Climate Advocate Ship of Fools University Bans Teaching Potentially Offensive Facts

h/t JaneHM – the University of New South Wales, the home university of Chris Turney, leader of the Ship of Fools expedition which got stuck in the Antarctic ice, has just forbidden lecturers from teaching anthropological historical facts which might offend Australia’s indigenous community.
University bans ‘inappropriate’ scientific data about the arrival of humans in Australia because it is offensive to Aboriginals who believe they have been here ‘forever’
- UNSW lecturers told to not teach date Indigenous people arrived in Australia
- The language guidelines were sent out staff and approved by a working group
- Told more appropriate is that Indigenous Australians here ‘since the Dreaming’
Science lecturers at the University of New South Wales have been told to stop telling students that Indigenous people’s arrived in Australia 40,000 years ago.
In a letter sent to staff the lecturers were told that it is ‘inappropriate’ to teach dates and they should say Aboriginals have been here ‘since the beginning of the Dreamings’ because that is what indigenous people believe.
A set of classroom guidelines were circulated in the science faculty this month which alerted the scientists to the existing language advice, according to The Weekend Australian.
…
The guidelines say teaching a date for the arrival of Indigenous people ‘tends to lend support to migration theories and anthropological assumptions.’
…
Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7194759/University-staff-tell-students-Indigenous-people-Australia-dreamings.html
Maybe we’ve all been unfair to Chris Turney.
Perhaps Turney got into trouble, because he was never taught that Antarctic pack ice can be dangerous to ships, because learning there is lots of floating ice around Antarctica would upset climate activists, who are utterly convinced it has all melted away.
Meanwhile, Guadalajara in Mexico is buried in ice 1.5 metres thick after an extraordinary hailstorm. This from the BBC:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-latin-america-48821306
One of the local officials is quoted as blaming it on “climate change”. Of course, what he means is ‘global warming’ because that is what people actually mean when they talk about this issue. But when your townsfolk are shivering in the street and trying to get their kids to school over a yard of ice, the phrase ‘global warming’ sticks in the draw.
WUWT ran a story a few years back about cattle in South America (Argentina from memory) being frozen to death in an unprecedented ice storm.
The official is right, though. As the interglacial draws to its close, the climate is changing and incidents such as these will become more common. Although judging by this report (above) emerging from the increasingly slapstick landscape that was once proud Australian academia, the authorities will probably discourage the reporting of it. After all, we have to bear in mind the sensitivities of the warmist community…
Well, if I were a lecturer, I’d be in trouble within the week. No way am I going to tell “their” story, when we know what the real story is. They can just grow up.