Michael Mann Accuses the Trump Administration of Burying Climate Studies

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Mann has accused the Trump administration of trying to bury climate reports, because some reports don’t get their own press release.
Agriculture Department buries studies showing dangers of climate change
The Trump administration has stopped promoting government-funded research into how higher temperatures can damage crops and pose health risks.
By HELENA BOTTEMILLER EVICH
06/23/2019 05:04 PM EDT
Updated 06/23/2019 10:37 PM EDT
…
The administration, researchers said, appears to be trying to limit the circulation of evidence of climate change and avoid press coverage that may raise questions about the administration’s stance on the issue.
“The intent is to try to suppress a message — in this case, the increasing danger of human-caused climate change,” said Michael Mann, a leading climate scientist at Pennsylvania State University. “Who loses out? The people, who are already suffering the impacts of sea level rise and unprecedented super storms, droughts, wildfires and heat waves.”
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, who has expressed skepticism about climate science in the past and allegedly retaliated against in-house economists whose findings contradicted administration policies, declined to comment. A spokesperson for USDA said there have been no directives within the department that discouraged the dissemination of climate-related science.
“Research continues on these subjects and we promote the research once researchers are ready to announce the findings, after going through the appropriate reviews and clearances,” the spokesperson said in an email.
“USDA has several thousand scientists and over 100,000 employees who work on myriad topics and issues; not every single finding or piece of work solicits a government press release,” the spokesperson added.
…Read more: https://www.politico.com/story/2019/06/23/agriculture-department-climate-change-1376413
Let’s see if I’ve got this right. Nobody is suggesting the Trump administration is suppressing publication of the studies, what Mann is complaining about is that taxpayer’s money is not being spent promoting and sensationalising every product of government employed scientists.
Why should government scientists get a free appeal to authority, just because they work for the government?
If the study is any good, if it is any use to anyone, it will get the circulation it deserves.
74 thoughts on “Michael Mann Accuses the Trump Administration of Burying Climate Studies”
Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence….Got any Madam Manny ?
Higher temperatures?
70 degrees Fahrenheit = 21.111 degrees Celsius/centigrade
80 degrees Fahrenheit = 26.666 degrees Celsius/centigrade
It does not take a genius to be able to read a thermometer. Corn and soybeans and wheat like warmer temperatures. They thrive in it, as long as there’s enough moisture in the soil to support the plants.
If Mikey Mann is such a genius, you’d think he’d have this figured out by now, wouldn’t you?
Isn’t that what an agricultural department is supposed to do?
Bury stuff.
That is SO Bad It’s really GOOD (I may just borrow it from time to time)
Pretty close to the mark, HotScot.
Actually, a good agricultural department is supposed to be an expert on VAMPIRE studies.
They bury stuff, and it comes back bigger and better than before!
Trump is really gonna be concerned about what Mickey-Mann says…..
Yea, right — I’m sure he cares about dust-mites.
Or the bit dust electronic docs can be buried under.
Mikey Mann is complaining about the following: 0.00C = 32.0 F and +0.01 C = 32.018 F.
When he explains why this invisible, intangible rise is such a threat, maybe I’ll listen to his silly arguments. He’s just sponging and casting lures to get attention, that’s all.
“Mann is complaining about is that taxpayer’s money is not being spent promoting and sensationalising every product of government employed scientists.”
Not exactly, he’s only for promoting misleading studies that conform to his preconceptions.
Isn’t that the same thing as Science by Press Release?
burying them?…..everyone is dragging them out and trashing them…LOL
How about refusing to provide data underlying climate studies or EPA decisions?
How about refusing to provide data underlying climate studies or EPA decisions?
The fraudstar in chief becomes the whinger in chief.
I look forward to the day this weasel gets the court verdict awarded against him vs Dr. Tim Ball.
Mann is not a scientist, he’s a politician.
Mann is certainly political…but he’s not good enough to be a politician (who are the most disrespected people around… after broadcast “journalists” that is).
Well …. his motto does seem to be “Whimper Fi” … 😉
Please, he is a Pennsylvania State University Distinguished Professor.
That says a lot.
They had a distinguished coach too.
Anybody know where Penn State comes in the US and world ranking of universities?
And politicians are like a bunch of bananas … all bent, all yellow and all hanging together.
“Agriculture Department buries studies showing dangers of climate change”
Green lobby should be happy , many of the AGW reports are BS and make excexcellent manure.
