USA finally updates Endangered Species Act after 45 years & the decision is final

Just out this morning:
“Today, U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt unveiled improvements to the implementing regulations of the ESA designed to increase transparency and effectiveness and bring the administration of the Act into the 21st century.” USFWS Press Release, 12 August 2019.
Although much hue-and-cry will be written by conservation organizations and the media (here is one), I am providing for easy reference here links to the original press releases and documents issued this morning by the Department of the Interior and the US Fish and Wildlife Service. I am also providing pdf copies of the official documents to appear shortly in the Federal Register and quote the above USFWS press release in full.
It remains to be seen whether polar bears or other Arctic species of interest to me and readers of this blog will be affected. The new changes affect both the listing and delisting process as well as designation of critical habitat.
Department of the Interior Press Release, 12 August 2019. “Trump Administration Improves the Implementing Regulations of the Endangered Species Act”
USFWS support documents, 12 August 2019. “ESA Implementation | Regulation Revisions” [lays out the new rules, pdfs of submissions that will appear shortly in the Federal Register, the official repository of such regulations]
1. Revised regulations for listing species and designating critical habitat. PDF
2. Revised regulations for prohibitions to threatened wildlife and plants. PDF
3. Revised regulations for interagency cooperation. PDF
Department of Interior Explanatory Document, 12 August 2019. “What They Are Saying – Endangered Species Act Announcement” [statements from US Senators, lawmakers, and other stakeholders about the changes]
USFWS Press Release, 12 August 2019. “Trump Administration Improves the Implementing Regulations of the Endangered Species Act: Species recovery the ultimate goal”
Copied in full below:
In its more than 45-year history, the Endangered Species Act (ESA) has catalyzed countless conservation partnerships that have helped recover some of America’s most treasured animals and plants from the bald eagle to the American alligator. Today, U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt unveiled improvements to the implementing regulations of the ESA designed to increase transparency and effectiveness and bring the administration of the Act into the 21st century.
“The best way to uphold the Endangered Species Act is to do everything we can to ensure it remains effective in achieving its ultimate goal—recovery of our rarest species. The Act’s effectiveness rests on clear, consistent and efficient implementation,” said Secretary Bernhardt. “An effectively administered Act ensures more resources can go where they will do the most good: on-the-ground conservation.”
“The revisions finalized with this rulemaking fit squarely within the President’s mandate of easing the regulatory burden on the American public, without sacrificing our species’ protection and recovery goals,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “These changes were subject to a robust, transparent public process, during which we received significant public input that helped us finalize these rules.”
The changes finalized today by Interior’s U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Commerce’s National Marine Fisheries Service apply to ESA sections 4 and 7. Section 4, among other things, deals with adding species to or removing species from the Act’s protections and designating critical habitat; section 7 covers consultations with other federal agencies.
The ESA directs that determinations to add or remove a species from the lists of threatened or endangered species be based solely on the best available scientific and commercial information, and these will remain the only criteria on which listing determinations will be based. The regulations retain language stating, “The Secretary shall make a [listing] determination solely on the basis of the best scientific and commercial information regarding a species’ status.”
The revisions to the regulations clarify that the standards for delisting and reclassification of a species consider the same five statutory factors as the listing of a species in the first place. This requirement ensures that all species proposed for delisting or reclassification receive the same careful analysis to determine whether or not they meet the statutory definitions of a threatened or endangered species as is done for determining whether to add a species to the list.
While this administration recognizes the value of critical habitat as a conservation tool, in some cases, designation of critical habitat is not prudent. Revisions to the regulations identify a non-exhaustive list of such circumstances, but this will continue to be rare exceptions.
When designating critical habitat, the regulations reinstate the requirement that areas where threatened or endangered species are present at the time of listing be evaluated first before unoccupied areas are considered. This reduces the potential for additional regulatory burden that results from a designation when species are not present in an area. In addition, the regulations impose a heightened standard for unoccupied areas to be designated as critical habitat. On top of the existing standard that the designated unoccupied habitat is essential to the conservation of the species, it must also, at the time of designation, contain one or more of the physical or biological features essential to the species’ conservation.
To ensure federal government actions are not likely to jeopardize the continued existence of listed species or destroy or adversely modify their critical habitat, federal agencies must consult with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service under section 7 of the Act. The revisions to the implementing regulations clarify the interagency consultation process and make it more efficient and consistent.
The revisions codify alternative consultation mechanisms that may provide greater efficiency for how ESA consultations are conducted. They also establish a deadline for informal consultations to provide greater certainty for federal agencies and applicants of timely decisions, without compromising conservation of ESA-listed species.
Revisions to the definitions of “destruction or adverse modification,” “effects of the action” and “environmental baseline” further improve the consultation process by providing clarity and consistency.
In addition to the final joint regulations, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service finalized a separate revision rescinding its “blanket rule” under section 4(d) of the ESA. The rule had automatically given threatened species the same protections as endangered species unless otherwise specified.
The National Marine Fisheries Service has never employed such a blanket rule, so the new regulations bring the two agencies into alignment. The change impacts only future threatened species’ listings or reclassifications from endangered to threatened status and does not apply to species already listed as threatened. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will craft species-specific 4(d) rules for each future threatened species determination as deemed necessary and advisable for the conservation of the species, as has been common practice for many species listed as threatened in recent years.
