Part of the Pacific Ocean is not warming as expected, but why?

June 25, 2019
by Kevin Krajick, Columbia University
The tropical Pacific Ocean (Australia and South America in gray, left and right). Top map shows what climate models say sea-surface temperatures should be doing in response to rising greenhouse gases, including pronounced warming of waters along the equator. Bottom map shows what the waters are actually doing; the equatorial waters are remaining relatively cool. Credit: Seager et al., Nature Climate Change 2019
State-of-the-art climate models predict that as a result of human-induced climate change, the surface of the Pacific Ocean should be warming—some parts more, some less, but all warming nonetheless. Indeed, most regions are acting as expected, with one key exception: what scientists call the equatorial cold tongue. This is a strip of relatively cool water stretching along the equator from Peru into the western Pacific, across quarter of the earth’s circumference. It is produced by equatorial trade winds that blow from east to west, piling up warm surface water in the west Pacific, and also pushing surface water away from the equator itself. This makes way for colder waters to well up from the depths, creating the cold tongue.
Climate models of global warming—computerized simulations of what various parts of the earth are expected to do in reaction to rising greenhouse gases—say that the equatorial cold tongue, along with other regions, should have started warming decades ago, and should still be warming now. But the cold tongue has remained stubbornly cold.
This troubles many scientists, because the cold tongue plays a key role in global climate. For example, it affects the El Niño-Southern Oscillation, a natural cyclic strengthening and weakening of the trade winds that causes cooling and warming of the eastern Pacific surface every two to seven years. ENSO is the world’s master weather maker; depending on which part of the cycle it is in, its echoes in the atmosphere may bring heavy rains or drought across much of the Americas, east Asia and east Africa. Whether the cold tongue warms will likely affect weather across huge regions. Resulting shifts could affect world food supplies and outbreaks of dangerous weather. But our predictions of those shifts rest on climate models.
But the models are settled science, relied upon by the UN and many national governments to influence decisions involving trillions of dollars.
Thus, the observations of nature must be wrong.
Yes! Big Oil climate deniers are towing icebergs from the Antarctic Ice shelf into equatorial waters to confuse the scientists. Ohhh those EVIL oil junkies !! There can be no other explanation
Don’t worry, I’m sure they will soon adjust the observations to better match their models. Then the science can once again be settled.
Hmmm GIGO comes to mind ….
I’m gobsmacked. The models can’t account for the “tongue”. I’m surprised the Left hasn’t taken this opportunity to find it sexist for such obvious use of anatomy not normally seen uncovered.
I’d noticed the ENSO Meter dropping back towards neutral lately.
The climate computer models are worthless nonsense – end of story.
This issue is discussed in my recent paper.
Excerpt – this is important:
5. UAH LT Global Temperatures can be predicted ~4 months in the future with just two parameters:
UAHLT (+4 months) = 0.2*Nino34Anomaly + 0.15 – 5*SatoGlobalAerosolOpticalDepth (Figs. 5a and 5b)
Note the suppression of air temperatures during and after the 1982-83 El Nino, due to two century-scale volcanoes El Chichon and Mount Pinatubo.
Much of the atmospheric warming from ~1982-1996 (blue trend) was a recovery from the two major volcanoes – Nino34 SST’s (purple trend) cooled slightly.
I discovered this relationship in 2016 and published it, originally without the Sato correction as:
UAHLT = 0.20*Nino34SSTAnomaly + 0.15
I then found that Bill Illis previously had developed a better model, and I added the Sato correction that accounts for major volcanoes. Sato data was only available to 2012.
Reference:
CO2, GLOBAL WARMING, CLIMATE AND ENERGY
by Allan M.R. MacRae, B.A.Sc., M.Eng., June 2019
https://thsresearch.files.wordpress.com/2019/06/co2-global-warming-climate-and-energy-june2019-final-.pdf
[excerpt]
The climate models are disproved based on precedence – “cart before horse” and all that.
This fact has been clear since MacRae2008. Sorry to spoil the party.
More excerpts:
Global warming alarmism, which falsely assumes that increasing atmospheric CO2 causes catastrophic global warming, is disproved – essentially, it assumes that the future is causing the past. In reality, atmospheric CO2 changes lag global temperature changes at all measured time scales.
…
6. The sequence is Nino34 Area SST warms, seawater evaporates, Tropical atmospheric humidity increases, Tropical atmospheric temperature warms, Global atmospheric temperature warms, atmospheric CO2 increases (Figs.6a and 6b).
Other factors such as fossil fuel combustion, deforestation, etc. may also cause significant increases in atmospheric CO2. However, global temperature drives CO2 much more than CO2 drives temperature.
More excerpts. See also Willie Soon’s Calgary presentation below:
10. I wrote in an article published 1Sept2002 in the Calgary Herald:
“If [as we believe] solar activity is the main driver of surface temperature rather than CO2, we should begin the next cooling period by 2020 to 2030.”
I will stand with this prediction – for moderate, natural cooling, similar to that which occurred from ~1940 to the Great Pacific Climate Shift of 1977, despite accelerating fossil fuel combustion and atmospheric CO2. Similar cooling occurred from ~1945 to 1977 as fossil fuel consumption accelerated.
