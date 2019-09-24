Swedish teen climate alarmist Greta Thunberg and 15 other children filed a complaint with the United Nations on Monday, accusing five countries of inaction on combatting so-called climate change.
The complaint, filed with the U.N. Committee on the Rights of the Child, accuses Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, and Turkey of failing to fulfill their obligations to act against climate change, placing them in violation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, a three-decade-old human rights treaty which sets out the “civil, political, social, and cultural rights of children.
“Change needs to happen now if we are to avoid the worst consequences. The climate crisis is not just the weather. It means also, lack of food and lack of water, places that are unlivable and refugees because of it. It is scary,” Thunberg said in a statement upon announcing the complaint.
The 16 petitioning children range from 8 to 17 years old and hail from Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Marshall Islands, Nigeria, Palau, South Africa, Sweden, Tunisia, and the United States.
The complaint was filed through the Third Optional Protocol, a mechanism which allows children to formally request the U.N. take action regarding the petitioner’s cause of choice.
The complaint does not name China, which accounts for 30 percent of global emissions, because it has not signed the part of the Convention on the Rights of the Child treaty allowing children to seek justice for breaching the agreement. The establishment media over the weekend remained silent on Beijing’s ban of Climate Strike events throughout the country, despite the participation of over 150 counties raising awareness for purported “global warming.”
HT/Latitude
24 thoughts on “Greta Thunberg & Allies File Climate Complaint Against 5 Countries (Not China)”
Sigh. The leftist/environmentalist wackos seem to be out in force (or is it “farce? Lol!) these recent days. I consider their using Greta Thunberg as a tool to advance what is essentially a political agenda, not a climate agenda, as a particularly egregious form of child abuse.
The co-chair of the IPCC said, more or less, exactly that in 2010.
Funny. Of all the countries in West self-immolating themselves at the Altar of Climate Virtue it is Germany and Angela Merkle.
And Greta is suing them for not doing enough.
Just further proves that with the Progressive Left there is “Never Enough.”
No matter how much one gives, and how much they demand, it’ll always fall short in the next round of their demands.
Best to just tell them to shut-up and like the children they are, not be heard.
With the progressive left, but also with bureaucracies in general, there is never enough. We need a mechanism for preventing over-regulation. We need to be able to say, “We’ve achieved our laudable goal”, and prevent further regulation.
commieBob
+100 – you are oh so right on that. Air quality has improved so dramatically in many major cities compared to when I was a kid yet we continue to be told that people are dying in droves due to vehicle emissions. It just doesn’t make sense!
OK, they can’t complain about China and the United States. But they can complain about India which does belch a lot of CO2. Why didn’t they do that?
Some treaties I can understand. The world would be a better place without random land mines all over the place, for example. Others, like the Rights of the Child, are just trouble. Some folks think it threatens things like home schooling.
The United Nations is a wonderful place for the nations of the world to get together to talk. It should not morph into a world government. That would be like the EU on steroids.
Why can’t they complain about the US? Everyone tends to blame all their miseries on the US – why is this different? Is it because the US has actually reduced its CO2 emissions?
The US wisely chose not to ratify the convention.
Where can anyone seek justice for the financial crime against humanity arising from the knowingly incorrect science used by the IPCC to support the policy goals of the UNFCCC.
” accuses Argentina, Brazil, FRANCE, Germany, and Turkey of failing to fulfill their obligations to act against climate change,”
France? isn’t that the place that’s decarbonised over 90% of it’s electricity generation?
https://www.rte-france.com/en/eco2mix/eco2mix-mix-energetique-en
Yeah… no pleasing a mardy teenage sulk-face….
Dr. Greta Thunberg doth protest too much! No Nobel prize for Greta but I would bet she is awarded an honorary degree from some institution sooner than later.
She must have forgot to include India, Russia and the USA in their complaint. Actually, the USA has managed to reduce emissions more than any other country, so perhaps she realizes that is a dead horse to cast blame here. And not very polite while you are a guest in the good old USA. But you would think she would at least acknowledge that.
She can’t complain about the US because it hasn’t ratified the treaty. link
How comes the u.n. has become the only business that can save the world 😐 They did absolutely nothing in civil wars and other places of trouble… in Africa they were forcing women to have sex with them for food, and now they are the only people who has the power and ideals to save the world… How did we let them become so controlling? Also shouldn’t the co2 seeing puppet be in school??
The UN does not trust agent 007 to save the world, because they know he would succeed, as he has done so many times in the past decades.
Why is it teenagers always incorrectly believe older people know nothing at all, and only they are full possession of the truth? They really don’t know how much they don’t know, they have not even learned how to think clearly yet, but they always know better than anyone older.
Anyone who remembers what it was like when they were 16 knows this girl has no idea how ignorant she is. The saying, “a little bit of knowledge is dangerous,” comes to mind.
It’s called infantile omnipotence.
This misapprehension of reality is also to be found among university educated left leaning people who think theory explains everything. It mimics schizophrenia.
China seems more sensible with each passing day.
Yes, they are just sitting on their asses laughing, and sprays gasoline on the fire where they can. 🙂
HB
The ReGretable Klimate Kids Kadre file an UNinspired complaint. Meh….
Thunberg is the gift that keeps on giving
This list is especially interesting “Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, and Turkey” make up a combined contribution of only ~6% of global emissions. Greta is effectively saying that 94% of emissions are good and 6% bad. But it gets worse. For example Argentina and Brazil both have lower per capita emissions than her home country of Sweden, yet Sweden is a good nation. Germany has spent more money and progressed RE more than any other nation, creating massive social issues on the way, only to prove RE can’t run a grid. Of course China’s 30% elephant in the room status is not just ignored, they even get praised as a good climate citizen and climate leader.
The takeout from this is simple. Strive to become the biggest nastiest emitter of CO2 and particulate pollution on the planet aka China and you get praised. Strive to transition your economy to RE, causing hardship and reduction of prosperity aka Germany and you get damned.
The choice is easy !
France has the “Lowest Carbon” electricity in Europe, currently 89% Nuclear, wind or bio.
My conservative (old fashioned) parents used to kind of joke, when we children got too loud: “Children should be seen, not heard”, where after we would put up a face like St. Greta’s.
Thank goodness we here downunder are off the hook. But Marshall Islands, seriously?
Great! 31,487 scientists including 9,029 PhDs signed a statement that there is no evidence linking human originated CO2 with climate warming (ref htts://petitionproject.com), yet politicians around the world prefer to heed a schoolgirl.
What are Greta Thunberg’s scientific qualifications? Ditto her co-signatories.