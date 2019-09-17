Guardian Suggests UN is Boosting Greta Thunberg to Undermine President Trump’s Climate Policy

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
I guess we have an answer to why the kid got so much attention so quickly.
Can the rest of the world save itself from climate breakdown without the US?
Mark Hertsgaard
Mon 16 Sep 2019 22.33 AEST
Last modified on Tue 17 Sep 2019 01.31 AEST
With Trump expected to skip the UN climate summit, the question will be: what’s possible if the most powerful nation is pulling away from action?
As world leaders converge on New York City for the United Nations climate action Summit on 23 September, they enter what may be the most consequential week in climate politics since Donald Trump’s surprise election as president of the United States in 2016. Trump, of course, announced soon after taking office that he was withdrawing the US from the Paris agreement, the landmark treaty signed at the last big UN climate summit in 2015. António Guterres, the UN secretary general, convened this week’s summit precisely because the US and most other countries remain far from honoring their Paris pledges to reduce heat-trapping emissions enough to prevent catastrophic climate disruption.
Trump is not expected to attend this week’s summit; the US delegation will instead be led by Andrew Wheeler, a former coal company lobbyist who is now the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. In keeping with Trump’s denial of climate science and his administration’s dismantling of environmental regulations and accelerating of fossil fuel development, Wheeler testified to the US Senate last January that he would not call climate change “the greatest crisis” facing humanity.
Activist pressure has helped make the Green New Deal the de facto position of the Democratic party in the US, while also spreading the idea overseas. Each of the leading Democratic candidates in the race to replace Trump has endorsed one version or another of a Green New Deal. Bernie Sanders proposes a particularly robust program that will, he promises, “end unemployment” by creating 20m new jobs and also help developing nations dump fossil fuels in favor of renewables.
Guterres has gone out of his way to boost the visibility of the climate youth, most notably Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who is the best-known face of the climate movement. Thunberg’s “School Strike For Climate”, begun a year ago in her home town of Stockholm, spread like wildfire around the world, inspiring hundreds of thousands of students to skip classes and take to the streets to demand that governments, in Thunberg’s words, “act like the house is on fire – because it is”. Guterres has invited Thunberg to keynote a special one-day youth climate summit on 21 September and also to address world leaders at the plenary session on 23 September.
…
Just one question – when did the USA agree to allow the Secretary General of the United Nations to start dictating policy to the President of the United States?
27 thoughts on “Guardian Suggests UN is Boosting Greta Thunberg to Undermine President Trump’s Climate Policy”
Perhaps President Trump should ban UN officials from taking airplane trips to and from the US.
Like Greta they could take sailing ships. 🙂
I have long maintained that the entire UN operation in NY should be moved to Burkina Faso, where they can practice their climate abstentions without regard to US policy.
Greta Thunberg is used in a sinister plot to put a face on the future generation the climate alarmists outlandishly claim are being robbed of their future. It is a direct attempt to shame Trump, and thereby the US, back to conformity, so it can pick up the tab for their draconian measures and plan for redistribution of wealth.
I don’t think Big bad President Trump has much to fear from LittlePippy Longstocking ! (unless she starts spinning her head around while vomiting green goo )….lol
Well, she IS spouting green nonsense. So there you go.
The CO2 seeing saviour of planet earth… I wonder if her parents grow their own food and have a water well in their garden, as we all know that Sweden’s food comes from across the world and from factories and farms that use fossil fuels… I wonder if their house is totally plastic free?'”.. do they have solar panels? And batteries which use plastic insulators and plastic cases… How about the child slave labour in Africa where the materials come from for their green machines…
“100 years of climate data DELETED from Canadian policy report, including historic high and low”
https://www.therebel.media/100-years-historic-climate-data-deleted-catherine-mckenna-canadian-government-policy-report?fbclid=IwAR0rqZ3U6TWzyGfcieQA4A33bWWEwgJ8mSQ_Zx-4FibDi15HmLEGqU_xxBs
Dishonesty is a virtue to liberal eco-terrorists…..
I understand Greta can see CO2:
https://www.afrinik.com/my-daughter-can-see-co2-with-the-naked-eye/
Does that make her more or less credible to the Climate Change of Doom cult and the UN?
Proxy warriors are the new weapon of choice.
Hiding behind the skirts of a little girl. A real profile in courage they are.
interesting and yes I would’nt put it past them to plan this well ahead
lil miss giving a speech to the Un hey
wont she be soooo smug- gier than now
be really sweet if she had a go at ALL the os attendees for their fossil fuel use and berated them for the wine food etc excesses
shes unlikely to but damn it would be good if she did;-))
I guess shes walking to attend or riding a not very green scooter? roller blades a skateboard mayhap?
wonder if flimflams going to be there to bow down to his new devotee?
Another article which fails to mention the words ‘China’ and ‘India’.
I wonder why?
Trump could smash this in a single tweet:
The last time this country took seriously the emotional beliefs of children, we hanged people for being witches.
