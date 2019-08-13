L. A. Times hypes coastal cliff erosion 9+ centuries into the future at existing sea level rise rates

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin
The L. A. Times takes despicable propaganda advantage of the recent and tragic Encinitas bluff collapse to hype future bluff erosion impacts from 2 meter sea level rise increases that would in fact take over 9+ centuries to occur at existing NOAA tide gauge coastal sea level rise measurement rates.
The Times article notes:
“The sea is rising higher and faster in California — a reality more officials are now confronting. Just last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that amended the state’s Coastal Act to say that sea level rise is no longer a question but a fact.
“With sea level rise, there’s no doubt that we’ll see more cliff failures along the coast,” said Patrick Barnard, research director of the U.S. Geological Survey’s Climate Impacts and Coastal Processes Team.”
The “bill” referred to in the Times article simply adds the words “sea level rise” to the list of issues to be considered for coastal planning contained in Section 300006.5 of the Public Resources Code.
The Times article grossly mischaracterizes and misrepresents the issue of coastal sea level rise by claiming that this change means “that sea level rise is no longer a question but a fact.”
Either this Times reporter is incredibly incompetent or she is being incredibly devious and disingenuous in trying to frame the issue as being whether sea level rise is occurring on California coastal regions or not.
As the diagram below clearly shows sea level rise has been occurring since the end of the last ice age some 20,000 years ago with the last 8,000 years showing low rates of increase.
The controversial sea level rise issue related to climate science has always been whether coastal sea level rise is accelerating not whether it is occurring.
Nowhere does the Times reporter ever mention or address the critical climate science issue of sea level rise acceleration.
There are two long time period NOAA tide gauge measurement stations located near the region of the bluff collapse. These stations are located at San Diego and La Jolla.
These NOAA tide gauge measurement stations have data recorded periods of 112 years from 1906 through 2018. Neither of these stations shows any acceleration of coastal sea level rise during these measurement periods.
The rates of coastal sea level rise at these locations are a consistent 8.5 to 8.6 inches per century as shown below.
The 2 meter sea level rise that the reporter speculatively postulates in this Times article would take 9+ centuries to occur.
This Times reporter has written a number of prior L. A. Times climate alarmist propaganda articles about future sea level rise and has not addressed the issue by using actually measured NOAA coastal tide gauge sea level rise data. She has always addressed future sea level rise based solely upon speculation and conjecture derived from computer models in trying to justify her future sea level rise assertions and this article is no different.
The diagram below shows her attempt to justify the 2 meter future sea level rise speculation resulting in up to 130 feet of future bluff erosion outcome by 2100 using results from a study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research in 2018.
This study contains the following characterization of its significant limitations:
“A calibrated, but unvalidated, ensemble was applied to the 475-km-long coastline of Southern California (USA), with four SLR scenarios of 0.5, 0.93, 1.5, and 2 m by 2100. Results suggest that future retreat rates could increase relative to mean historical rates by more than twofold for the higher SLR scenarios, causing an average total land loss of 19–41 m by 2100. However, model uncertainty ranges from ±5 to 15 m, reflecting the inherent difficulties of projecting cliff retreat over multiple decades. To enhance ensemble performance, future work could include weighting each model by its skill in matching observations in different morphological settings.”
Therefore we have yet another L. A. Times article pushing sea level rise climate alarmist propaganda that ignores and conceals 112 year long time period NOAA tide gauge data measurements while hyping computer models that are “unvalidated” and subject to the pure speculation and conjecture of “retreat rates could increase” from the studies authors.
Furthermore the Times article deliberately misrepresents and mischaracterizes the issue of sea level rise by concealing that acceleration is what is driving this issues controversy not whether sea level rise is or is not occurring.
The prior articles this Times reporter have written about sea level rise do not address sea level rise acceleration or NOAA tide gauge sea level rise measurement data.
Climate alarmist claims of accelerating sea level rise are unsupported by globally measured tide gauge data as addressed in a recent study in the Journal of Geophysical Research which concluded that based on actual measurements there was “no statistically significant acceleration in sea level rise over the past 100+ years.”
The exploitation of the tragic bluff accident in Encinitas by the Times to push its climate alarmist sea level rise propaganda is despicable.
When you’re talking about climate related issues, context is everything. The 120 m rise in sea levels over the last twenty thousand years inundated a lot of land and displaced a lot of people. Now that’s an environmental disaster … and it was all natural.
The alarmists try to blame humans for tiny effects in spite of the fact that much larger effects happen naturally. Of all the interglacials during the current ice age, this one has the steadiest climate. link We should probably find a way to credit humans with that. 🙂
Being a reporter on the LA Times is now almost as embarrassing as being a reporter for the BBC. How these ‘journalists’ don’t die from red faced embarrassment when they introduce themselves is a mystery.
As a former senior journalist in the UK, I can tell you that in the 60s and 70s the rules of balanced content were well understood and followed. When reporting on an issue that was either controversial or on which there were differing opinions, after introducing the main point of the story (the ‘news’ angle) journalists HAD TO mention the opposing point of view as soon as practically possible – in most cases this was the second or third paragraph.
This LA Times reporter is not acting like a journalist but journaling like an activist.
With increasing biomass growth, we can expect more deaths from falling trees.
Good posting, Larry. In general the entire Pacific margin of North, Central, and South America shows geological signs of an emergent plate (whereas the Atlantic margins of same shows sinking plate margin, or transgressive sea if you wish). What might happen locally along this Pacific margin depends on dewatering basins, like the LA Basin, or thermal expansion/volcanism, or various plate tectonic complications-like micro-plates rotating when caught up between major faults, etc.
Here’s the problem, great as WattsUP is the number of readers of the LA Times is greater, and their audience is (what’s the politically correct term for stupider? maybe more challenged to find their way home at n ight?). Hard to win hearts and minds in this senario.
I used to hang out at the same set of beaches north of Santa Cruz, California for over 30 years. Any net sea level rise was lost in the sheer noise of the beaches growing and shrinking in response to storms and currents moving the sand around.
The beach regulars did have to warn people not to sit closer than about six feet of the base of the cliff, as the rock was rather soft and faulted sedimentary rocks, and would shed rocks of various sizes without warning. The LA Times seem to be pitching their panic to newcomers to California.
Their bluff continues to erode.
And always, lurking in plain sight beneath the story, is the implication that nothing should change. This in a region formed entirely by change as a sliver of continental crust west of the San Andreas Fault Zone is moved 5 centimetres per year in violently punctuated equilibrium, making these coastal bluffs among the most unstable anywhere.
“in a recent study in the Journal of Geophysical Research which concluded that based on actual measurements there was “no statistically significant acceleration in sea level rise over the past 100+ years.””
…that paper is almost a decade old…..the claim of acceleration is more recent..and I believe from sat measurements…
…I have never been able to find a tide gauge that shows any acceleration at all
“With sea level rise, there’s no doubt that we’ll see more cliff failures along the coast,” said Patrick Barnard, research director of the U.S. Geological Survey’s Climate Impacts and Coastal Processes Team.”
Of course. A statement of the obvious but without a time frame.
I think the residents of California have more pressing concerns …inevitable earthquakes that will be more destructive than slowly rising seas.
