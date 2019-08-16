July 2019 – Hottest July Ever?

News Brief by Kip Hansen

The press is again awash with the latest hysterical news that July 2019 was the hottest July ever!

NOAA Data Confirms July Was Hottest Month Ever Recorded

by Henry Fountain appeared in the NY Times’ barely credible feature Climate Fwd:. The piece was prompted by a NOAA Press release:

July 2019 was hottest month on record for the planet

NOAA has spent billions of tax payers dollars to send up satellites to monitor the weather and thus climate of the Earth. It pays two different scientific groups, UAH and RSS to produce global temperature data sets of the Earth’s atmosphere, but routinely ignores them when is needs to push Climate Catastrophism.

Those who choose to read a full, scientific explanation as to why July 2019 was NOT the hottest ever should refer back to Dr. Roy Spencer’s piece on this site published on 2 August, July 2019 Was Not the Warmest on Record.

For those who are visual learners, I offer graphs of the two satellite based global temperature records that NOAA ignores when making “hottest ever” declarations, first the graphs from Remote Sensing Systems:

It is interesting to note how different the visual impression is between the most recent data and the longer term data. In the top image of “recent” data, the trend line from the full data set is included — it is not the trend of the recent data. Nonetheless, it is obvious that the data is functionally flat (or even downtrending if one wishes to start at the 2016 peak).

And as a reminder for those who may have forgotten the changes RSS made to it calculations in 2016, from Climate4you:

And from The National Space Science & Technology Center at The University of Alabama in Huntsville, the data set usually referred to as UAH, two visualizations, same data:

Just so we know what we are talking about, the Lower Troposphere is the part of the atmosphere in which most of us live. This little image, from UCAR, helps a bit. Earth’s tallest mountains are at almost 30,000 feet, just under the 10 km top of the troposphere. The tops of Tropical Thunderstorms can reach as high as 12.5 km. Down in the lower troposphere, we have everyday weather events, ground level temperatures, the winds that stir the trees and other weather and climate phenomena experienced by most humans. Those of your who climb or hike the high peaks of the Sierras in California, as I have, have gone up out the top of the Lower Troposphere, the same with the highest peaks of the Rocky Mountains.

Authors Comment Policy:

Nothing much new here, but needed to be brought up again to counter the constant biased reporting from the media and entrenched climate forces within NOAA.

Note that the Consensus Climate Team insists on mostly ignoring satellite temperature sets, which were initially sought to help settle bias issues with the thermometer record, using instead known-to-be-upward-biased ground-based thermometer records on the spurious argument that “that’s where we live” — as if we all lived at 2 meters above ground level and not in the Lower Troposphere. In contradiction, the Consensus Climate Team insists that satellite sea level rise data be used in place of the much more accurate tide gauge/CORS combinations – preferring the higher values of Sea Level Rise in the satellite data set.

Address your comments to “Kip…” if you are speaking to me.