Of course they can’t “save the world” without the US. Who else is going to pay for it?
Rolling back a small fraction of the additional regulations that Obama propagated is “dismantling environmental laws”.
If liberals couldn’t lie, they wouldn’t be able to speak.
“What role will the US play? Will it be a spoiler, actively seeking to disrupt progress? Will it be a braggart who, as Wheeler boasted (inaccurately) in that testimony, represents “the gold standard for environmental progress”? Or will it be more like the addled uncle at the family reunion whose babblings provoke eye-rolls and are ignored?”
Answer: None of the above. The role we’ll play will be “the adult in the room”. As the worldwide lemming-like retarded race towards the cliff of financial degradation and ruinous investment in expensive, unnecessary, and unreliable energy systems continues to escalate, the US is the one clear-headed, rational country saying “no”. And that both infuriates and frustrates them to no end, though they try to pretend “it doesn’t matter”. LOL. Talk about cognitive dissonance!
Way past time the U.N. was defunded and moved out of the USA. They’ve strayed a long way out of their lane, which was supposed to have been preventing armed conflict.
When did the rest of the world agree to let President Trump dictate policy to the rest of the world?
I didn’t know President Trump actually had a climate policy. But, wow, a 16 year old girl can undermine it.
Let’s see, what is coming up :
“Climate Strike” week, Sept. 20-27, is bringing anarchists and greenies to Manhattan to demonstrate at the UN during the opening week of the General Assembly,
leading to an “International Rebellion” against scientific and industrial progress beginning October 7, organized by the eco-fas*cist Extinction Rebellion, founded and led by psych*edelic drug-user and -promoter Gail Bradbrook. Alexandria Villaseñor, the 14-year-old girl from California who is Greta’s American equivalent, deployed to NY on Sep.11 for the 2nd 2019 session of the UNICEF Executive Board .
Instead of this insanity, hysteria, better to honor International Observe the Moon Night on Oct. 5, that is actually part of a whole “Space Week.”
Just one question – when did the USA agree to allow the Secretary General of the United Nations to start dictating policy to the President of the United States?
The election of Obama.
Just one question – when did the USA agree to allow the Secretary General of the United Nations to start dictating policy to the President of the United States?
See: Obama Administration
Greta Thunberg trumps Donald Trump, what utter nonsense. How mad can the world of politics become. This is the most stupid suggestion from The Guardian evah…
Mark Hertsgaard stated in the above quote, to wit:
TA DA, …….. drum roll and lots of Flag waving.
So, they are holding their “climate summit” during the week immediately after the Autumn equinox, to wit:
The Autumnal (Fall) Equinox will be at 3:50 AM (EST) on Monday, September 23, 2019.
Guess what, ….. current atmospheric CO2 is still declining (average 6 ppm total), ……. but within the next 7 days it will stop declining and begin its “fall & winter” increase (average 8 ppm) to reach its yearly high in mid-May 2020.
Just like it has been doing, …. steady and consistently, ….. for the past 62 years, ….. as confirmed by the Mauna Loa Record.
And it doesn‘t matter one (1) twit ….. what the “green” growing/rotting/decomposing biomass in the Northern Hemisphere does, did or doesn’t do.
Or whether the NH seasonal weather is early or late, ….. or cold, hot, rainy or dry.
None of those important “weather criteria” …….. affects the bi-yearly (seasonal) temperature change of the ocean waters.
“Climate Strike Week”, aka “Hell Week” is where new, would-be members of Alpha Pi Climati are subject to a whole host of Greenie ritualistic terrors, like being forced to watch AIT, and listen to St. Greta tell you how “ashamed” you should be. Also, you may be required to listen to folks prattle on endlessly about how “green” they are, and then be asked to list what you have been doing, and will do, in order to “save the planet”. As the week progresses, the insults and things you may be rquired to do become more and more onerous. Only the truly dedicated make it to the end.
The entire US mainstream media has had that job and failed. How do they think a 16-year-old clueless child is going to succeed? If nothing else, in pushing Democrats to do really stupid things like backing the GND, she is helping Trump.
Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager school dropout (which, as a Leftist, will qualify her for a Rhodes Scholarship), is the PERFECT face of the climate movement. CAGW is a fairy tale that only children could possible believe, children with a mental disorder, and this child Greta, bless her heart, suffers from mental disorder and, in particular, a form of Autism known as Asperger Syndrome and lives in a fairy tale world. She is even being treated like royalty in her fairy tale world. A MENTAL DISORDER, CAGW Alarmism, founded on junk pseudo-science fit only for a child’s fairy tale, is being promoted by a child with a mental disorder and leading the world to social and economic destruction…and its advocates call US all sorts of demeaning names.
One again, for perspective.
The definition of a promotion:
“At the beginning, the promoter has the vision and the public has the money.
At the end, the promoter has the money and the public has the vision.”
From the old and highly-speculative Vancouver Stock Exchange.