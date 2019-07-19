I have no idea of what to make of this, except to make a quick post here. Margaret Hamilton is a computer scientist/software engineer responsible for much of the on-board Apollo computer system, a rather amazing piece of technology from the 1960s that got Apollo astronauts to the moon and back. Ivanpah is a thermal solar energy system comprised of many mirrors to concentrate sunlight on a tower to power a heat engine that makes electricity. It’s a rather amazing piece of 2010s technology that has never quite worked right.
What do you do with the mirrors at night? Apparently make a tribute to Margaret Hamilton in the moonlight. I suppose it’s the thought that counts.
See the full story at Her software put men on the moon. Fifty years later, Margaret Hamilton got a glowing moonlit tribute.
9 thoughts on “Oh my – Ivanpah meets Margaret Hamilton”
At last! Some use for that rent-seeking kludge! Of course, the bird incinerator is otherwise a monument to rent-seeking virtue signalling, rather than a reasonable effort to have an actual power supply.
Lot’s of people’s software put men on the moon…. and not all of it worked as it should. Apollo 11’s Lander’s main computer kept shutting down during the landing because the programming didn’t allow it to compute the altitude and radar data as it was supposed to… etc.
So in the wasteful world of subsidized “Renewable” energy, we are subjected to the political vanity of women writ large on mirrors in the moonlight….. Fitting and ironic.
Now, now. Margaret Hamilton is a person worth keeping and a big contributor to file system technology.
Personally, I kinda miss my assembly programming days. PUSHJ, POPJ, JRST, JRST, JRST!
I thought someone with a similar name played the Wicked Witch of the West in the original Wizard of Oz.
At last.
They have found something positive to do with the site.
Ivanpah is good for something.
Now they can start selling rights — Pepsi, Apple, Tesla, Sanders . . .
And pay airlines to route their airplanes to show the ads to the passengers!
Be nice, people – someone actually found a practical use for that boondoggle.
I have no issue with it being Margaret Hamilton, either. Unlike today, female programmers in those days had to have much bigger cerebral parts to get to the top, not just the parts that are attached lower down.