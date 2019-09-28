Michael Bloomberg: Chinese President is “Not a Dictator” Because of Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to Michael Bloomberg, President Xi Jinping is not a dictator because he listens to the people’s demand for climate action.
MARGARET HOOVER: The United States currently accounts for 15 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. China accounts for 30 percent of greenhouse gas emissions. How do we, even if we get to zero, how do you get India, China, and the other countries to be good partners.Source: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/09/27/michael-bloomberg-chinas-communist-leader-xi-jinping-not-a-dictator/
MICHAEL BLOOMBERG: China is doing a lot. Yes, they’re still building a bunch of coal-fired power plants
HOOVER: And they’re still burning coal.
BLOOMBERG: Yes they are. But, they are now moving plants away from the cities. The Communist Party wants to stay in power in China and they listen to the public. When the public says ‘I can’t breathe the air,’ Xi Jinping is not a dictator. He has to satisfy his constituents, or he’s not going to survive.
HOOVER: He’s not a dictator?
BLOOMBERG: No, he has a constituency to answer to.
HOOVER: He doesn’t have a vote, he doesn’t have a democracy. He’s not held accountable by voters. Is the check on him just a revolution?
BLOOMBERG: You’re not going to have a revolution. No government survives without the will of the majority of its people. He has to deliver services. The Chinese Communist Party looks at Russia and they look for where the communist party is and they don’t find it anymore and they don’t want that to happen.
Below is a video of Bloomberg explaining why President Xi Jinping is not a dictator;
Who needs an election to tell you what the people want, when it is so obvious the people demand climate action?
Back in 2017 President Xi Jinping presided over the kind of policy disaster which would get a Western politician ejected from office, as ambitious local executive committees raced to meet Jinping’s Communist quotas for converting cities to gas, without anyone pausing to ensure sufficient gas supplies were available.
This left millions of Chinese people to suffer a harsh Northern Chinese winter without home heating.
Some of the local Communist officials involved in the conversions knew there were problems, but they had no choice but to follow the direction of their President.
Chinese officials point fingers as gasification crisis worsens
…
In China, policy targets are trickled down to the village official level with the objectives generally understood to be the minimum to be achieved.
“If we did not meet the target, we will get bad performance reviews and we will start worrying about our careers,” the inspector said. She declined to specify the targets.
…Read more: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-pollution-gas-criticism/chinese-officials-point-fingers-as-gasification-crisis-worsens-idUSKBN1EG0N9
In 2018, in the wake of this disaster, the Chinese Communist Party accepted Xi Jinping’s request to abolish term limits on his presidency, to allow Xi Jinping to remain President for as long as he wants the job.
27 thoughts on “Michael Bloomberg: Chinese President is “Not a Dictator” Because of Climate Change”
Well, if the people get too unruly you can always bring the tanks in.
That will be Trump’s next step
So the Bloomberg has spoken. Now there is no such thing as a dictator. There never has been. That random collection of letters is totally void of meaning. There are a lot of dictionaries that need amending, and countless books that must be re-edited.
“No government survives without the will of the majority of its people.”
Like North Korea or Venezuela or Zimbabwe.
That’s sort of true. No dictator can survive without strong support. Your support group can decide to remove you. The first example that comes to mind is Nikita_Khrushchev. IIRC, he was abroad and his first clue when he got back to Moscow was that all the phone numbers had been changed.
The trick is to keep your support group at each other’s throats so they can’t take cohesive action against you. I doubt that he ever read The Prince, but Saddam Hussein seemed to be the master of that technique.
You aren’t a dictator so long as you do what ever the liberals want done.
Isn’t that special.
Good point.
Castro, Maduro, Stalin, Pol Pot, Mao, Xi= wise and responsive political leaders.
Trump, Netanyahu=dictators
Ironically, President Xi Jinping is doing a much better job of ignoring the mad Green ‘Climate Change’ Schemes for CO2 and energy deprivation than most of the West’s elected Heads of State. Perhaps it’s just Chinese common sense coming through.
The Chinese remember the Cultural Revolution.
Why is it that when it comes to CO2, warmists can not even do 5th-grade arithmetic?
How does moving the coal-fired power plants away from the cities do anything about global warming? The CO2 still goes into the same atmosphere. What a moroon!
And yes, Xi is a dictator. Ask the people of Hong Kong.
jackbenimble333. LOLOLOL exactly, so as long as the coal plants are away from cities every country can start building them?
He is probably stupid, but I think it is also part of a move to start conflating “AGW”, “Climate Change”, “Bad Weather and its consequences (i.e., flooding, destruction, etc.)”, “General Pollution”, “Just picking a stupid place to build houses”, “concentration of melamin in skin”, etc. into one giant marxist social justice issue.
