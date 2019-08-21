China appears to have fanned the flames of Pacific Islander anger over Australia’s failure to
provide heaps of extra money embrace a more pro-active approach to helping Pacific Islanders prepare for global warming.
Beijing suggests Australia reflect on how it treats Pacific neighbours after climate change fallout
Beijing has suggested Australia reflect on how it engages its Pacific neighbours after Fiji’s Prime Minister accused Scott Morrison of being “insulting and condescending” at last week’s Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) in Tuvalu.
Key points:
- Pacific leaders were unhappy with Australia’s stance on climate change at last week’s forum
- China’s Foreign Ministry accused Australia of being condescending and insulting
- China insists its aid comes with no strings attached
After hours of negotiations, Pacific leaders failed to reach agreement on climate change action, and instead issued a watered-down communique after Australia refused to endorse statements calling for a ban on new coal mines and rapid reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.
The discussions on climate change reduced the Tongan Prime Minister Akilisi Pohiva to tears while other Pacific leaders also expressed their disappointment.
Fiji’s PM Frank Bainimarama told The Guardian that when Mr Morrison was “[backed] into a corner by the leaders” at the forum, he started talking about how much money Australia had been giving to the Pacific — a move Mr Bainimarama described as “very insulting, very condescending.”
In response to Mr Bainimarama’s comments, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters “it wasn’t the first time that leaders of Pacific island countries resented Australia’s behaviour.”
What can I say – Clearly China’s generous “no strings attached” approach to helping Pacific Islanders prepare for climate change carried the day.
11 thoughts on “China Criticises Australia for Not Doing Enough about Climate Change”
The country that uses up half of the coal the planet consumes lectures someone else on the environment. That’s gall.
Staggering Chinese chutzpah.
China needs to fully practice what they preach and walk the talk.
If climate change will be So Bad for island nations, why is China building more low profile island masses on top of coral atolls in the South China Sea? How does this “Land Grab” affect THEIR China Sea neighbors?
Australia needs to tell Beijing to Pound Salt.
Until China no longer utilizes their Coal Supplies (in the name of Gaia) they have ZERO right to tell any other sovereign nation what they should do with their own energy sources. Until China begins to CUT their ample CO2 production, they have zero right to tell any other nation to do so.
Looks like things haven’t improved since June.
This would all be very funny, if it were not for the fact it is all a 100% lie. Australia not doing enough for climate change with its 26 million people? I guess maybe OZ sending all that coal to China would count and maybe a special carbon tax should be applied to China for all their pollution they are causing the planet.
China has become a bold faced liar, everything it says is a lie thanks to the new Emperor Xi. He has single handed driven trust in China around much of the civilized world into the dirt, and much of that world is beginning to turn its back on China. And no one can criticize him domestically, let alone many nation states that are sternly warned about acting against China’s interest and foreign citizen’s kidnapped if their country say anything at all that China says is verboten.
Remember the lies Xi told Obama about signing the Paris Accord, or the 7 manmade islands in the South China Sea would never be militarized or they were’t there to steal any other countries EEZ? President Trump hasn’t even brought that up yet, but the South China Sea should be part of any overall trade deal. And the rest of the world should aggressively join President Trump in checking China. Trump is the only world leader willing to stand up to China, for the long term benefit of humanity against a growing fascist regime and everyone else just cowers in fear.
China is is beginning to crumble from within with their economy showing cracks of cratering as well. The contagion from Hong Kong is already spreading throughout China via their off shore citizens’ being urged (forced) to protest all around the world in favour of the Gov’t of China, against the foreign Hong Kong supporters. China is trying to flex their muscles all over the world making their diaspora support them, basically at gun point. This is dividing Chinese families, old and young, on loyalty to the band of thugs currently occupying the Imperial Palace in the Forbidden City. Emperor Xi is now Emperor for life and he has no clothes!
I suggest an edit to the headline to read:
“China Plays Aussie Alarmists For Fools, Ignore Data Showing That Pacific Atolls Are Growing In Land Area.”
Film at 11:00
You have to admire the bare faced cheek of the man, IF co2 was such a problem and the number of Chinese coal fired power stations both under consruction and in the pipeline, the pot calling the kettle black doesn’t even get close! How much stinking hypocrisy do we have to wade around in before we drown?
Well maybe China can show them how to build an airport on a sea mount. –AGF
Then Oz should stop giving money to Pacific Island Nations, so the former recipients can cease being offended by similar comments in the future.
Next?
When I first read it, I saw Frank “Bananarama”, and thought of Cruel Summer.
So the leading user of fossil fuels in the world is criticizing another country for not doing enough to combat Climate Change? Hello pot. Isn’t it about time some press is given to China’s hypocrisy?