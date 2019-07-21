Heat Wave Hysteria? The Truth Shall Set You Free

By Chris Martz | July 20, 2019
Follow @ChrisMartzWX
We’ve made it to mid-July and we are just now having our first major heat wave of the season here in the United States.
A massive ridge of high pressure has built in over the southeast, which is dominating weather conditions almost everywhere east of the Rockies (Figure 1).¹
Figure 1. NOAA NWS surface analysis for July 19, 2019.
The National Weather Service has issued Heat Advisories, Excessive Heat Watches, and Excessive Heat Warnings, from Nebraska to New Jersey as temperatures soar well into the 90s (scattered 100s are possible too) through Sunday (Figure 2).
Figure 2. Weather alerts for Friday, July 19.
When high pressure systems like this move over an area, air is pulled down towards the surface whereby it’s compressed, increasing the temperature.²
The longer the “heat dome” remains over an area, the temperature generally becomes hotter with each passing day until the high either moves away or weakens.² This is because there is little mixing of air which would otherwise prevent heat accumulation at the surface.
The large amount of sinking motion prevents low pressure systems from moving into areas dominated by high pressure while also inhibiting convection and cloud development in much of the area dominated by high pressure.² As a result, the ground becomes dry due to a lack of precipitation, which can enhance the temperature. The air can also become dry, unless water vapor is trapped underneath the “heat dome,” like it is currently. This excess water vapor in and of itself causes other issues like the heat index to soar well into the 100s.
Due to a lack of clouds, the sunlight can feel penalizing.² This buildup of heat at the surface is known as a “heat wave,” and they generally last anywhere from three to seven days, although some last longer.
Heat waves like this are typical of summer and from personal forecasting experience, they generally occur two to three times per year. This natural process used to be called “weather,” but in 2019, like everything that goes wrong, it’s climate change.
Unlike more recent weather or weather-related events, heat waves are actually not new to being blamed on global warming. However, the amount of heat wave hysteria among the public has increased significantly in recent years.
It is in this writing that I have three simple and valid points that destroy the hype on heat waves, like the current one.
Reason #1: Equal, But Opposite
While everyone is fixated on the heat wave, they ignore the unusual cold that’s nearby (Figure 3). As all weather forecasters should know, “for every action, there’s an equal and opposite reaction.” In other words, for every place that there’s warm anomalies, there are places with cool anomalies; it’s nature’s balancing act.
Figure 3. GFS 2-meter temperature anomalies for the U.S. on Friday July 19, 2019. – weathermodels.com.
Climate activists seem to ignore the fact that nature tries to find a balance. If they took note of equilibrium, they wouldn’t be fretting over this heat wave, simply because there’s reasonably cool temperatures relative to average out west to balance it all out in the total picture.
Another thing that really annoys me with these people is that they get anxious because the weather is not “normal,” and by normal they mean climatologically “normal.”
Most people, even those who aren’t fascinated by the weather like me, understand that “normal” weather rarely happens. It’s usually one extreme or the other; hot or cold, warm or cool. These extremes for a single location for a single day end up averaging out numerically for a daily average over the course of 30 years. It’s highly unlikely that a daily temperature average of the high and low are going to stack up near the 30-year normal. It just doesn’t happen.
Figure 3 above shows the 2-meter temperature anomalies for Friday, July 19. Figure 4 below shows the same thing, but I adjusted the contrast of the image in order to separate the most extreme color differences, or in this case, the temperatures based on the color key to the right.
It’s time for a vision test.
It looks like to me that there’s pretty much an equal balance between extreme heat and extreme cold relative to average on the map (warmth dominates slightly with positive anomalies east of Hudson Bay), so nobody can reasonably make the argument that the warmth outweighs the cold.
Figure 4. GFS 2-meter temperature anomalies for the U.S. on Friday, July 19, 2019 (contrast adjusted). – weathermodels.com.
Reason #2: Some Historical Perspective
Most people are just too lazy to do a little bit of research. It’s a simple cold, hard fact. And for this, they believe everything they hear from journalists and politicians, both of which aren’t trained as scientists. This is quite dumbfounding considering we have the internet right at our fingertips.
According to the Fourth U.S. National Climate Assessment, the average duration of warm spells (heat waves) has declined from around eleven days during the 1930s to 6.5 days during the 2000s (Figure 5).³ In other words, the average duration of heat waves have declined by nearly 41% since the 1930s.
Figure 5. Warm spell duration. – U.S. Fourth National Climate Assessment.
In addition, the average maximum temperature during any given heat wave has also declined in the U.S. from 101°F in the 1930s to 99°F since the 1980s (Figure 6).³
Figure 6. Average warmest temperature each year. – U.S. Fourth National Climate Assessment.
The 1930s remains the warmest decade in U.S. history. It also had some of the hottest summers that the country has ever seen since records began.
The map below (Figure 7) shows the decade in which each U.S. state (also includes Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Washington, D.C.) initially set their current hottest temperature in the record books, and as you can see, there’s an overwhelming number that are colored dark red (almost brown), which indicate the 1930s.⁴
Figure 7. Decade in which each U.S. state and territory initially recorded its hottest temperature.
