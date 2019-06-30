Guest essay by Eric Worrall
President Trump has criticised other countries for pursuing technology which doesn’t work.
Trump rejects need for climate action at G-20: US has ‘cleanest’ water and air ‘we’ve ever had’
BY ARIS FOLLEY – 06/29/19 04:08 PM EDT
President Trump broke with the Group of 20 (G-20) nations on the need for climate change action on Saturday, saying the United States has the “cleanest water we have ever had.”
Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Trump said, “I’m not sure that I agree with certain countries with what they are doing. They are losing a lot of power. I am talking about the powering of a plant.”
“It doesn’t always work with a windmill. When the wind goes off, the plant isn’t working. It doesn’t always work with solar because solar [is] just not strong enough, and a lot of them want to go to wind, which has caused a lot of problems,” he continued, according to The Washington Post.
“Wind doesn’t work for the most part without subsidy. The United States is paying tremendous amounts of subsidies for wind. I don’t like it. I don’t like it,” he added.
Read more: https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/451021-trump-rejects-need-for-climate-action-at-g-20-us-has-the-cleanest
Well said Mr. President – clear headed observations which should be obvious to anyone with a brain.
10 thoughts on “President Trump Slams Renewable Energy at the G20”
The winning, it just keeps coming. MAGA! And MEGA!
Warmist’s believe, if you say there’s a catastrophe coming enough times, climate illiterates among us will begin to believe it! Never mind that scientific observations disagree with the gloom and doom theory!
All the vain leaders (Macron, Trudeau…etc) publically laugh at President Trump but in their hearts they envy him.
Oh gawd…here it comes.
(Running outside to cover my flowers from the goo of exploding liberal heads all over the neighborhood)
But Trump has yet to actually do anything about doing away with mandates and the production credits that keep “renewables” a profitable industry. And Trump has gone in for biofuel requirements in a big way, which is another useless bit of virtue signalling.
Meanwhile,The Australian has the story “Climate put in ‘too hard’ basket “ ( June 29/30).-
“Formal discussion of a landmark scientific report on the dangers of 1.5C Warming has been scrubbed from climate talks forever after countries could not agree at this week’s summit in Bonn on how to deal with it.
Saudi Arabia led a push to question the science underpinning the IPCC report and other countries decided to close the debate rather than push on.It was an acrimonious end in Bonn; Brazil continued to derail talks on how international carbon trading should be conducted….”
It seems that President Trump is not alone in opposing a world carbon treaty, and the rush to renewables.
Apr 22, 2019
Unreliable Nature Of Solar And Wind Makes Electricity More Expensive, New Study Finds
Solar panels and wind turbines are making electricity significantly more expensive, a major new study by a team of economists from the University of Chicago finds.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/michael…/#17244b084f59
JUNE 3, 2019
Study Finds Wind and Solar 2 to 3 Times More Expensive Than Existing Generation Resources
https://www.instituteforenergyresear…ion-resources/
Feb 8, 2019
The average LCOEs from existing coal ($41), cc gas ($36), nuclear ($33), and hydro ($38) resources are less than half the cost of new wind resources ($90) or new PV solar resources ($88.7) with imposed costs included.
https://canadafreepress.com/images/u…IER060419A.jpg
Renewable energy… in an intermittent, unreliable, and expensive sort of way.
When Obama told lies about climate change everyone backed him.
When Trump tells the truth about climate change everyone condemns him.
Funny old game, climate change. %^(
More , please !