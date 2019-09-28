Michael Bloomberg: Chinese President is “Not a Dictator” Because of Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Michael Bloomberg, President Xi Jinping is not a dictator because he listens to the people’s demand for climate action.

MARGARET HOOVER: The United States currently accounts for 15 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. China accounts for 30 percent of greenhouse gas emissions. How do we, even if we get to zero, how do you get India, China, and the other countries to be good partners.

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG: China is doing a lot. Yes, they’re still building a bunch of coal-fired power plants

HOOVER: And they’re still burning coal.

BLOOMBERG: Yes they are. But, they are now moving plants away from the cities. The Communist Party wants to stay in power in China and they listen to the public. When the public says ‘I can’t breathe the air,’ Xi Jinping is not a dictator. He has to satisfy his constituents, or he’s not going to survive.

HOOVER: He’s not a dictator?

BLOOMBERG: No, he has a constituency to answer to.

HOOVER: He doesn’t have a vote, he doesn’t have a democracy. He’s not held accountable by voters. Is the check on him just a revolution?

BLOOMBERG: You’re not going to have a revolution. No government survives without the will of the majority of its people. He has to deliver services. The Chinese Communist Party looks at Russia and they look for where the communist party is and they don’t find it anymore and they don’t want that to happen. Source: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/09/27/michael-bloomberg-chinas-communist-leader-xi-jinping-not-a-dictator/

Below is a video of Bloomberg explaining why President Xi Jinping is not a dictator;

.@MikeBloomberg tells @FiringLineShow that China's leader is addressing pollution to satisfy constituents & secure his political future.

"The Communist Party wants to stay in power in China and they listen to the public," he says. pic.twitter.com/B9SoAXJwrM — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLineShow) September 27, 2019

Who needs an election to tell you what the people want, when it is so obvious the people demand climate action?

Back in 2017 President Xi Jinping presided over the kind of policy disaster which would get a Western politician ejected from office, as ambitious local executive committees raced to meet Jinping’s Communist quotas for converting cities to gas, without anyone pausing to ensure sufficient gas supplies were available.

This left millions of Chinese people to suffer a harsh Northern Chinese winter without home heating.

Some of the local Communist officials involved in the conversions knew there were problems, but they had no choice but to follow the direction of their President.

Chinese officials point fingers as gasification crisis worsens … In China, policy targets are trickled down to the village official level with the objectives generally understood to be the minimum to be achieved. “If we did not meet the target, we will get bad performance reviews and we will start worrying about our careers,” the inspector said. She declined to specify the targets. … Read more: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-pollution-gas-criticism/chinese-officials-point-fingers-as-gasification-crisis-worsens-idUSKBN1EG0N9

In 2018, in the wake of this disaster, the Chinese Communist Party accepted Xi Jinping’s request to abolish term limits on his presidency, to allow Xi Jinping to remain President for as long as he wants the job.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

