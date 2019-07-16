My latest podcast – this one has some eye-opening discussion.
Dr. Judith Curry is a climatologist, former chair of the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology and president of Climate Forecast Applications Network. She is in the forefront of the climate skeptic movement, often drawing fire from others in the scientific community. Dr. Curry and Anthony Watts discuss her experience within the scientific community, changes in sea-level and how climate change is not a clear and present danger.
7 thoughts on “Climatologist Dr. Judith Curry: Climate Change is ‘not a clear and present danger’”
Climate propaganda has reached stages far beyond the well known propaganda of Nazi Germany, trying to censure and destroy people’s lives and careers, is something Herr Doctor Paul Joseph Goebbels, Reich Minister of Propaganda of Nazi Germany from 1933 to 1945, would greatly envy and value highly.
Are the oceans measurably warmer now than they were, let’s say, a century ago? If so, how much sea level rise has that resulted in?
My instinct, as a layman, is that the oceans are not warmer and there has been no measurable sea level rise caused by thermal expansion. I am willing to be educated.
…and not your next crisis-as-opportunity tax revenue source in the tradition of Rahm Emanuel and others.
I agree with Judith and Danley Wolfe.
Willem de Lange who is a New Zealand scientist specializing in sea level rise told our open Rotary meeting exactly the same story .
Sea level is rising at 1.5 mm per year and weather is not becoming worse and the world has been warmer in the climate optimums .
The western worlds news media is dominated by people who push climate change and if the same lies are told repeatedly people start to accept them as facts .
Propaganda to enable socialism to take over from capitalism and destroy countries economy’s in the name of saving the world .
Graham
Due to the ingrained American trait of sales resistance we have not suffered terminal damage yet, but qualified skeptics still have had to suffer. Thank you Judith for your courage and commitment. You too, Anthony.
India running out of water. Pakistan birthing 20,000 babies PER DAY. Mid-70s every day in central Alaska. etc., etc., etc.
and I live in the National Capitol Area and the predicted “cooler than normal summer” is presently 2.6F above 30 year average for the year (ok, that’s now the New Normal :-\).
This denialism has reached the Marx Bros. level: “who you gonna believe, me our your own eyes” – Chico Marx
I thought the “world as we know it ends in 2050” was a likely exaggeration, but now I realize that “money talks.” Luckily for me, I’ll be dead in 2050 (I’m 67). But my grandchildren will be about 30, and I morn for them.
Alarmists are getting more and more desperate ….