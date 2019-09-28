Why Haven’t the Tropics Warmed Much? A Tantalizing Piece of Evidence

September 28th, 2019 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.
The radiative resistance to global temperature change is what limits the temperature change in response to radiative forcing from (say) increasing CO2, or the sun suddenly deciding to pump out a 1 percent more sunlight.
If the climate system sheds only a little extra energy with warming, it warms even more until radiative energy balance is restored. If it sheds a lot of energy, then very little warming is required to restore global energy balance. This is the climate sensitivity holy grail, and it will determine just how much warming results from increasing CO2 in the atmosphere.
John Christy and I are preparing a paper based upon Dept. of Energy-sponsored research explaining why the tropical troposphere hasn’t warmed as much in nature as in climate models. (The discrepancy exists for surface temperature trends; for both RSS and UAH tropical tropospheric trends; as well as for global reanalysis datasets). Danny Braswell and I did a lot of research on this subject about 5-10 years ago, and published several papers.
Without going into the gory details of why it is so difficult to measure “feedbacks” (how strong the climate system radiatively resists a temperature change in response to radiative forcing), I’m going to present one graph of new results from our work that suggests where the problem with the models might be.
The plot I will show is based upon month-to-month variations in area-averaged tropical (30N-30S) tropospheric temperatures. When those temperature changes are the largest, we expect to see the clearest signal of radiative resistance (negative “feedback”) which, by definition, is a response to that temperature change. In contrast, if the month-to-month temperature change was zero, any change in radiative flux would result in an infinite feedback parameter, which is clearly unphysical.
So, let’s focus on the biggest observed temperature changes. If we take the 10% of the 224 months of detrended CERES satellite radiative flux data (March 2000 through October 2018) which have the LARGEST month-to-month temperature changes (warming and cooling) in detrended UAH LT data, and compare them, we get the following plot of diagnosed feedback parameter (flux change divided by temperature change) versus average absolute temperature change. Also included in the plot are the results computed in the same manner from 19 different CMIP5 climate models, where I have used the model surface to 500 mb geopotential thickness converted to temperature to approximate the UAH LT product.
There is a clear discrepancy between the 19 different climate models and the observations. The observations suggest a much larger resistance to a temperature change (vertical axis) than the models do, by over a factor of 4, for the same temperature change. This large feedback parameter is probably why the observations also show the smallest month-to-month temperature changes (horizontal axis) compared to the models (about 50% weaker than the models): the radiative resistance to temperature change actually reduces the month-to-month temperature fluctuations.
What Does this Mean?
The results are qualitatively consistent with Lindzen’s “infrared iris” effect, as we find the discrepancy between models and observations is larger in the infrared (LW) component of radiative flux than in the reflected solar (SW) component (SW and LW plots not shown here).
Interestingly, I had to exclude the GISS model results because they show increasing temperatures lead to a feedback parameter with the wrong sign, which is not physically possible for a stable climate system. It could be the GISS model has issues with energy conservation.
Just how these results would impact global warming projections remains to be seen. First, improvements in how tropical convection and its associated clouds and vertical distributions of water vapor *change with temperature* would have to be put into the models. Then, the models would have to be run with increasing CO2 to see whether model projections of warming are reduced.
My prediction is that, if this was done, the models would produce considerably less tropical warming than they currently do. This might also extend to reduced warming rates outside of the tropics, since the tropics export excess heat energy to higher latitudes. If less heat builds up in the tropics, less will be exported out of the tropics.
We have many more results on this issue, including comparisons to a simple time-dependent forcing-feedback model that can replicate both the observations and the CMIP5 model behavior.
19 thoughts on “Why Haven’t the Tropics Warmed Much? A Tantalizing Piece of Evidence”
I’m not a model expert, so please help me out here, when Roy says, “Interestingly, I had to exclude the GISS model results because they show increasing temperatures lead to a feedback parameter with the wrong sign, which is not physically possible for a stable climate system. It could be the GISS model has issues with energy conservation.”
Does that mean the GISS model results in a positive feedback for increasing temperatures? Because that seems to me it would result in runaway temperature, right? Or, am I totally misunderstanding this comment?
Yep. One of the unstated assumptions of feedback analysis is an infinite power supply. ie. In Bode’s formulation, energy conservation is not an issue.
In an electric circuit amplifier, positive feedback on an input signal results in a runaway output signal because there is no limit placed on the source current that can be delivered. This is an an unstable situation. Say for PA system, everyone covers their ears as the speakers squeal ever louder, until someone oves the microphone (input) far enough away form the speakers. That is until the amplifier circuit overloads its very real current limitations and the amp blows out in an arc and apuff of smoke.
In the case of the Earth’s climate, GISS models apparently produce a positive feedback, as Dr Roy points out, not a physical situation (Even Venus has an upper limit on surface T). Obviously this GISS model results in a runaway hothouse at the output unless they do (likely) other jigger-pokery, hand-tuning fudgery undertaken “under-the-hood” of the model (out of sight) to bring it (T) back down to where they want the output (ECS) to be.
Of course, GISS witch doctors would like the world to think the climate will (like the runaway Op-Amp +-ive feedback) end in a puff of smoke unless we submit to UN’s One World governance by Socialism and an un-elected bureaucracy.
You are correct. If a warmer temp gives a feedback that results in a warmer temperature that results in an even warmer temperature obviously it is unstable.
Yet the temperature is very stable. It goes down at night and rises during the day to a limit, no matter what the humidity happens to be. The range is small. In Malaysia, for example which is tropical “summer” all year, the daytime high is between 25 and 31 almost all the time, no matter what the cloud cover or season. In fact it is 29 a great deal of the time, local hotspots notwithstanding.
