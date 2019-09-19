UN De-platforms the USA at the New York Climate Summit

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The United Nations has allegedly deplatformed countries including the USA, Australia and South Africa from the upcoming climate conference in New York, because those nations support building coal plants, though China and India will still be invited to speak.
Leading countries blocked from speaking at UN climate summit
Secretary-general takes tough line on select coal-supporting nations
Leslie Hook in London
Leading economies such as Japan and Australia will not be invited to speak at next week’s crunch UN climate change summit, as their continued support for coal clashes with the demands of the organisation’s secretary-general as he sounds the alarm on climate change.
…
Also excluded will be the US, which has said it intends to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, as well as Brazil and Saudi Arabia, which have criticised the climate pact.
“Only the boldest and most transformative actions [will] make the stage,” said Amina Mohammed, UN deputy secretary-general, on Wednesday. “We will see on Monday who is stepping up.”
…
However some coal-loving countries such as China and India, the world’s two biggest builders of new coal stations, will still speak at the summit, according to the draft agenda.Read more: https://www.ft.com/content/1902158a-d994-11e9-8f9b-77216ebe1f17
…
How do you think the USA, Australia, South Africa and other nations should respond to this UN snub?
Trump should save the US lots of money and wasted effort and pull the US out. Sell the NY properties and pay down some deficits.
You pretty much stole my reply. Deplatform the UN. They can rebuild in SYria or the Congo or some other place where everything is a wreck and they insist it is all our fault. i’m sure they will be happy to host the constant US-hate fest there.
Of course, the delegates are likely to be shot, stabbed, blown to bits, or contract some terrible disease on their way to the UN building in those countries, but US delegates have been disinvited so I guess that isn’t our concern any longer.
How about the U.N. getting “de-platformed from U.S. soil ?
‘
To answer the question posed at the end of the story: keep doing what you’re doing. Reminds me of my daughter being invited to join the “cool girls club” at her new school and being ejected shortly thereafter for calling out the girls’ snooty and mean behaviour. She was just fine with it; “they can have their mean girls club!” And that from a ten year old, no less.
The deplatformed countries should follow the USA lead and withdraw from the Paris accord and seriously consider withdrawing from the UN altogether as they are a threat to the sovereignty of every capitalist country on the planet.
This is a mind war and it works very well on kids.
It won’t be long before kids are calling on China to invade Australia to remove it’s nasty capitalist supporting conservative government. We know the UN wants to conquer capitalism. It’s a good reason for their continued support of China, even though they’re the world’s largest emitter. The difference is China is not a capitalist country. Clearly this is not about CO2 emissions.
Conquering Australia would be a good first step to destroying capitalism. Who would be next?
+100
Perhaps the US should ‘De-platform’ the UN and tell them to hold their Climate Summit somewhere else – Bejing??. It really is too dangerous in NY with all the crime etc.
Australia wants climate reparations now. 😛
This is what climate politics looks like.