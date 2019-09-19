Realistic Glossary of Terms for the Climate Crisis/Climate Emergency

Guest venting by Bob Tisdale

This post is intended as a starting point for a glossary of terms that speaks freely about the realities of the climate change/global warming crusade, or, if you prefer, the anti-fossil-fuel-producing-and-exporting-country crusade. In no way should it be considered to be an all-inclusive glossary at this point. Please add your choices for terms and their definitions in the comments.

GLOSSARY OF TERMS – CLIMATE CRISIS/CLIMATE EMERGENCY

Climate Activists – Persons who are trying, and succeeding in some places, to force their misguided beliefs on everyone else. Their limited successes here in the U.S. and elsewhere has led to even greater tantrums from them…thus the well-orchestrated Climate Strike and Extinction Rebellion protests.

Climate Feedback – Phenomenon that enhances global warming (positive feedback) or suppresses global warming (negative feedback), the sign of which is still unknown as it relates to the climate of the real world. It is assumed by climate modelers to be positive.

Climate Models – Very expensive fantasy computer games that are abused to make an international “anti-growth, anti-capitalist, anti-American” crusade appear to be based on science. (Quote source – Margaret Thatcher’s Statecraft, under the heading of HOT AIR AND GLOBAL WARMING)

Climate Scientists Whose Work Output Sustains the IPCC – Paid propagandists (a.k.a. eco-profiteers) and celebrity wannabes whose livelihoods depend on supporting the agendas of politicians and UN bureaucrats, not for researching the truths and realities behind global warming and climate change.

Developed Nations – Prosperous countries that created or joined the fossil-fuel-powered industrial revolution early and have been reaping the economic, technical, social, and health benefits of those innovations for decades, if not centuries.

Developing Nations – Countries in this category include those that failed to join the industrial revolution early, if at all, but now want to share the economic, technical, social, and health benefits of the Developed Nations (without having to expend their own time, moneys, and efforts or their own tears, sweat, and blood to achieve the present levels of prosperity of the Developed Nations) through the distribution of wealth (from developed to developing nations) via international agreements created by power-hungry unelected bureaucrats of the United Nations. Also included in this category are more recently industrialized nations that are looking for handouts from those countries that industrialized early.

Extinction Rebellion, Climate Strike, and Other Fossil-Fuel-Protest Groups – Overindulged, immature, ungrateful, naïve, and gullible children (and adults behaving like children) who have been brainwashed by decades of ever-scarier catastrophe propaganda about fossil fuels.

Green New Deal and Democratic President Candidate Plans to Magically Create Weather Stasis – Socialist manifestos based on contrived science and unrealistic economics.

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) – Political (not science) entity founded by the United Nations in the 1980s to make an international “anti-growth, anti-capitalist, anti-American” movement seem, via smoke and mirrors, to have a foundation in science. (Quote source – Margaret Thatcher’s Statecraft, under the heading of HOT AIR AND GLOBAL WARMING)

IPCC Assessment Reports – Propaganda prepared for and by UN bureaucrats that repeat the same misinforming and disinforming crystal-ball-like prognostications of the future in each edition but with ever-increasingly desperate-sounding certainties.

Mainstream Media – Propaganda purveyors.

Paris Agreement – International Treaty intended to control the prosperity, mobility, lifestyle choices, and well-being of the citizens of developed nations, while transferring wealth from developed to developing nations.

Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions, They Say – Actually intended to undermine the economies of fossil fuel producing and exporting countries.

United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC ) – A series of failed and failing international agreements that hide behind the very-transparent veils of catastrophic-human-induced global warming/climate change with the overall intent of advancing “worldwide, supra-national socialism”. (Quote source – Margaret Thatcher’s Statecraft, under the heading of HOT AIR AND GLOBAL WARMING)

# # #

FULL QUOTES FROM MARGARET THATCHER’S STATECRAFT

I wouldn’t want the trolls to claim I was misquoting Margaret Thatcher, so here are the full quotes from her magnificent book Statecraft – Strategies for a Changing World, which was published in 2002, almost 2 decades ago. Both are from Chapter 11 – Capitalism and its Critics. The first paragraph under the heading of HOT AIR AND GLOBAL WARMING reads (my boldface):

The doomsters’ favorite subject today is climate change. This has a number of attractions for them. First, the science is extremely obscure so they cannot easily be proved wrong. Second, we all have ideas about the weather: traditionally, the English on first acquaintance talk of little else. Third, since clearly no plan to alter climate could be considered on anything but a global scale, it provides a marvellous excuse for worldwide, supra-national socialism.

Also, next is another paragraph written by the Iron Lady in Statecraft under the heading of HOT AIR AND GLOBAL WARMING (my boldface):

Actually, President Bush was quite right to reject the Kyoto protocol. His predecessor had supported it for international effect, while knowing its provisions made it a dead letter at home: the US Senate had voted unanimously on the matter. The protocol would have placed all the burden for reduction of CO2 on developed countries, while leaving the developing countries — including India and China — to keep producing it at a rapidly growing rate. America’s target for cuts was totally unrealistic — a 7 per cent reduction of overall emissions of greenhouse gases below 1990 levels between 2008 and 2012. And all this is before anyone considers the scientific arguments about why and to what extent global warming is occurring. Kyoto was an anti-growth, anti-capitalist, anti-American project which no American leader alert to his country’s national interests could have supported.

# # #

Again, this post is a starting point for a glossary. Please add your choice of terms and their definitions in the comments, or modify mine in the comments as you wish.

That’s all for this post. Have fun!!!

Bob

PS: For those who read stuff other than blogs and social media, try my books. They are available through Amazon, and were introduced in the blog posts here, here, and here. (WattsUpWithThat cross posts are here, here, and here.) Thanks.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

