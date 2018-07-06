Friday Funny: Scottish “record high temperature” caused by Ice Cream Truck

From the “I scream, you scream, we all scream for higher temperatures” department. Yesterday, Paul Homewood and I went on a collaborative search to find the weather station at Strathclyde Park which had it’s all-time Scottish high temperature record denied by the Met Office, to no avail. It just wasn’t easily visible. One of Paul’s readers went to the scene and took photos, but it isnit just the photos, it’s what he found out. Photo credits to Duncan McNeil. Read on.
The Met Office said:
“Unfortunately in this particular instance we have evidence that a stationary vehicle with its engine running was parked too close to the observing enclosure and the Stevenson screen housing the thermometers during the afternoon of 28th June,”
Turns out, it was an ice cream truck.
Here is what Duncan McNeil wrote after asking around at the scene, bolded sentence mine.
Hi Paul,
Having read that they were blaming a car exhaust I revisited the park. I discovered that the weather station is split over two sites. The anemometer and wind direction indicators are on the roof. The stevenson screen is in the boat compound. I have attached two google screen shots showing the position of the Stevenson Screen as well as photos. The screen shot shows a large tent? close beside the Stevenson screen, but over the last couple of summers and without doubt in our extraordinary weather recently that position is taken up by an ice cream van which stays there all day with it’s engine running to keep the freezers working. The boat compound is in a continual state of flux depending on what events are being held in the park.
So claims of “extreme heat due to global warming” have been shot down by the Good Humor Man. I found this photo of an ice cream truck in Strathclyde Country Park here:
It doesn’t get any more ridiculous than this for climate alarmists
This is why yearly site inspections for all weather stations that report to the climatic record are needed. Otherwise you end up with bogus data. How many others like this exist that we don’t know about?
UPDATE: As I was writing this, one of our own WUWT readers (Peta of Newark) chimed in with these photos (annotations mine):
Been there, done that, got the T-shirt.
S’pose you want pictures huh…
I hope they work.
Up close and personal…
https://postimg.cc/image/bel7msnlj/
Same angle but steeped back, now we see the ‘parked vehicle’
https://postimg.cc/image/7i7vqpuvb/
Oh the ironing, its an ice cream van.
From the exact opposite side..
https://postimg.cc/image/5qeww4ogn/
The piers/water are off to the left and we’re looking into the gym (those S shaped things are treadmills) in the top left corner of the big white roof building in the top photo..
Yes, that is a diesel generator attached to the back of the ice cream van
It is one very large water park, set below the town and driving into there is like walking into a fridge. The water really does cool it – or is the a carbon dioxide hole above the park?
The ice cream girl (that’s her in the drivers seat with her back to us) was ever so ever so sweet – from Poland I guess, not Scottish at all. Hope that cow May doesn’t send her home.
It made her soooo happy to be a World Record Breaker, just the smile on her face made the trip worthwhile.
Otherwise what a Complete Mess of a weather station
The 'gallery' should be here: https://postimg.cc/gallery/f8lhzifs/
In case you don’t know, ice cream trucks have usually 2 or 3 aircons or chillers with heat exchangers, plus a generator. They are true “urban heat islands”.
I love it!
So …. Global Warming isn’t caused by CO2 but by ICTs? (Ice Cream Trucks.)
Was one parked by Yamal 06?
Well, the ice cream truck AND the horrible placement, in the middle of a &#^#%$ ASPHALT PARKING LOT!
Drop about three to five degrees C off of whatever they’ve been reporting, to start.
A lot of blogs on Gelati in Scotland, history e.g.
“A large Italian community settled in Glasgow (and indeed, across Scotland) from the mid-19th century onwards. Looking for ways to establish themselves, many turned to what Italians perhaps do best – food – and set up cafés where they served ice cream, along with drinks and food influenced by their new home. Decades on from their foundation, many of these ice cream parlours survive, and are now a through blend of Scottish and Italian.”
A highlight of a trip to Scotland was a cousin who had a gelateria and a whiskey shop combined in Edinburgh, the best of two great traditions.
Do they still make new Stevenson screens?
How long his this one been here and why has it not been moved to a more suitable location??
–
The Stevenson Screen or thermometer screen is a standard shelter (from rain, snow and high winds, but also leaves and animals) for meteorological instruments, particularly wet and dry bulb thermometers used to record humidity and air temperature.
It is kept 1.25m/4.1ft (UK standard) above the ground by legs to avoid strong temperature gradients at ground level, has louvred sides to encourage the free passage of air, and is painted white to reflect heat radiation, since what is measured is the temperature of the air in the shade, not of the sunshine.
To allow comparability from screen to screen every aspect of construction and exposure is specified by the World Meteorological Organization. For example, its doors opens towards the pole to minimize disturbance when reading in daylight. Double roof, walls and floor of white-painted wood provide screening, and extensive louvres maintain adequate ventilation on all but the stillest days.
It was invented by the British engineer and meteorologist Sir Thomas Stevenson (1818-1887), the father of Robert Louis Stevenson.
Ah, so Scottish as well.
AW,
You got the scoop, so to speak, on the late-breaking story!
With the aid of your peppy Far-Flung Correspondents on the spot.
How long until Nick stresses the importance that this is not part of a global network?
Were any of the dairy products used to make the ice cream homogenized?
An open letter to all alarmists
Due to all the data tampering in the other temperature data sets, the only one that both sides trust is the University of Alabama at Huntsville (UAH ) satellite temperature data set.
If you dont believe in the UAH satellite record, that would be saying that if there ever was CAGW, you believe that Christy and Spencer would be intentionally telling us that everything was all right while the earth would be drowning in rising sea levels and people would be keeling over in the streets from global heat hell. Is that what you expect us to believe ? When the temperatures start to go down in the next 5 years in their satellite record you will be criticizing their data as bunk and instead saying that the fudged land data is the true temperature. Are we skeptics that stupid?
A skeptic has no reason to lie about climate change or global warming. All we get are howls of derision from the wider public cause they think we are nuts. The battleground for global warming first shot was when an alarmist sympathsizer fired 7 shots into Dr. John Christy’s office in Huntsville. So why would we do this and subject ourselves to ridicule and possibly even danger? Just to try to win an argument. ? If that is what you think , then you are nuttier than the nuttiest that I thought greens could ever be. The real reason is THE TRUTH. We know the truth about CO2 and we will fight this hoax to our everlasting breath. When we are presented with graphs we have never seen, we investigate the source. If a line of reasoning makes sense backed up by good data then we change our minds. That is what science is all about. Unlike the global warming religion which is NOT science.
Gee, and I guess all that black pavement around it did not compensate for the exhaust by making it cooler.
The Ice Cream truck operators should use dry ice to keep their respective items chilled.
Talk about an urban heat island effect! In the middle of an asphalt parking lot, with a truck idling nearby. Setting the station next to an airconditioning heat exchanger would be about the only thing they missed.
With decades of experience around facilities handling boat trailers from Florida to Texas, I would offer that this is a dumb place even without the ice cream truck. I have been to Scotland, not long enough to know if macho types idle their diesels like they do here, but long enough to wonder about its topographical temperature variations.