I now think global cooling will start closer to 2020. The following plot explains why (Fig.10).
I hope to be wrong, because humanity and the environment suffer during cold periods.
Fig.10 – Apparent Coherence of Total Solar Irradiance, Sea Surface Temperature and Lower Tropospheric Temperature, interrupted by the 1998 El Nino
http://woodfortrees.org/plot/pmod/offset:-1360/scale:0.2/plot/hadsst3gl/from:1980/plot/uah6/from:1980
“The climate computer models are worthless nonsense…”
Excerpt – this is important:
Completely false, they help billions of people every day.
Btw did you read the paper?
Questions:
How do greenhouse gases warm the ocean waters?
How deep does this warming occur?
MarkW is correct. CO2 acts like a blanket (absorbs some of the radiant heat emitted by the sea surface and re-emits some of it back downwards) so the ocean surface cools a bit slower than it otherwise would have – a slightly warmer surface warms the subsurface. No hairdryer required.
Heatimg oceans with warm air is like heating a swimming pool with a hair dryer.
Warm air doesn’t heat the ocean, instead it slows down how quickly the heat put into the oceans by the sun can escape.
Not much. the ocean is 999 times as capacious as the atmosphere. The ocean is the dog. The atmosphere is the docked tail of the dog.
Wait…I think you have identified natural water cycle variation, not AGW of the oceans. The key question is how can such a tiny increase in total atmospheric CO2 by the addition of fossil-fuel sourced CO2 be responsible for additional ocean warming? Those little CO2 molecules from fossil fuels do not have enough energy available to detectably raise ocean temperatures beyond natural variations.
Warm air causes more evaporation,
thus more ocean latent heat removal,
thus more cooling.
Warming never causes cooling. Warming can only cause a thermometer to rise. Once the “warmth” has dissipated temeratures will reduce back to where they were.
Just for you fred, I have patent for a perpetual motion airconditioner – it uses warm air to cool the house.
And 1.5 mm more rain per annum, as has been recorded. Models are useless when they fail to predict reality.
“State-of-the-art climate models predict that as a result of human-induced climate change,
And here I thought is was the result of trace gas increase as the cause… silly me. The picture in that statement provides makes a mess out of causality. Sort of climate change is happening “as result of climate change.”
Or maybe its just an admission that GCM’s really are only doing what they are programmed to do, that is create a desired “climate change” result — a tautological structure.
In regards to the “Pacific cold tongue,” they will just ignore its presence (non-absence) just as they ignore the absence of a hotspot in the tropical mid-troposphere. The failures of the models are so many, that if they started taking one failure seriously (like any other discipline would), their entire alarmist narrative would collapse, because everything is built on the climate model outputs. The GCM outputs are the single Big Pole holding up the entire climate change circus tent. Bring that down, and the entire climate circus tent collapses on itself.
Re: “human induced climate change”.
This statement assumes the cause and affect in a single statement.
But I think it’s just lazy language and lack of understanding on the part of whoever wrote it.
“Part of the Pacific Ocean is not warming as expected, but why?”
Obviously because the assumptions and suppositions upon which these ‘State-of-the-art climate models’ guess at how these things work is incomplete, or just plain wrong.
Yet politicians are willing to waste $£€trillion ‘battling cAGW/climate change™’ based on these inaccurate models of what our climate does not do. Are all national politician so caught in the UN lies and political sophistry that they can not see that this is so very wrong?
The politicians think that the computer jockeys who run the models are scientists. Simple category error.
Also the big problem here with models is a deeper problem of the “double ITCZ” they usually create.
This has been a subject in the past here at WUWT:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2015/06/17/lamenting-the-double-itcz-bias-in-cmip5-climate-models/
And its no surprise that most of the problems with the models creating that situation is probably ……. (drum roll)….. …. CLOUDS.
Link between the double-Intertropical Convergence Zone problem and cloud biases over the Southern Ocean
https://www.pnas.org/content/110/13/4935
“we find that cloud biases over the Southern Ocean explain most of the model-to-model differences in the amount of excessive precipitation in Southern Hemisphere tropics, and are suggested to be responsible for this aspect of the double-ITCZ problem in most global climate models.”
The models basic inability to model clouds without hand-tuned parameters is their fundamental flaw. (Besides the fact that they are error propagation machines).
The GCMs can’t actually model clouds, so they “parameterize” them. IOW, a totally fungible fudge factor.
The GCMs model Planet GIGO, not Earth. Planet GIGO exists to justify funding, not to make realistic predictions of the future of our real planet.
Just fudge the data until it matches the models – like you normally do
The missing links are compensated with brown matter and energy to force a “consistent with” model that demonstrates no skill to forecast or hindcast.
Wow. It must be cold water that is responsible for coral bleaching on The Great Barrier Reef.
The current El Niño cycle was one of the weakest is 70 years and will officially be over by October 2019, followed by ENSO neutral conditions for about 12 months, and a strong La Niña cycle will start around the fall of 2020.
