Penn State Professor Demands More Control Over Agriculture Because Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
But stops short or demanding collectivisation under a central government climate planning authority.
New climate change report underscores the need to manage land for the short and long term
August 12, 2019 9.11pm AEST
Chris E. Forest Professor of Climate Dynamics, Pennsylvania State University
In its latest report, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change describes how agriculture, deforestation, and other human activities have altered 70% of the land on Earth’s surface.
These changes are significantly adding to climate-warming emissions. They are also making forests and other natural systems, which can store key greenhouse gases, less able to do so.
…
For example, consider how humans produce food. Farmers are constrained by the climate where they live, which provides certain ranges of temperatures, precipitation and sunshine. Modern industrialized agriculture enables farmers to improve their local conditions by using fertilizer to increase soil nutrients or pumping water to irrigate crops.
These strategies pose trade-offs: They raise food production, but also can increase energy use or conversion of undeveloped land for more farming, which potentially contributes to climate change. Rising demands on Earth’s food, energy and water systems ultimately generate higher risks globally for everyone.
In contrast, strategies that make agriculture more climate-friendly – such as planting cover crops to protect bare fields or practicing no-till farming – have the potential to also save energy and water by making soil healthier. The challenge is finding ways to shift current farming and land use practices toward these more sustainable approaches.
…
The challenge, then, is convincing people to use land in ways that do more than maximize short-term benefits. As the IPCC report states, degraded land produces less food and stores less carbon. But conserving and restoring land so it can store more carbon will also improve food security.
…Read more: https://theconversation.com/new-climate-change-report-underscores-the-need-to-manage-land-for-the-short-and-long-term-121716
Farmers in my experience are very focussed on the long term viability of their land, in many cases the same family has managed the land for generations. The suggestion that farmers don’t prioritise long term productivity in my opinion is absurd.
But Professor Forest seems dissatisfied that farmers seek to maximise production, even if this means using fertiliser and fossil fuel guzzling agricultural machines.
If Professor Forest gets his way, in my opinion the result would be an agricultural disaster.
Food production is fragile; 20th century history is littered with examples of heavy handed political interference wrecking agricultural productivity in a single generation.
Any attempt to dispossess farmers either openly through land seizures or through the back door via rigid bureaucratic planning directives invites famine.
6 thoughts on “Penn State Professor Demands More Control Over Agriculture Because Climate Change”
As others have stated – We really need a 5 year agriculture plan – central planners always know best
Stalin tried this in the Ukraine in the 20’s.
How did that work out?
Mr Forrest needs to get into the fields more so he has a better perspective of what it takes to farm and produce , without BS
Another academic telling us all what to do. Professor of Climate Dynamics nonetheless. What a joke.
Pol Pot … Seeking to create an agrarian socialist society, his government forcibly relocated the urban population to the countryside to work on collective farms … https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pol_Pot
Wow. This guy really keeps right up to date with the latest in agricultural practices. I am impressed.
Any agricultural types want to chime in and tell our good prof.:
A) How long cover crops, setting fields to to fallow, planting clover, have been around.
B) How long low-till and no-till practices have been around.
Some random guy, after endless nagging from his wife, finally gets on board a cruise ship for his wife’s dream vacation. Shortly after boarding, he is struck by a thought. Gasp! There is air on the inside all the way down. If the ship springs a leak, it will fill with water and could SINK. DISASTER! Man raises the alarm to one and all, and demands to see the Captain. Urgent! Urgent! We Are All At Risk!
{Man has no idea this has been thought of.} (Totally unaware of the concept “bilge pump”.)
Rumor has it that the man is a professor at Penn. State.