@NPR tries and fails to connect “slow moving hurricanes” like #Dorian to “climate change”

Since Dorian didn’t cause any significant U.S. death and devastation that the MSM was looking forward to covering in the vein of “See, climate change!”. NPR had a go at it though, citing a NOAA study that is nothing more than an exercise in cherry picking data. The slow movement of Hurricane Dorian prompted the search for connections.
Is Climate Change Contributing To Slower Moving Hurricanes?
NPR’s Steve Inskeep talks to atmospheric scientist Jim Kossin of NOAA about why more hurricanes like Dorian are moving at slower speeds, and if that has anything to do with climate change. Link to audio interview.
The study cited has data that produces this graph, prepared by “Inside Climate News” one of Tom Steyer’s well funded PR outlets if I recall correctly. They wrote:
Hurricane Dorian’s slow, destructive track through the Bahamas fits a pattern scientists have been seeing over recent decades, and one they expect to continue as the planet warms: hurricanes stalling over coastal areas and bringing extreme rainfall.
…
Recent research shows that more North Atlantic hurricanes have been stalling as Dorian did, leading to more extreme rainfall. Their average forward speed has also decreased by 17 percent—from 11.5 mph, to 9.6 mph—from 1944 to 2017, according to a study published in June by federal scientists at NASA and NOAA.https://insideclimatenews.org/news/03092019/hurricane-dorian-climate-change-stall-record-wind-speed-rainfall-intensity-global-warming-bahamas
Note the starting point, 1944. Also note that the majority of “slow moving hurricanes” are during the satellite era, when hurricane tracking improved by at least an order of magnitude.
“Climate Denial Crock of the Week” producer, Peter Sinclair jumped all over this of course on Twitter “See, climate change!” But atmospheric scientist Wei Zhang would have none of it.
Later in the Twitter thread, there is this telling exchange:
So in a nutshell:
There’s no good storm motion data from earlier recorded hurricanes.
- What data they had has been “reconstructed” from old charts, which may or may nor be accurate.
- The study cited doesn’t go back further than 1944, which means the majority of data is from the post 1960 (TIROS-1) satellite era, which is more accurate as a given. This skews the data set towards the present, while the past remains highly uncertain.
- The study’s graph from 1944 ignored data on slow moving hurricanes as far back as 1915. Evidence exists that many slow moving hurricanes occurred well before the satellite era.
Here is the chart Wei Zhang presented:
Cherry picking to fit the climate alarm agenda, clear and simple.
Wei Zhang said this when the Dorian threat loomed large:
He’s talking about people like Peter Sinclair and Tom Steyer….and people like this, captured by cartoonist Rick McKee:
13 thoughts on “@NPR tries and fails to connect “slow moving hurricanes” like #Dorian to “climate change””
“Hurricanes are awful. Now is a good time to remind science deniers that there is no observational data to suggest they are any worse than they used to be. Not stronger or more frequent or producing more rain.”
Perhaps it is time that skeptics just start referring to alarmists as Science Deniers since they are the ones intent on ignoring the scientific evidence, even when the IPPC themselves say that there is no evidence that hurricanes are getting worse, in any metric. There was also a lull for almost a dozen years with no major hurricane over Cat 3 even hitting the continental USA, between late 2005 and 2017. That should really make that long term statistic go down even further in the climatic record.
While I don’t like having to ‘salt’ language for a negative affect, such as using the word Denier and all its nasty connotations of the last 75 years, maybe it’s time that the word is used against alarmists. That way, the word will have no more meaning when it is seen for what it is, which is a slur against those one uses it against.
Slow moving Hurricanes over open ocean are good, since when they are spinning in place, they’re not moving over new sources of energy to increase and/or sustain its strength and weaken instead. Notice how quickly this one dropped from a cat 5 to a weak cat 2 as it was spinning in place? Since hypothetical arguments are apparently acceptable, wouldn’t a Hurricanes ability to sustain its strength increase as temperatures increase and decrease otherwise?
Good point.
I wonder how much a stalled hurricane would also block the sun from heating the ocean below, thereby robbing itself of the very energy it needs to continue. Auto-starvation?
The reporting being done by NPR, since I can remember, has been an embarrassing use of public and donor money. Frankly, they should stop covering news and politics: Their contribution to education, history, and culture is immeasurable, but NPR is TAINTING those efforts by their climate change anti-intellectualism.
Thanks for clear-eyed reporting, Anthony.
Not embarrassing for NPR. Their large donors are the same ones pushing the CAGW. One of their biggest is Ford Foundation, where a Club of Rome member Korten worked together with Obama’s mother when the Obama/Soetoros lived in Indonesia. (see http://appinsys.com/GlobalWarming/StillNoWarming.htm)
Agreed!
I often listen to NPR during my commute, but often will switch channels to avoid raising my blood pressure.
too bad the AGW/CC people didn’t predict any of this before it happen, and rambling don’t count. It needs to be theory->model->prediction
Also, if warmer temperatures are making hurricanes stronger, then where is the data for warmer equatorial water temperature? oh wait, they predicted the bulk of warming to occur in the upper latitudes. So how does this result in more energy in the tropics?
I did a search in the NY Times digitized archive https://timesmachine.nytimes.com/timesmachi…/…/31/issue.html I search for Bahamas and hurricane 1920-1980. I got 378 hits! It’s been hammered many times. Amazing that people want to live there permanently.
I vote for SciVoid. Science Avoiders = alarmists. It also describes the general education of the members who echo nonsense.
One of the “statistics” running around with the AGW nutters is basically “we’ve had more Cat 5 hurricanes with high sustained winds in the last 23 years, compared to the last 115 years.”
Those two odd numbers sure pop out, don’t they?
Well, it turns out we have more Cat 5 hurricanes with higher sustained winds because they started using GPS dropsondes and other devices – just over 23 years ago. Which makes it possible to detect very high sustained wind speeds that we wouldn’t catch with the older equipment.
A few observations:
Every single initial Dorian storm track I saw was wrong. No Florida landing. If these weather models cannot predict short term weather events why should I trust them to track weather over time.
I did myself a favor yesterday and pulled up wind and pressure map of the globe. Hurricanes, while large storms, are still just play toys to the overall atmospheric engine. I did this prompted by a conversation between Dr. Joe B and Hannity last night. I wish Hannity had let him finish his atmospheric physics explanation.
It seems to me that storm probably pulled an enormous amount of heat out of the Atlantic ocean, facilitated great amount of upwelling and ocean turn over. These items should act as net CO2 sinks for a short period of time.
And frankly I for one welcome a slightly warmer planet.
Given the baggage accompanying the word ‘denier’ in science denier, perhaps one might consider the term ‘abuser’. The emotional loading of that word is a little more generic.
Well, beyond that, is creating an arbitrary metric (hurricanes that stall for 48+ hours), and then dividing the total of those hurricanes by their occurrence in a given year, meaningful at all? A hurricane that stalled for 40 hours doesn’t make the cut?
Not to mention that the graph data is baffling – 18% or 19% of “slow moving hurricanes” occurred in either 1998 or 1999 – that’s either 11.88 or 12.54 hurricanes. There were 10 and 12 hurricanes in total in 1998 and 1999 respectively. If you’re going to create propaganda, you should at least understand simple concepts like whole numbers.