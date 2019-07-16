Aussie Climate Crusader Turns Wind Power Nimby

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t JoNova – Former Greens leader Bob Brown, leader of a recent high profile electric car expedition to protest the Adani coal mine, has finally discovered a place of natural beauty which is too precious to spoil with ugly wind turbine monstrosities.

Crusader Brown turns against wind farm

Monday, July 15, 2019

GRAHAM LLOYD

ENVIRONMENT EDITOR



Former Greens leader and veteran activist Bob Brown is campaigning to stop a $1.6 billion wind farm development in Tasmania because it will spoil the view and kill birds.

The proposed Robbins Island wind farm in Tasmania’s northwest will be one of the world’s biggest, with up to 200 towers measuring 270m high from ground to blade tip.

If it goes ahead, electricity from the Robbins Island project will be sent to the mainland via a new undersea cable to help make Tasmania a “battery for the nation”.



But in a letter to local media and on his foundation’s website, Dr Brown has slammed the project, which he said had echoes of earlier attempts to build skyscrapers in Hobart which were stopped by protests.



Despite the criticisms levelled at former prime minister Tony Abbott and treasurer Joe Hockey for describing wind turbines as “ugly”, Dr Brown said the Robbins Island plan was, visually, a step too far. “Mariners will see this hairbrush of tall towers from 50km out to sea and elevated landlubbers will see it, like it or not, from greater distances on land,” Dr Brown said. “Its eye-catchiness will divert from every coastal scene on the western Bass Strait coastline.”

…