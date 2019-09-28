Do Not Feed The Climate Trolls

Who’s been naughty?~ctm
Science Alert is upset
Over the past two weeks, something unprecedented has happened on ScienceAlert’s Facebook page. And we need to talk about it.
As members of the Covering Climate Now initiative, we recently strengthened our coverage of climate change. We also proudly supported the Global Climate Strike on 20 September 2019, a day that saw over four million people staging protests around the world, demanding climate action as signs of environmental breakdown rapidly encompass our little blue marble.
OMG! We are all Russian Bots!
Our readers have expressed surprise at just how many climate change deniers appear to be following us. Lately, every time we post a climate news article on Facebook, with astonishing speed and ferocity the comment section becomes a hot-pot of climate denialism.
Posts will receive hundreds of comments in a short amount of time, often in wild disproportion to the actual reach of the post, or the readership of the article itself. Those metrics are a clear sign the engagement is not organic, but is coming from a targeted source.
They lurk in those dark corners…other there! And they’re funded! yeah that’s the ticket…funded!
We don’t know where these climate trolls roost. Maybe they come from self-organizing grassroots groups with secret Facebook pages. Perhaps the fact they all use the same language and the same memes is indicative of receiving talking points and funding from the fossil fuel industry. Perhaps.
What matters is that ScienceAlert’s Facebook page is being targeted, and we are taking action.
Please Stepford children, follow these instructions.
How you engage in our comment section on Facebook is crucial. When you see one of our posts about climate news, there will inevitably be climate troll comments underneath it. They will post inflammatory, false statements. Offensive memes. They are trying to upset you.
Do not let them. When you see a climate troll comment, please respond by simply tagging ScienceAlert, so our moderators can deal with it as soon as they’re able.
We can’t stress that enough: do not engage.
31 thoughts on “Do Not Feed The Climate Trolls”
Religious zealots. Like some religions tell their followers not to argue with nonbelievers lest they hear something that shakes their faith and risk losing their souls…
Frickin’ sad.
Worse than sad Russ. They are behaving Gestapo like: “If you hear something report something” and we will take care of the offensive party(s).
As people who believe in the Constitution and stand to defend the 1st Amendment we are witnessing first level socialist tactics from the Propaganda Ministry shutting down opposing thought. It is happening today with You Tube and Google and this article is pointing out that if you stray from the party line you will be reported and you thoughts will be erased.
Nest step they will find you and disappear you. We are seriously close to a civil war which is why, in addition to their full court press on opposing ideas, they are mainstreaming the idea in the leftist community, that it is time to start confiscation guns. Beware a Democrat Party that once again Controls the White House and Both house of Congress. The will make their move and stop any pretense of masking their intent.
I think what has happened is that the political left has ‘jumped the shark’ with its rhetoric using the fear of climate change as the lever to destroy capitalism. More and more people, even among Democrats, are seeing through the rhetoric and aren’t going to sit back and allow the developed world to self destruct based on nothing more than a hunch and a hope.
Capitalism and democracy.
They want to change the rules that control voting so that they can be sure that they never lose again.
That’s why they fight so strongly against any effort to make sure that only those who are legally entitled to vote, vote and that they only vote once.
I’m in a hurry. I must be a Russian (bot).
Yes, your comment had a nice Finnish to it.
Um…letting lots and lots of children out of school and transporting them to protest venues at taxpayer’s expense is not a mass movement. It is mass indoctrination at taxpayer’s expense.
Almost every doomsday proclamation made during these field indoctrination exercises was a lie…easily refuted by peer reviewed studies (since you all say you find that sort of thing convincing.)
I’m not in favor of taking children out into public and placing them into mass gatherings and then provably lying to them to scare them to death…or something. In fact, that sort of thing sounds legally actionable. I believe it is sometimes referred to as child abuse.
OK, I admit, I’m really nothing more than a web-bot, my Father was a COBOL program at some large oil company, my Mother was RPG34 script for the accountants for the Koch Brothers … Busted!
Do you worship the UNIVAC?
….”with astonishing speed and ferocity. ”
================
Well then it wasn’t me, I’ve got none of those attributes.
In other words they don’t want dissent. Thanks to sites like WUWT, people are starting to be better educated and are more aware of what’s going with the science. perhaps it’s getting more difficult to debunk the debunkers.
Climate alarmists seem to be a lot like Scientologists. They appear to use the same tactics.
I’ve never been to ScienceAlert’s page. Maybe I’ll take a look and “robot” it up a little. 😉
The CPU running my ‘me-bot’ doesn’t have the bandwidth to waste on Facebook …
HAHAHAHA! Symptoms of Mary Jane use in teens and 20’s is a high score on the “paranoia and suspicion” elements of the Minnesota Multi Phase Personality test.
I scored VERY LOW on that, as I find most conservatives do.
Soon the roar of the truth will silence the liars.
So constantly telling people that we have 8 months/12years left, and that’s the planet is is on fire is ok 😐 mass taxes and stopping our society in its tracks is ok… lying fools.
Offensive memes. They are trying to upset you.
Do not let them
Its the same response when lefties lose elections, it cannot possibly be that a majority disagree with them, it must be some nefarious activities organised and funded by vested interests … ignoring that the “Climate Scam” (carefully chosen words, because of the resemblance to the Call Center Scams that are currently widespread) is exactly that.
As usual the Left is claiming that evil things are being done by others. Interestingly the tactics they claim are really, really bad are exactly what they use and the news media use to attack anyone not abiding by the orthodoxy.
I have noticed that there has been increasing numbers of contrarians on some of the sites I regularly visit. It is like they are practicing for the upcoming political maelstrom of the Presidential Election. I assume they are seeking to counter whatever influence these sites might have.
From the “You Can’t Make this Stuff Up” department:
KTLA News Los Angeles
Rising Sea Levels Will Make It Harder for 60 Million
People in U.S. to Flush Their Toilets, U.N. Says
So am I a troll for posting that?
No, you’re just posting OT stuff. Please stick to the topic of the post.
“We don’t know where these climate trolls roost. Maybe they come from self-organizing grassroots groups with secret Facebook pages. Perhaps the fact they all use the same language and the same memes is indicative of receiving talking points and funding from the fossil fuel industry. Perhaps.”
That, my friends, is a strawman. Logic fail.
CTM…Typo “They lurk in those dark corners…other there!”
“so our moderators can deal with it as soon as they’re able.”
Translation: Deleted, so that we can maintain the fiction that there is nobody who disagrees with us.
a day that saw over four million people….
…and did not see 7 1/2 billion
Latitude, IOW, 99.99% of Earth’s population didn’t participate. That’s more pure than Ivory Soap claimed to be!!
It is ridiculous. The real problem is not ‘trolls’
The real problem is the cult of CAGW cannot win a simple discussion using logic reason and observations in a forum.
In reply to:
“We can’t stress that enough: do not engage.”
CAGW is a silly dead theory.
There are a dozen observations and analysis in peer reviewed papers that support the assertion that there is no CAGW.
Maybe it’s because more and more people are fed-up to the back teeth with their CAGW malarkey, and are calling them out for it…
Maybe they are trolling themselves. They then delete all others like the fake troll.
Never heard of Science Alert but I am on my way over to troll them now.