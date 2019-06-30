President Trump Slams Renewable Energy at the G20

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

President Trump has criticised other countries for pursuing technology which doesn’t work.

Trump rejects need for climate action at G-20: US has ‘cleanest’ water and air ‘we’ve ever had’



BY ARIS FOLLEY – 06/29/19 04:08 PM EDT

President Trump broke with the Group of 20 (G-20) nations on the need for climate change action on Saturday, saying the United States has the “cleanest water we have ever had.”

…

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Trump said, “I’m not sure that I agree with certain countries with what they are doing. They are losing a lot of power. I am talking about the powering of a plant.”

“It doesn’t always work with a windmill. When the wind goes off, the plant isn’t working. It doesn’t always work with solar because solar [is] just not strong enough, and a lot of them want to go to wind, which has caused a lot of problems,” he continued, according to The Washington Post.

“Wind doesn’t work for the most part without subsidy. The United States is paying tremendous amounts of subsidies for wind. I don’t like it. I don’t like it,” he added.

…