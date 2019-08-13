California has no land in drought conditions and all reservoirs are above historic average levels charles the moderator / 1 hour ago August 13, 2019 From the U.S. Drought Portal And from the California Department of water resources. All reservoirs currently above normal historical average. HT/KK Share this:PrintEmailTwitterFacebookPinterestLinkedInRedditLike this:Like Loading...
7 thoughts on “California has no land in drought conditions and all reservoirs are above historic average levels”
So … when Jerry Brown declared that CA was doomed to perpetual, never ending drought …
Remember him?
Moonbeam’s rain dance paid-off. /sarc
And Comrade Newsom is the benefactor.
Instead of wisely spending billions preparing for the next drought (i.e. more reservoirs), Newsom will be the proverbial grasshopper and use the carbon tax windfalls to pay back the special interests on a quick sugar fix high.
Climate, weather… it’s all a religion to the Left. A trap of ideological echo chambers.
And even if Newsom himself were a sane man, the special interests who put him in office will not let him do the correct thing. California will continue its descent to a raging dumpster fire with the next recession. The time to get out is now, not then.
No we was wrong, drought isnt the new normal, no acknowledgment of faux armageddon.
This will quietly be swept under the carpet and the focus switched to the next bogeyman, look squirrel!! style
It’s a Climate Crisis!! LOL!
But California’s drought is probably going to last forever.
https://www.wired.com/2016/05/thanks-el-nino-californias-drought-probably-forever/
No drought agony in California! Yet another sad blow to the Alarmists and Warmistas.
Two years ago we were told that California was in a permanent drought. Like all the alarmist global warming news trash it was wrong. On the other hand, something is very confusing with this posting. I’ve had a home for 8 years in central California, a few miles south of the biggest reservoirs in the area, They do not appear on the posting and are not close to being at capacity.
Monterey County Water Resources Agency
DAM AND RESERVOIR – DAILY DATA (provisional)
August 10, 2019 through August 16, 2019
San Antonio
Percentage of Capacity (%) 39 39 39 39
Nacimiento
Percentage of Capacity (%) 59 59 59 59