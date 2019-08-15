Parts of Australia have experienced freezing conditions that have been debilitating for Australia’s human residents. However, these kangaroos in New South Wales seem to be enjoying the rare snowfall.
HT/boffin77
3 thoughts on “Kangaroos enjoy rare snow in Australia”
Silly beasts. They wouldn’t be jumping for joy for too long if they had 6 months of that to deal with every winter. Is there such a thing as a Roo Burger?
(More than) Six White Boomers!
Alternative headlines:
Kangaroos flee rare snow in Australia.
Kangaroos try to keep warm in rare snow in Australia.
But there’s a really simple explanation of the video. If you drive along a fence line next to a paddock of kangaroos, they will hop away as in the video, regardless of whether the ground is covered with snow or grass or is bare. When the camera briefly pans to the rear, you can see that a couple have already stopped moving once the car has passed.
Not a catchy headline:
Kangaroos disturbed by vehicle in Australia.