From comments received during the public comment period in making these regulatory changes, concerns were raised regarding the lack of transparency in making listing decisions and the economic impact associated with determinations. Public transparency is critical in all government decision making, and the preamble to the regulation clarifies that the ESA does not prohibit agencies from collecting data that determine this cost and making that information available, as long as doing so does not influence the listing determination.
23 thoughts on “USA finally updates Endangered Species Act after 45 years & the decision is final”
As a public land; hunter, camper, and hiker I have mixed feelings on this ruling. The easing of restrictions on hunting and return of formerly endangered species to state management is a net positive.
However, President Trump’s Interim BLM manager has a propensity for returning BLM holdings to individual states. Historically, over 80% of land returned to the states ends up in private land. In other words, your land is sold for a profit without your consent or share of the proceeds.
Maybe it SHOULD be sold to the states. The FEDERAL GOVERNMENT does NOT need to be the LORD of all. (Is there some mild BIGOTRY here? Some STATES are more or less “equal” than others??)
The States never paid a dime for any Federal lands. They were all paid for by the Federal taxpayers, meaning the taxpayers of the entire nation, not of any one state.
No sir, just the opposite. You have the right to; hunt, hike, camp, fish, bike, paddle on any National Forrest or BLM land. In other words, it’s your land. History proves that that federal land transferred to state control invariably ends up in private hands.
As for bigotry, what the heck do you mean?
RobR,
I challenge you to bike and camp on “any National Forrest [sic] or BLM land. There are millions of acres of these lands completely off limits to such activity.
I agree with Max – the federal government should transfer the National Forests back to the states. The feds aren’t using them or managing them, to the detriment of the states in which they are located.
No, BLM and National Forest land is completely open to the public for those activities, however, there certainly is no shortage of these federally owned lands.
According to the Congressional Research Service
For both state and Federal the total is about 900 million acres (40%). Seems a bit much to me.
its not your land … its the states land … what about a REPUBLIC do you not get …
The moment I learned that the IUCN is run by a Danish economist and a Chinese Minster for Education and that they also concern themselves with “gender and social policy,” I made the decision to ignore every report I hear regarding endangered species. Or at least until such time as an international body consisting entirely of millions of field biologists with zero funding from governments, NGOs, or the media, do a full survey of the planet and make their report.
What’s that you say, never going to happen?
The more realistic pics of polar bears should be them tearing apart & eating bloodied seal carcasses instead of the supposedly “cute” pics. Reality bites.
Have you seen the obviously fake Russian photos of people purportedly feeding polar bear cubs and their mother some condensed milk?
The fact that the internet is full of people believing those photos to be real is worrisome.
To be clearer ESA was not reauthorized and amended. USFWS re-wrote the administrative rules implementing ESA. Any wise and thoughtful amendments to ESA in Congress have been fought tooth and nail by the environmental groups and kept from passing by their Democrat allies. All they ever wanted was ever stricter protections and regulations on human activity. The greens did get help doing what they wanted from several far left federal judges. One basically ruling that “threatened species” should get the same considerations as one listed as “endangered.” They also had a judge expand what “critical habitat” meant and how USFWS could define and enforce it. Of all the provisions of ESA critical habitat listings are the biggest conundrum with the greatest potential to affect private property rights. Example, back in the 1990s a “new” species of seagrass was discovered in Florida. What was fascinating was it seemed to only colonize spoil sites. The manatee crowd decided to get this new species listed as critical habitat for manatees. No manatee had ever been seen grazing this species or even reported frequenting where the seagrass grew. The state of Florida objected strenuously.
This will all get reversed after next year, when the Democratic President takes office from the disgraced Trump.
The next administration won’t take office until January 2021. When you troll at least get the facts correct.
ha ha … is that you Fredo ?
This reminds me of the process wherein the BLM listed the Sage Grouse as an “indicator species” which should get the same status as either threatened or endangered, while the State of Nevada sold hunting licenses and established season and bag limits for the same Sage Grouse. I ran into an exploration drill permitting issue in Elko County and offered to shoot, cook, and eat all of the Sage Grouse in the project area, which horrified the BLM, and we worked out an agreement fairly quickly.
They did the same thing for the lesser prairie chicken.
Does this mean I will no longer need to hire a wildlife biologist to collect Newts in coffee cans with every project I build near a creek?
Okay, but is this change going to prevent “environmental” attorneys, calling themselves the Lorax, from suing the FWS and becoming wealthy from settlements using our tax dollars?
You are invited to state (if you can) that the concept of a new endangered species has never been misused in your country or mine, for objection to development of resources. This new USA arrangement seems to bring emphasis back to criteria of the best available scientific and commercial information.
Any amendments that take emotion out of the equation are welcomed, to reduce the horrendous loss of development as typified by the Adani coal mine protests here in Queensland.
The days have passed when involvement of green groups was almost given an automatic pass as being in the public good.
While you think of related matters, please run a critical eye over land use proposals of the United Nations world heritage register scheme. The UN has made clearer its acquisitive socialist agenda 21 and so forth. World heritage listing is no more to be assumed a public good. There are cases where its use has been evil and should be subject to more stringent, periodic, unemotional reviews such as this ESA review.
Geoff S