In fact, 19 (38%) of the 50 U.S. states (I realize Alaska and Hawaii weren’t states until 1959) initially recorded their (current standing) hottest temperatures in the 1930s. 22 states (44%) either set or tied their hottest temperatures in the 1930s (Figure 8).
Figure 8. Each U.S. state that set or tied its hottest temperature in the 1930s.
If we had heat like that of the 1930s (click this link to see U.S. heat extremes), people would be screaming “climate doomsday” at ten times the levels they are currently!
Reason #3: Weather ≠ Climate
With most climate activists － especially those who are not trained or degreed scientists － it’s “do as I say, not as I do.”
They get triggered if a skeptic uses a record low temperature or record snowfall as proof that global warming is a hoax, and claim “weather and climate are not the same,” or that “climate is global, weather is not,” then turn around and use a single localized heat wave as evidence of a “climate catastrophe.”
In conclusion…
Using single weather events as evidence that global warming is either a hoax or is a crisis is completely dishonest and two-faced. I have seen too many certain people do it for both reasons, and its usually to try to pass legislation.
In other words, this entire movement has become a political thing and not one about science. It’s clear as day, and if you can’t see that, then you’re on your own.
In the end, the truth shall set you free.
REFERENCES
[1] “Current Surface Maps.” National Weather Service. July 19, 2019. Accessed July 19, 2019. https://www.weather.gov/oun/sfcmaps.
[2] McLeod, Jamie. “What Causes a Heat Wave?” Farmers Almanac. Accessed July 19, 2019. https://www.farmersalmanac.com/what-causes-a-heat-wave-10912.
[3] “Chapter 6: Temperature Changes in the United States.” CSSR. 2017. Accessed July 19, 2019. https://science2017.globalchange.gov/chapter/6/.
[4] “U.S. state temperature extremes.” Wikipedia. July 18, 2019. Accessed July 19, 2019. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/U.S._state_temperature_extremes.
Posted by Chris Martz Weather at
6:43 PM
10 thoughts on “Heat Wave Hysteria? The Truth Shall Set You Free”
About the only saving grace in this whole climate hysteria period is the Earth will do what the Earth does, and other than fudging the numbers, there isn’t much we can do about it.
Dumped almost an inch of rain here yesterday and on July 21 Pikes Peak still has visible traces of snow.
Mann on the WTC right this moment…it’s the warmest most ever….it’s you fault for using CO2!
Houston is expected to see night time temps in the high 60s by the end of this week. They may have to issue blankets and open more shelters.
Middle of summer, its hot, oh noes! My favorite this morning was all the law enforcement agencies scattered about the country telling criminals to take a break because of high temps. Just too precious.
I like the warmth, especially after so many months of cold — even into early May. UHI effects are very prominent now as nearby towns can be 5-8F warmer than my rural, forested location. Read Extreme Weather by Christopher Burt to see that weather has been much more brutal in the past. I myself remember my family having to sleep on cots in the basement during the 1966 summer heatwave in west Maryland — no AC of course. And that was not as bad as the July 1936 heatwave.
Heat waves like this are typical of summer and from personal forecasting experience, they generally occur two to three times per year. This natural process used to be called “weather,” but in 2019, like everything that goes wrong, it’s climate change.
Here you hit the nail on the head. Those of us who can look back over seven decades have many examples to support your statement.
Yesterday in Virginia Beach, VA, my weather app (Weather.com) said the high would be 99 degrees yet the hourly forecasts showed highs of only 94. Today, high of 99 with hourly highs of only 97. Seems somewhat misleading, doesn’t it?
Meanwhile, Accuweather shows high today of 95 with hourly forecasts of 95.
Which to believe? /sarc
I usually follow weather closely. This week in the Boulder, Colorado area, weather hysteria was in action. I think that Denver did actually tie the high temp record one day, but this is what the heat wave in Boulder looked like for the string of days with highs over 90F: 91 (Jul 15), 91, 95, 97, 99 (19th). Now 95F and above feels hot in Boulder even though humidity is generally low here. A high of 91 is actually quite nice, especially when one has the luxury to be able to lie down on cool grass, which has a double meaning in Colorado.
Anyway, contrast this to the 1954 heat wave in which the highs in Boulder were: 100 (Jul 10), 104, 103 and 102 (13th) – I don’t know whether the highs on either side of this historical heat wave were above 90F or not.
If anything, heat waves in Boulder are less extreme than they were over 60 years ago.
We absolutely must stop using NORMAL when the AVERAGE is what one is describing. That change in verbiage has foisted off on us by the local weather persons for about 10 years. We also need to quit showing the smoothed data for the high/low temperatures. Temperatures are spiky, leave them spiky.
I’m also against adjusting temperatures in any fashion, when you live in an urban heat island, you feel the urban heat island and not some ideal pasture location. Yes, I’m a curmudgeon.