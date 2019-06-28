Manntastic behavior on Twitter – harassment of Dr. Judith Curry by @michaelemann As you may know, both testified in congressional hearings this week. Mann apparently can’t tolerate a second opinion.

Dr. Roger Pielke Jr. calls out this petty and childish behavior.

Here is Mann just now in the 1st of about a dozen tweets calling for an online pile-on of Judy Curry using a hashtag to do so.

This is disgusting. It is outright harassment & unacceptable.

Is there not a single climate scientist out there who will call this out as improper?⤵️ pic.twitter.com/2IAE3ABNZz — Roger Pielke Jr. (@RogerPielkeJr) June 27, 2019

Mann's comments on the major "hurricane drought" are just technically wrong. It was 12 years between Wilma and Harvey.



The accusation that Curry said anything misleading is farcical. Mann should correct the record, apologize to Curry, and catch up on the literature. pic.twitter.com/gayhZzpyIY — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) June 27, 2019

Dr. Curry responds:

