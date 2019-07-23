Developing nations latest decade of energy & emissions growth torpedoes alarmist global emissions control scam

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin

The UN has been pursuing global emissions policy for decades that are intended to provide for the establishment of global government schemes allowing it to control world emissions.

No fewer than 24 United Nations Climate Change Conferences have been held at various global locations since 1995 under its Conference of the Parties (COP) legal framework.

COP 21 which occurred in November and December 2015 in Paris resulted in the creation of the Paris Agreement that supposedly established global agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and limit future global temperatures that the UN based upon projections from climate models that grossly exaggerate the impact of greenhouse gases on world temperatures.

The UN IPCC acknowledged in its AR3 climate report in 2001 that it is not possible to develop computer models that are capable of predicting future global climate and yet the Paris Agreement based its emissions targets intended for the future using these flawed computer models.

Three additional UN climate conferences have occurred since the Paris Agreement with the last conference being in 2018 in Poland. No success has been achieved in these three conferences in devising specific commitments for emissions reductions targets for the world’s developing nations.

Additionally the U.S. under President Trump wisely withdrew from the Paris Agreement in June of 2017.

Global energy and emissions detailed information for 2018 is now available which includes data encompassing the latest decade of 2008 to 2018. The world energy consumption data from the report is summarized in the graph below.

This latest decade energy and emissions data clearly demonstrates that the developing nations completely dominate global energy and emissions. This includes both present levels as well as future growth. These results also show that the developed nations play a minority role in these measures both presently and in the future.

The results for the last decade show that global energy use grew by 18.5% during the last decade with 98.5% of that energy growth accounted for by the developing nations.

The developing nations represented about 51% of global energy use in 2008 and ended the decade accounting for over 59% of global energy use.

Energy use growth by the developing nations during the last decade occurred at a rate 5.5 times greater than the flat growth rate that occurred in the developed nations.

The developing nations energy use growth during the last decade was met by significantly increased use of fossil fuels that supplied over 78% of this latest decades energy growth.

The developed nations reduced use of fossil energy by about 3.2% during the decade with the largest reduction being in the use of coal fuel that was largely offset by increases in use of natural gas.

Despite this small developed nation fossil energy reduction during the last decade world fossil energy increased by over 14.5%. Global energy consumption during this period saw coal use climbing by 8%, oil use climbing by over 12% and natural gas use climbing by over 28% as illustrated in the graphs below.

Despite reductions in coal use by the developed nations coal fuel remained by far and away the primary fuel for the world’s electricity generation.

Global renewable energy increased significantly during the last decade as measured from its very small starting contribution but represented only about 4% of total global energy in 2018 compared to fossil fuels that accounted for about 85% of total world energy use.

Renewable energy is more extensively used in the developed nations than in the developing nations where in 2018 it accounted for less than 3% of the developing nations total energy. In contrast fossil fuels provided 87.5% of the developing nations total 2018 energy. The developed nations used fossil energy for meeting over 80% of 2018 energy needs.

The insignificant global use of renewable energy occurred despite extensive government mandated use programs and despite trillions of dollars in global subsidy efforts in the EU and U.S.

The overwhelming growth of global fossil energy use during the last decade powerfully demonstrates that this fuel is clearly the preferred choice for meeting world energy needs.

EIA data shows that future global growth in energy is driven by the developing nations as was the case for the last decade.

The developing nations have clearly demonstrated and articulated that they will continue to pursue cost effective and reliable fossil fuels as their primary energy resource to meet their increasing energy needs. The developed nations also continue to rely upon fossil fuels to meet the large majority of their energy needs despite efforts by government climate alarmists to mandate use of costly and unreliable renewable energy.

The developed nations climate alarmists propaganda elitists have no ability to control the energy growth and fuel choice decisions made by the developing nations and have tacitly acknowledged that reality in the provisions of the Paris Agreement where the developing nations future energy and emissions outcomes remained unaddressed.