The Pacific, Atlantic and Arctic oceans will soon all be in their respective 30-year cool cycles (the Atlantic seems to have started its 30-year cool cycle), which will cool the planet for at least the next 30 years. Moreover, a 50-year Grand Solar Minimum cycle may have already started, which will likely add to global cooling.
By the end of Trump’s second term, the global cooling effects of all these concurrent global cooling phenomena, and a string of brutal winters will make CAGW a laughingstock.
It is worth noting that the section of the full article quoted here manages to completely give the
wrong impression. Reading the full article along with actual journal article makes it clear that once
the correct initial conditions are used global climate models accurately predict the pattern of warming in
the pacific and indeed show that it can only be reproduced with additional forcing caused by CO2.
The conclusion of the journal article states:
The main features of observed tropical Pacific climate change over past decades are
consistent with a response to rising CO , according to fundamental atmosphere and
ocean physics. The spatial pattern of climatological upwelling and wind speeds means
rising CO2 causes more warming over the western than CEP, driving stronger trade winds
that shoal the thermocline, which cools the cold tongue, further strengthening the zonal
SST gradient and, hence, the trades. Delayed warming of the thermocline could oppose
this positive feed- back but, to date, has not cancelled it.
All of those things you’ve listed in the last paragraph are assumed responses to rising CO2. None of them are “according to fundamental atmosphere and ocean physics. ”
The model didn’t produce the same result as reality, so they had to keep tweaking it until it did. Great stuff.
So the only question remaining: has this story has been contorted deliberately or by accident?
CTM – ‘Bottom map shows what the waters are actually doing; the equatorial waters are remaining relatively cool’ but I see only one map on the WUWT post? Is the second map in the linked page?
How’s this for a hypothesis:
The oceans do not warm as much as land BECAUSE they are further from the sun!!!!!
HOWZAT.
First reaction on seeing stuff like that is to look at where I am at the western end of the “tongue”. Models say large expanse of very hot. “what the waters are actually doing” shows smaller area of very hot. Both wrong.
I have noticed and remarked on, during the odd halting build up to and the precipitous drop of the 2015/16 el Nino, two things. A) That the persistent “hot blobs” in the Pacific temperate zones of many years previous to the build up of the last el Nino had disappeared and were replaced by large very “cold blobs and B) instead of just upwelling of cold water off Peru as usually happens after el Nino is done, masses of cold water from the temperate zones’ sub-continent sized cold blobs is slanting equatorward bringing cold water to the mid ocean equatorial region.
My eyeballed assessment has been for these years that there is just not a lot of hot water to build up and for NOAA’s prediction of an 2019 el Nino (admittedly not a strong one) I said the same thing. This one is going to fizzle and become a notable la Nina, although it, too, will be an unusual one. With this development, and with the support of the “big cold blobs” it seems a cooling for global temperatures in the coming few years is hard to bet against.
That NOAA appears to not see this very different phenomenon unfolding surprises me. I’ve also noted with all the hype about global warming bleaching the Great B Reef and the firing of Peter Ridd who criticized the research that Australia has largely been surrounded by cold water for a few years. Don’t those blokes notice any change in the weather down there. Are they just going with what the BMO is peddling?
Check Willie Soon’s Calgary presentation here:
https://www.friendsofscience.org/index.php?id=2446
Willie says the Sun drives global temperature.
I’ve noticed that when the Sun rises in the morning, it gets warmer, and when it sets it gets cooler. Funny that.
[sarc/off]
Valentina Zharkova has just published how that big yellow thing in the sky will affect temperatures here on tiny little Earth. I’m buying new skis.
Climate modelers don’t know about the massive negative feedbacks provided by wet convection in the tropics, that serve to resist any temperature change.
Enough negative feedback and you get oscillation. Like the heretofore unexplained Madden-Julian oscillation?
and you do?
It would be great if you could explain it in detail along with the necessary equations so that
others could learn and also implement the right equations into the global climate models.
After all they are all open source so you should be able to specify line by line where the models
have got it wrong and what the correct code should look like.
It’s more interesting in the rest of the article where the differences in modelling are explained:
“assuming within the model the (real-world) climatological mean state and simply simulating perturbations from that. ”
having better results than if
“we assume the biased climatological state in the complex state-of-the-art models , the response to rising greenhouse gases has enhanced warming”
Can anyone explain what the difference here actually is? Would that mean the first model is more like a full feedback model and the second, flawed one, using only a differential input with climate state as bias?
Hi John,
I am not entirely sure but it seems that the standard initial conditions to climate models
have a cold tongue that is too large and too cold and does not correspond to reality. Inputting
a more realistic temperature profile to the models results in predictions that accurately match
the observed warming.
Basically it says what is not that surprising — if you want to model the earth’s climate the more
closely your initial conditions match reality the closer your predictions will match the observations.
Circulation in the Central Pacific indicates the cooling of the surface south of the equator.
http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/real-time/mtpw2m/product.php?color_type=tpw_nrl_colors&layer=700-850&prod=midpac×pan=24hrs&anim=html5
https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analysis/ocean/nino34.png