GOLDSTEIN: Feds scrapped 100 years of data on climate change

Lorrie Goldstein
Published: September 17, 2019
Updated: September 17, 2019 2:32 PM PDT
Canadians already suspicious of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax are likely be even more suspicious given a report by Ottawa-based Blacklock’s Reporter that Environment Canada omitted a century’s worth of observed weather data in developing its computer models on the impacts of climate change.
The scrapping of all observed weather data from 1850 to 1949 was necessary, a spokesman for Environment Canada told Blacklock’s Reporter, after researchers concluded that historically, there weren’t enough weather stations to create a reliable data set for that 100-year period.
“The historical data is not observed historical data,” the spokesman said. “It is modelled historical data … 24 models from historical simulations spanning 1950 to 2005 were used.”
These computer simulations are part of the federal government’s ClimateData.ca website launched by Environment Minister Catherine McKenna on Aug. 15.
She described it as “an important next step in giving our decision-makers even greater access to important climate data for long-term planning. The more each of us uses this type of information, the more it will help.”
They don’t hold back.
Blacklock’s Reporter, which describes itself as “the only reporter-owned and operated newsroom in Ottawa” focusing on intensive reporting of government documents, notes that in many cases the observed temperatures scrapped by Environment Canada in creating its computer models, were higher in the past than today.
For example, Vancouver had a higher record temperature in 1910 (30.6C) than in 2017 (29.5C).
Toronto had a warmer summer in 1852 (32.2C) than in 2017 (31.7C).
The highest temperature in Moncton in 2017 was four degrees cooler than in 1906.
Brandon, Man., had 49 days where the average daily temperature was above 20C in 1936, compared to only 16 in 2017, with a high temperature of 43.3C that year compared to 34.3C in 2017…
And balanced as well.
To be fair, the fact that it omitted observed weather data from 1850 to 1949 in developing its computer models is not evidence in and of itself of an attempt by Environment Canada to mislead the public.
Omitting observed historical weather data from computer models is common in climate science because of differences in the quality of the reporting of weather data today, compared to 1850 when historical records started being kept.
Also, weather is not climate.
Computer climate models don’t claim to predict what the weather will be like on any given day, month or year.
They predict long-term weather and climate patterns.
And then boom.
Having said that, McKenna and other politicians give the public inaccurate information about climate change all the time.
In the grand scheme of things, it’s meta-models of meta-data for extracting meta-trends confirming the meta-models. What a meta-mess.
Can anybody and everybody please comment some facts on this video please… Many thanks.. https://youtu.be/8riq9piAdiE
Bruce cobb….Because so many people fall for the lies of climate change… Posting a few facts only takes a minute and could help somebody to seek the truth.
First off, Carbon Dioxide is NOT Carbon Pollution. The entire premise of that video is garbage.
The opening scene is the wonderful and dramatic waterfall, Skogafoss. There is a long stairway on the right side which goes up about 80% of the way to the top and has an observation platform at the end. The platform sticks out over the cliff and affords a breathtaking view. The platform floor is a steel mesh you can see right through. Do *not* look down. Eeeekkkkk!!!!
The video could have been a great tour of this wonderful island country. Unfortunately, after a strong start, the scenery was constantly interrupted by some woman prattling on about some absurd thing. A bit of a waste, actually.
More to the point, this is one of many CCS schemes out there. A few years ago, it looked like Carbon Trading might be mandated by governments, particularly in light of the Paris Accords. Various Carbon Trading rules might make such an enterprise as this hugely profitable. In short, such a business would cash in by selling “Carbon Credits” to power producers and others who would be required by law to buy them. Iceland was positioning itself to really make a fortune in such an environment.
But times changed. The Paris Accords are in a state of collapse with the withdrawal of the US. Elsewhere all over Europe, the people are getting sick of “Renewables” projects that are hugely expensive and just do not work. Carbon Trading is no longer on the way, and without the US will not happen at all. So Iceland has a stranded bet here. It was a good try.
The world’s 65,000 km long tectonic rift zones (on which Iceland is located) emit carbon dioxide, the most spectacular example being Lake Magadi in Kenya, home to a vast accumulation of sodium carbonate and sodium bicarbonate. Farmers in Iceland extract carbon dioxide from the ground to promote photosynthesis in ‘greenhouses’.
When the data don’t conform to Warmunist ideology, they are expendable.
not enough info…yet….with 1 thermometer in the southern hemisphere in the early 1900’s….we know the exact temperature for the earth….within +- .1c.
We need to vote the lib’s out (including climate Barbie)
Australia has data back to around 1870 (New Zealand back to around 1850), the whole world and his dog process this data, except for … the Australian BoM, the only entity that has the critical metadata that allows the dreaded homogenization to be done properly.
The BoM has a habit of only reporting on recent data, especially rainfall data only from 1970, which just happens to have been a wet period in Australia.
We rage at scammers trying to get us to pay for nothing, but institutional scamming is widespread.
I wonder if Trudeau removed the data while in black face?
“The scrapping of all observed weather data from 1850 to 1949 was necessary, a spokesman for Environment Canada told Blacklock’s Reporter, after researchers concluded that historically, there weren’t enough weather stations to create a reliable data set for that 100-year period.
“The historical data is not observed historical data,” the spokesman said. “It is modelled historical data…”
This is true for most of the planet; I’d say about 90%, probably more. It all needs to be scrapped. Fake data = junk science.
