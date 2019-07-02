Guest essay by Eric Worrall
In the face of the embarrassing failure of European renewables to reduce CO2 emissions, greens appear to be ramping up attacks on the alleged climate impacts of natural gas.
America’s liquefied natural gas boom may be on a collision course with climate change
By Matt Egan, CNN Business
Updated 2301 GMT (0701 HKT) July 1, 2019
New York (CNN Business)
America’s liquefied natural gas boom has a climate change problem, according to a report released on Monday.
The US energy industry is scrambling to build dozens of expensive export terminals that can be used to ship cheap natural gas to China and other fast-growing economies that want to move away from coal.
While those investments make sense today, they will likely be derailed in the longer run by a combination of plunging renewable energy costs and rising climate change concerns, according to the Global Energy Monitor, a network of researchers tracking fossil fuel projects.
Those dual forces will make many LNG projects “unprofitable in the long term,” putting much of the $1.3 trillion of investments in the sector at risk, the report said.
The problem is that the LNG boom will create harmful methane emissions — a greenhouse gas that is roughly 30 times more harmful than carbon dioxide emissions. Both coal and natural gas produce CO2 emissions, though natural gas creates far less than coal.
…
Rather than fossil fuels like gas, Nace argued that the long-term growth opportunity will be solar, wind and other alternatives.
“This century will be owned economically by whoever manages to dominate renewables,” he said.Read more: https://edition.cnn.com/2019/07/01/business/lng-boom-environment-climate-change/index.html
I think it is kind of sweet of greens to put so much effort into warning fossil fuel investors they’re about to lose all their money.
21 thoughts on “Greens Scrambling to Demonize the Climate Impacts of Natural Gas”
What else would you expect a greenie to say? Next their going to say that they have a way to direct the winds so the turbines will produce electricity 24/7. How about they are close to developing solar panels that will work under moon and star light as effectively as under sunlight.
Why not just capture that “back radiation” that provides twice as much energy to the surface than the sun? Oh, because things must actually be based on reality when it comes to applied sciences.
Shuure! So they are finally going to fix the intermittency problem?
I suspect A O C is planning to introduce legislation requiring wind to blow at constsnt speeds at specific locations, and the sun not to set in areas with solar panels.
Proof that the eco-regressives are simply against modern civilization, and people in general. Funny how all the expensive renewable push hasn’t reduced Euro-carbon, but changing the type of fossil-fuel (which actually saves money) has reduced carbon significantly in the US.
Those’ plunging renewable energy costs’ are causing some very steep rises in the cost of electricity in CAGWland.
Natural gas production is not contributing to methane emissions in the US, at least. Production has increased and emissions have gone down.
http://westernwire.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/EPA-methane-data-natural-gas-production-768×451.png
The market will place its invisible hands on the Ouija Board and select whichever has the most economic benefit.
Any political pressure will be artificially influencing selection, and there are numerous examples of misapplied artificial influence with undesired (bad) consequences.
“ plunging renewable energy costs”
Fat f-ing chance.
Neat little chart showing actual energy consumed by source alongside total installed renewables capacity. Actually, the report says total installed solar+wind capacity is just over 1 TW, but the chart is showing about double that. They’ve gone from British Petroleum to Beyond Petroleum to Beyond Propaganda.
Greens are against everything, and therefore worse than useless. They’ve become medieval, avenging Angels of Death denouncing every advance since the Stone Age.
“Sin! Sin! Sin!” Leaves no room for further advance or even compromise.
The problem is that the LNG boom will create harmful methane emissions — a greenhouse gas that is roughly 30 times more harmful than carbon dioxide emissions
What they NEVER say is how much that translates into temperature rise. The reason for that, is that it isn’t very much. Business as usual it’s maybe 0.04 K by 2100. That’s so little as to be essentially nothing.
Policy makers need to know how much methane will actually raise temperature. They aren’t being told. Something is wrong.
Go on your favorite search engine and as, “How much is methane going to run up temperatures by 2100? You won’t find an answer. Try it (-:
Night will be a thing of the past, Dark Absorbing Diodes (DAD) are coming, renewable power after dark, and street lighting for FREE.
Couple DADs with DEDs (Dark Emitting Diodes)and have power 24/7.
/s
Over the last week or two, I have flown over some wind farms, mostly offshore, and the impression I got was that about 10% of turbines were out of action. Unfortunately I didn’t record any details. But are there stats out there on how many turbines have broken down after how many years? I suspect that the “plunging renewable energy costs” are a mirage.
What this guy is really saying is, “Invest in the projects that I am pushing, so I can make more money.”
As always, follow the money.
He speaks of “dozens” of LNG project, but in actuality only a few of them are needed and will get built. It is obvious that his research is shallow and he doesn’t really understand the LNG market.
And once again not mention of the real economics that still include production tax credits and investment tax credits to make solar and wind economic for the builder, but not the taxpayer.
Mind boggling stupidity. Wind and solar will never keep the lights on. Something has to fill the gap and natural gas is ideal- low capital and running costs, and flexible.
They will not be content until the rest of us fall on our sword. What would they say to a loss of reliable fossil fuel power? Make only renewables feed the grid. Lets forage for seeds (organic only) and lock up cars, access to any other transportation, phones, internet etc. so that the future they espouse and the effect it has on the quality of life for all that will suffer as a result will be plain for all.
I wonder what a “Day without energy” would do to the vocal screaming climate terrorists? One wonders why anyone listens to them at all. If they really mean it, tell them to go to the basement and flip off the main.
Wind and solar proponents know very well what is unprofitable in the long run. Why don’t we follow their advice? 🙂
I wonder if Matt Egan of CNN likes being cold in the winter time… or having no hot water for his precious shower… or having to cook on a stove powered by – – umm, well, maybe his stomach gases?
The question is, “How much methane really leaks, and is this enough to offset the benefits of liquid natural gas?”
https://eidclimate.org/report-finds-u-s-natural-gas-methane-emissions-little-climate-change-impact/