Three UN sponsored Climate Change Conferences that occurred since the 2015 Paris Agreement resulted in no progress being achieved toward the developing nations committing to specific emissions targets.

Global energy use drives global CO2 emissions outcomes.

During the last decade of flat energy growth by the developed nations costly government driven unreliable renewable energy use mandate schemes were undertaken which partially resulted in CO2 emissions declining by about 1 billion metrics tons between 2008 and 2018 for these nations.

Of this developed nation total CO2 reduction the U.S. contributed about 570 million metric tons in reductions. This was achieved primarily by substituting cost effective, reliable and more efficient natural gas in place of coal. This cost effective and successful outcome is concealed from the public by climate alarmist propagandist media.

During the last decade significantly increased need for growing energy use and the preferred reliance on reliable and affordable fossil fuels resulted in the developing nations increasing CO2 emissions by over 4.5 billion metric tons. This emissions increase resulted in global CO2 emissions climbing by over 3.5 billion metric tons during that decade.

The developing nations increased energy use and resulting emissions completely overwhelmed the lower emissions by the developed nations conclusively demonstrating that the developing nations now totally dominate global energy use and emissions.

Global CO2 emissions will continue to climb driven by the developing nations need for increasing energy use as reflected in EIA data which projects increased global CO2 emissions by 2050 of over an additional 7 billion metric tons.

The developing nations are now accountable and solely responsible for about 64% of global CO2 emissions compared to only about 36% of global emissions being accounted for by the developed nations – nearly a 2 to 1 ratio.

The developing nations now dominate global energy use and emissions by being accountable for 59% of global energy use and 64% of global CO2 emissions with these figures projected to climb ever higher in the coming decade.

In the U.S. and Europe clueless government politicians, climate alarmist propagandist and supporting media continue to loudly demand increased government mandates for more costly and unreliable renewable energy use and “zero emission” government programs.

These kinds of politically driven programs are falsely proclaimed to be “fighting climate change” when in fact these costly government mandates have no worthwhile or meaningful effect on reducing global emissions.

A recent example of such an inane and purely politically driven climate alarmist propaganda program is addressed in a recent article regarding New York as shown below.

The outcomes from these and other climate alarmist politically driven propaganda proposals are irrelevant regarding global CO2 emissions because they represent just a relatively small amount of CO2 emissions.

In the case of New York its annual CO2 emissions are about 170 million metric tons which is totally insignificant relative to the scale of multi-billions of tons of global CO2 emission increases underway by the world’s developing nations that cannot be stopped by the developed nations.

The climate alarmist propaganda media knowingly make these false and phony claims about such proposals “fighting climate change.”

The climate alarmists propaganda claims of damaging impacts from such emissions are always grossly exaggerated because these claims are based on speculation and conjecture from flawed and failed computer models.

These climate alarmist propaganda schemes are driven by desires for increased and unjustified governmental political power and control over people’s lives by arrogant political elitists.

The world energy use and associated emission outcomes reflected by the last decades results have destroyed the fiction promoted by climate alarmism propagandists that the developed nations through the UN must mandate massive and hugely costly global government bureaucracies so that they can control global energy and emissions. That scam has been defeated and overwhelmed as a consequence of the developing nations of the world choosing to accomplish huge increased energy use by employing fossil fuels.

The rational supporting massive government schemes which were falsely justified based upon flawed and failed computer model outcomes manufactured to promote extreme and elitist political power and control over energy and emissions has been exposed as being invalid by the real world energy and emission outcomes of the last decade.

The global energy and emission reality exposed during the last decade will only be further reinforced by the outcomes of the coming decades.

The developing nations will continue to increase their global dominance of energy and emissions by employing huge increases in fossil energy use while the developed nations will likely continue to fabricate and manufacture scientifically unsupported climate alarmist propaganda to promote elitist driven costly and unnecessary governmental political power schemes under the completely false claim of “fighting climate change.”

These scams will continue until the public wakes up and demands a stop to these politically contrived shenanigans.

