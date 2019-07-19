Oh my – Ivanpah meets Margaret Hamilton

I have no idea of what to make of this, except to make a quick post here. Margaret Hamilton is a computer scientist/software engineer responsible for much of the on-board Apollo computer system, a rather amazing piece of technology from the 1960s that got Apollo astronauts to the moon and back. Ivanpah is a thermal solar energy system comprised of many mirrors to concentrate sunlight on a tower to power a heat engine that makes electricity. It’s a rather amazing piece of 2010s technology that has never quite worked right.

What do you do with the mirrors at night? Apparently make a tribute to Margaret Hamilton in the moonlight. I suppose it’s the thought that counts.

See the full story at Her software put men on the moon. Fifty years later, Margaret Hamilton got a glowing moonlit tribute.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