If there was some mechanism permitting thermal runaway, like a transistor hogging current in a parallel array, it would runaway every day. It doesn’t.
“Because that seems to me it would result in runaway temperature, right?”
No, it doesn’t. There is a large Planck negative feedback. You only get runaway if the feedback is positive in total. But in any case, this is dealing only with the tropical region. It can’t run away by itself.
I’m dubious about the conservation of energy comment. GCMs have to conserve energy, else they will blow up (or deflate). And I don’t see how changing sign of a feedback coefficient says anything about conservation of energy.
Thank you for your persistence and dedication to truth and scientific inquiry in the face of incalculable hostility and disparagement.
North of 80 the summer temperature cleaves extremely closely to the long term average. It seems to be because the ice is melting and stabilizing the temperature. Phase change takes a lot of energy.
In light of the above, it seems possible that more energy at the equator would go mostly to evaporating water rather than raising the temperature. Again, phase change is a powerful moderating influence.
IIRC, Willis E. proposed the idea that tropical thunderstorms moved a lot of energy from the equator to the upper atmosphere, thereby stabilizing the temperature.
If the temperature is sticking to the long term average, the ice wouldn’t be melting, it would be stable.
Temps have to be at least a little higher than average to melt a significant fraction of the polar ice cap. Like you said, phase change takes a LOT of energy, not a little bit.
Likewise, if equatorial heat was evaporating water, we’d see a noticeable increase in humidity – and that hasn’t happened either. That’s one of the biggest weaknesses in the theory, since the whole “accelerating AGW scenario” depends on CO2 causing the amount of H2O in the air to rise, which would cause the 3x-or-so increase in warming over the base CO2 warming.
Not enough extra water in the atmosphere = no AGW.
You can try an experiment with a glass of water, some ice cubes, and a thermometer. As long as all the ice hasn’t melted, the temperature of the water will be stable. When the ice is all melted the water can warm to room temperature.
Sea ice is melted by the water, not the air. The water temperature in the Arctic Ocean is quite variable and the change is dominated by the inflow of warm water from various directions. For example, if the direction of water flow through the Bering Strait changes and the ice cover follows suit.
average absolute temperature change
Averaged over what — air density, spatial distribution?
Thank you for the essay. I look forward to the full report.
The clouds that we see in the sky
is really the reason for why
we will not overheat;
Shield us from solar heat.
A feedback, on which we rely.
This should not have surprised us
https://lenbilen.com/2019/09/23/no-climate-catastrophe-but-a-more-clouded-future-a-limerick/
“Then, the models would have to be run with increasing CO2 to see whether model projections of warming are reduced.”
Although I think I can guess the answer, I’m curious as to why this (the direct effect, not feedback) hasn’t been measured experimentally and what I mean by that, is the contribution of say 415ppm CO2 on a background of 30- or 40,000ppm of water vapor versus the corresponding value for 280ppm, preindustrial CO2. The intricacies of this that can be found in the original ModTran paper are also, in fact, modeled and not empirical. Given its importance, one would have thought that this would have been determined experimentally in a lab setting with no convection and cloud complications – just pressure line broadening and the like.
The equipment to do this would not be prohibitively expensive. Does CO2 at levels above 280ppm have any additional effect on a background of 30- to 40,000ppm of water vapor?
Hey, if I’m missing something. here, could someone post the reference please?
“It could be the GISS model has issues with energy conservation.”
Ya think!!!
Par for the course on things “GISS”… like GISTEMP.
================
Overall thoughts… another nail in the coffin for the cargo cultism of GCMs.
No observed but predicted mid-tropospheric hotspot = wrong paradigm = no high CO2 sensitivity.
CERES data…
OCO-2 data..
Those damn satellites looking down on Earth are going to be the death of the Climate Religion Scam, much like those darn telescopes looking heavenward over 400 years were the death of geocentrism-religious dogma.
Another few nails in the coffin for the cargo cultism of GCMs.
The solar non-constant swings 7% from perihelion to aphelion. The albedo can easily swing +/- 1%. Don’t even know what it is to that resolution. 1% is a rounding error.
Trenberth and others are going to desperately find tbis missing heat.
Anyone familiar with the Tropics knows that very often the mornings start rather humid with little cloud and as the sun increases the temperature, clouds rapidly form and shut out the sun, reducing the temperature rise. In the afternoon often at 4-pm cloud development results in thunderstorms and cooling rain. The thunderstorms move energy from the lower to the upper atmosphere. This very dynamic process makes the tropical climate more moderate than any climate model would have you believe.
Interesting work, Dr Roy – thanks a lot.
Just out of interest, did you check the variability of the feedback parameters at all? i.e. did either the satellite or the model values vary much over time within the 224 months of data? If they did, were they well or poorly correlated with each other, and did they exhibit any correlation with CO2 or any other forcing?
“The radiative resistance to global temperature change is what limits the temperature change in response to radiative forcing from (say) increasing CO2, or the sun suddenly deciding to pump out a 1 percent more sunlight.”
Those two things are not the same. If the sun sends 1% more heat, the Earth must radiate 1% more heat to keep balance. If CO₂ increases, than at equilibrium, TOA OLR hasn’t changed. It balances the unchanged insolation. All that has happened is that impedance between surface and TOA has increased, and so the temperature differential changes.
It looks like the graph shown is measuring transient impedance between TLT and TOA. That isn’t, of course, measuring the effect of GHGs. But it is also incomplete. A reasonable amount of IR goes direct from surface to space (atmospheric window). This will vary with surface temperature, but will not show up in terms of TLT temperature, It goes straight through.