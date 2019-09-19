UN De-platforms the USA at the New York Climate Summit

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The United Nations has allegedly deplatformed countries including the USA, Australia and South Africa from the upcoming climate conference in New York, because those nations support building coal plants, though China and India will still be invited to speak.

Leading countries blocked from speaking at UN climate summit

Secretary-general takes tough line on select coal-supporting nations

Leslie Hook in London

Leading economies such as Japan and Australia will not be invited to speak at next week’s crunch UN climate change summit, as their continued support for coal clashes with the demands of the organisation’s secretary-general as he sounds the alarm on climate change.

…

Also excluded will be the US, which has said it intends to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, as well as Brazil and Saudi Arabia, which have criticised the climate pact.

“Only the boldest and most transformative actions [will] make the stage,” said Amina Mohammed, UN deputy secretary-general, on Wednesday. “We will see on Monday who is stepping up.”

…

However some coal-loving countries such as China and India, the world’s two biggest builders of new coal stations, will still speak at the summit, according to the draft agenda.



…