At Sea, with Steyn, McIntyre, and McKittrick

Well, now that I’ve boarded, and there were no extinction rebellion/climate protestors at the dock in Vancouver (a hotbed of climate activism) to shout hateful messages at us, (which wouldn’t go over well with the cruise line at all) I can tell you about it.

I’m on a week long cruise to Alaska with Mark Steyn (who fills in for Rush Limbaugh, is a best-selling author, and is embroiled in a moving-like-molasses lawsuit with butt-hurt climate zealot Dr. Michael Mann). It is one of the few perks I get as a climate skeptic, since those “big oil checks” the climate crusaders say I receive to have an opinion, never seem to arrive.

Mark graciously invited Steve McIntyre, Ross McKittrick, and me on this cruise on the condition that we talk about climate to his hundreds of other guests in a special session coming this Sunday. I’m proud to be the only American on the special “climate denier” ( or as Mark once called me, poking fun at Dr. Mann’s insults about me “Climate denier extraordinaire!” ) guest list.

It is a working trip, and I’ll be writing blog posts about my experiences, the climate of Alaska, the growing in-your-face climate denying Hubbard Glacier, and much more. I also hope to have interviews/podcasts with Mark Steyn, Steve McIntyre, and Ross McKittrick.

Mark, droll as ever, is poking fun at Dr. Mann by giving out hockey stick key-chains.

I’ll have more later, stay tuned.

In the meantime, if you haven’t bought this book yet, now’s the time. It supports Mark’s efforts as well as mine.

Click here for the Amazon page on this book

Thanks to “Charles the Moderator” for holding down the WUWT fort while I’m on this tour.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

