on models? I don’t think so. Media just editorializes what the scientist’s say. Unchallenged, no details asked, no analysis done.
People also understand that asking wrong questions is not good for your career. Business owners and politicians see a way to profit with the narrative. So the Ponzi scheme starts and escalates.
Data says 1 in 500 year event.
Model says it’s getting worse , maybe 1 in 1000 year?
https://thebfd.co.nz/2020/07/11/possible-1-1000-year-flood-china-japan-india-nepal-bangladesh-weeks-of-flooding-coming/