Bloomberg only shows that he understands very little about either Chinese politics or the Chinese political system.
While there is always the risk that internal political rivalries and intrigue could overthrow Xi Jin Ping as a result of unpopular measures, there will be no revolution as long as the Chinese Army supports the government, and as long as the cadres in the mid-levels of the Chinese Communist Party also remain supportive and willing to enforce Communist policy. It is a more delicate balance (and less totalitarian) than it was under Mao, and average people have a few more basic economic (and social) freedoms than they had under Mao. But rest assured, this is still a dictatorship, one that is willing and able to brutally oppress, stamp out, and imprison its enemies, real and imagined, rather quickly (e.g. Uighurs, Moslems, etc.).
Bloomberg isn’t stupid, he’s a “more equal pig” who stands to make a ton of money from the Chinese so he is defending them.
The man bans Winnie the Pooh because people said that the bear looks like him, but Xi is not a dictator. The country has a firewall that ensures only information that the party approves of appears, but Xi is not a dictator. The country has a social credit system that prevents you from doing basic things like take a train if you do things the party does not approve of, but Xi is not a dictator. The country makes Hollywood change movies else they won’t let the movie be shown in China, but Xi is not a dictator. The country essentially bans religion unless that religion kowtows to the Communist agenda, but Xi is not a dictator. Makes sense.
What Bloomberg news really meant was Xi Jinping has the type of government they covet. So they have to be portrayed in the best possible light.
Bloomberg’s comments are just what one would expect from one who is a wantabe dictator himself. His lack of physical stature weighs on his intellectual stature like a huge chip on his shoulder.
Bloomberg I suspect merely prefers to own the President.
Being President is very tough, hard work.
Better to be just an arrogant billionaire throwing your money around to buy Democrats.
Why not try to buy Republicans you ask? Because the biased, hypocritical media has a double standard, a high standard for Republicans if they get caught taking money, and no standards for Democrats.
It looks to me like Mikey Bloomberg is demonstrating that Xi Jinping is much smarter that he is. Who in full posession of their faculties would think of China as non-polluting, carbon or otherwise?
Bloomberg is right. You people are wrong. Wrong, Wrong, WRONG.
Allow me to educate you.
The Soviet Union, like China today, are communist societies.
That means that The People have seized the means of production. The Proletariat own everything. In a post-Capitalist system, this is all-important. As the people own all the productive capacity, they also control all the Wealth. As we know, this is where the real power lies. In turn, the leadership must do the bidding of the people or face the consequences. So you see, the leadership are not dictators.
{As a side note: If the “people” really did control the “means of production”, the first thing they would do is to divert a small fraction of the country’s productive capacity to the mass production of combat rifles and distribute them to the masses. (Cf. Schindler’s List)}
(No, I am not going to use a “sarc” tag, if this breaks the internet, too bad.)
The members of the communist party of China (about 10%) control the country.
Hey Bloomberg:
NPR reported in April:
“Edward Cunningham, a specialist on China and its energy markets at Harvard University, tells NPR that China is building or planning more than 300 coal plants in places as widely spread as Turkey, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Egypt and the Philippines.”
Nanny Bloomberg got so much blow-back and ridicule when he tried to ban super-size Soda cups in NYC.
Bloomberg, Steyer, the Rockefellers, Soros… that all deserve to be ridiculed mercilessly and heaped with scorn and derision.
Bloomberg is a bloomin’ idiot, but he very craftily does something lots of Warmunists do: when the subject is an uncomfortable one as in this case, where it’s specifically about CO2 reductions and “net zero” he immediately switches to air pollution and the issue in China with dirty air, especially in cities. And in that regard, China “listened to the people” (yeah, right) and began doing things to help clean up the smog in cities, which clearly was a huge embarrassment for them.
The Uighurs and ethnic Tibetans were unavailable to comment on Blithering Idiot Bloombergs’s statements.
How did such an idiot become so wealthy and a mayor? I think that would be harder to understand than quantum mechanics.
Echos of some Westerners’ admiration of Soviet Russia in the 1920s and ’30s: ” “I have seen the future, and it works” (Lincoln Joseph Steffens after a visit to Russia in 1920s).
In an agreement with Stalin, Henry Ford set up a factory near Moscow, that and the Great Depression lured thousands of US citizens to migrate to USSR.
Upon arrival they were required to surrender their passports, things went fine for a while until the ‘Great Purge’ when many were arrested and never heard from again:
https://www.amazon.com/Forsaken-American-Tragedy-Stalins-Russia/dp/0143115421
It was a Roosevelt Government disgrace that many pleaded for help to get out but were turned away by the embassy, subsequently arrested, ‘interrogated’ and shot or swallowed-up in the Gulag and forgotten.