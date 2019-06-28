Manntastic behavior on Twitter – harassment of Dr. Judith Curry by @michaelemann As you may know, both testified in congressional hearings this week. Mann apparently can’t tolerate a second opinion.
Dr. Roger Pielke Jr. calls out this petty and childish behavior.
Dr. Curry responds:
6 thoughts on ““Is there not a single climate scientist out there who will call this out as improper?””
The minor little problem is that Curry is right, and Mann was pulling facts from his nether regions, but that is just par for the course with either.
If memory serves, all those who testified at that hearing has to sign a “Truth in Testimony statement”.
With his blatant falsehoods at that hearing, is Mann in contempt of congress?
Someone needs to get the ball rolling on that, regardless.
Cheers,
Bob
I suggest that Mr. Mann knows far more about Social Media Crowdsourcing than he does about … science.
If you’re taking flak, you must be over the target.
Mann must know that he has no scientific grounds to support climate alarmism, so his only recourse is to defame and denigrate those who have full support from the physics and the data. position that Mann couldn’t be more wrong if he tried.
The most relevant hashtag would be:
#manntasticmanure
Hard to tell what to say. Nearly speechless. Dr. Curry with immaculate credentials and Mann like a snapping mongrel at her hamstrings. This is the move of a person devoid of proper platform to stand on. That side of the equation has no idea what to do in the face of data and facts but to whine like a small child.