Check out the number of stations in Canada from 1880-1950 (GHCN V3 uadj) compared to the rest of the planet. The vast majority of the world had less coverage than Canada did.
https://data.giss.nasa.gov/gistemp/station_data_v3/
icisil
Didn’t one of our resident alarmists claim that only a small number of stations was required to model the whole Earth?
The four warmest temperatures ever recorded in Canada are:
July 29, 1937: 45.0C (113F), Yellow Grass, Saakatchewan
July 11, 1936: 44.6c (112.3F), Fort Qu’Appelle, Saskatchewan
July 11, 1936: 44.6C (112.3F) Emerson, Manitoba
Aug 20, 2004: 44.6C (112.3F) St. Albans, Manitoba)
Three of four highs were recorded during the dust bowl of the economically disastrous “dirty thirties” in North America. I suppose the climate-alarmists who run Environment Canada are delighted to be rid of such inconvenient facts.
Also, weather is not climate. – article
Well, du-u-u-uhhh! Finally, someone besides US said it and printed it and published it. Will this become a trend? I hope so.
and Climate is an abstraction.
Andrew
The only statement from these guys should be: We have insufficient data to determine any climate trends of Canada.
Anything else is speculative and potentially misleading.
Whenever they make any other statement, the reply should be: you don’t have enough actual data to support that, or any other, conclusion.
“there weren’t enough weather stations to create a reliable data set for that 100-year period.”
If the record for those years had been cooler than for recent years, instead of the reverse, would there have been enough stations? To ask the question is to answer it.
Let’s be honest, there is a need for only one thermometer in the world if a global temperature anomaly is what we are looking for. I know, I know, different locations have different temperature profiles so we need to include many locations to be sure we are capturing possible changes. I call Hokum! We are not capturing things like humidity, altitude, wind velocities, clouds, dew points, rainfall or anything else that would define a locations enthalpy. If you use temperature as a proxy for enthalpy, then you are also assuming everything else must be same, i.e. enthalpy is the same at all locations with the same temperature. We know this isn’t true, so what do multiple temperatures and averaging of them actually buy you?
The uncertainties with so many associated quantities is so high that any projection of temperature must also have similar uncertainty.
The following should be clear to all of us:
Stephen Schneider of the National Center for Atmospheric Research described the scientists’ dilemma this way:
“On the one hand, as scientists, we are ethically bound to the scientific method, in effect promising to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but-which means that we must include all the doubts, the caveats, the ifs, ands, and buts. On the other hand, we are not just scientists but; human beings as well. And like most people we’d like to see the world a better place, which in this context translates into our working to reduce the risk of potentially disastrous climatic change. To do that we need to get some broadbased support, to capture the public’s imagination.
That, of course, entails getting loads of media coverage. So we have to offer up scary scenarios, make simplified, dramatic statements, and make little mention of any doubts we might have. This ‘double ethical bind’ we frequently find ourselves in cannot be solved by any formula. Each of us has to decide what the right balance is between being effective and being honest. I hope that means being both.” DISCOVER OCTOBER 1989, Page 47
Basically it boils down to: “We scientists are bound to be unbiased and ethical, however…”
Didn’t anyone involved in this mess understand that quality of data does NOT correlate to quantity of data???
I could equally argue that the temperature data from 1950 to 2005 should not be used for “developing” the climate models because it has not been corrected for urban heat island effects and poor citing of many of the more-recently-installed ground temperature measuring stations. Also, the more recent interval of temperature data is all messed up from combining land-based thermometer data with radiance-derived temperatures obtained via satellite-based instruments that monitor both land and sea temperatures.
And from the last boxed quote above:
“Also, weather is not climate.
Computer climate models don’t claim to predict what the weather will be like on any given day, month or year.
They predict long-term weather and climate patterns.”
. . . this leaves me wondering why, then, are they using (the yearly . . . likely more frequent than that) weather records of temperatures to “develop” the climate models?
Gavin Schmidt is great at making the weather of the past anything he wants it to be. Canadians took notice.
”Omitting observed historical weather data from computer models is common in climate science because of differences in the quality of the reporting of weather data today, compared to 1850 when historical records started being kept.”
This bit bugges me the most. It suggests that it is ok, but really it proves to me that all models are crap.
In the 1850s, they used mercury thermometers. Mercury expands in a sealed tube reproducibly, according to simple physical LAWS. These laws ensure that a mercury thermometer will be accurate in 1500 AD and just as accurate in 2200 AD. I am more suspicious of modern electronic software algorithms that “interpret” the physical response of the probes, and can possibly be “adjusted”.
There is no “adjustment” possible in a mercury column.
“The historical data is not observed historical data,” the spokesman said. “It is modelled historical data … 24 models from historical simulations spanning 1950 to 2005 were used.”
“an important next step in giving our decision-makers even greater access to important climate data for long-term planning. The more each of us uses this type of information, the more it will help.”
Data? Data? We don’t need no stinking data!
It’s so much easier to model it, so we can make it what we want it to be.
Winston Smith has job security.
Okay, fair enough I guess. If you’re going to scrap the data from 1850 through 1949 for subjective reasons, then they should scrap it through 1968 and just use satellite data that I believe started in around 1969.
Will Canadians continue to worry about global warming during the depths of future winters? Will they demand that their government use tax dollars to make their country even colder?
So what this really means is that nobody can claim with a straight face to day that the earth’s climate has warmed by any particular number of degrees since 1850.
Well, there goes the whole durned climate alarmist argument, doesn’t it?
WHAT WARMING?
LOLOLOLOL!!!