Higher temperatures do not damage crops, and in many cases they are beneficial. The three major issues impacting viability of a crop are, roughly in order … 1) Too much or too little rainfall, the former around times for planting or harvest, 2) Late spring frost after plants have emerged or fruit trees are budded-out, 3) Washington bureaucrats who attempt to outlaw useful, safe pesticides and insecticides.
Most of those reports are simply self-licking ice-cream cones. They exist (were produced) for their own self consumption. They have no utility.
If Mikey wants to complain about scientific suppression, where was he when Obama DOE cronies fired Dr. Noelle Metting, the DOE’s Low Dose Radiation Research Program manager in 2014?
Hypocrisy is rich and thick in activist-pseudoscientists like Mann.
Note the reference therein to the last president,
and the worst ever ==> #44 Barack Hussein Obama II
Barackward Obama is certainly ‘in the running’ for worst president ever. I nominate Woodrow Wilson as another candidate for the category.
As bad as BHO and Wilson were, I have a few other nominees for “worst.” America has endured some truly awful Presidents, including:
● LBJ — sent a half million American troops to Vietnam, and then shackled them so that they couldn’t win. Instituted the “Great Society” welfare state which did little to combat poverty, but was utterly catastrophic for poor Americans’ family cohesiveness.
● Andrew Jackson — crusader for slavery and “Indian removal.” Appointed Roger Taney to the SCOTUS, who went on to write the infamous Dred Scott decision, which helped push the nation over the brink into the catastrophic Civil War. Founded the modern Democratic Party.
● James Buchanan — ideological successor of Jackson, presided over the dissolution of the Union and the start of the Civil War.
● Jefferson Davis — what, you don’t consider him an American President?
The “Climate Studies” are rife with odorous hydrogen sulfide fumes…Thank you President Trump for burying them. It was the only decent thing to do.
(‘Climate Studies’…what a way to mislabel propaganda.)
This is about Michael Mann getting press release attention, nothing else! As a result of his climate change chicanery, he has lost much credibility and is sliding into scientific irrelevance.
Is this the same Michael Mann who favored suppressing the publication of research findings contrary to his own?
Just asking.
Any person in a professional position who has a duty to supply correct information to influence public policy, who spouts these sorts of lies should be prosecuted for fraud.
Okay, I’m finally convinced now that Mann is a criminal, wrongfully protected by some sort of perversion of the law.
The “USDA has several thousand scientists and over 100,000 employees”?!!? What?
Yes. Time for a veto of any debt cap legislation, then lay off the swamp until the budget is balanced. No rehires and back pay.
Then there would be “skilled” workers available to fill some of the 7.4 million current job openings.
To really appreciate the scope of the bloat, go to the top of the Washington Monument and look down at the size of the USDA and EPA buildings.
https://www.usa.gov/federal-agencies/u-s-department-of-agriculture
It is a really big agency.
I copied that phrase, intending to post it but you beat me to it. I understand that’s not the main point, but this sounds like a place to cut. I won’t even argue they aren’t working on useful projects, but how many could not be funded by industry?
The best part of Michael Mann is how much money he has saved me over the years.
I will not join the Alumni Association nor donate one dime to my college, and, by extension, my university while he is employed there.
The day they bury Mann will be the day he contributes anything of value to the Earth.
Nah, that will put hazardous waste into the soil.
Well, if you want to know about suppressing messages or burying studies, he’s just the man to ask…
If the press were interested they would dig the stuff up and hype it. They aren’t interested though because “climate change” doesn’t sell.
They’ve got better things to concentrate on. Things like giving air time to some wacko bimbo claiming she was raped by Trump and then saying she doesn’t exactly define rape only as being thrown down and ravaged. Now THAT’s important for the press you know.
By that same arguement the American people have been raped by President Obama’s policies regarding the EPA Endangerment finding on CO2
Carbon Pricing
High Price unreliable renewables
Food for fuel (strengthened Ethanol mandates)
2 X $500,000,000 given to UN as Climate Reparations
Mann is right, no administration should suppress alarmists messages, and particularly, they should expose to the World how great and honest a climate scientist Mann is :
From :
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2016/12/02/climate-advocate-outrage-over-global-cooling-congress-tweet/
Extract from the Guardian (as we know, a renowned scientific journal) :
“Why is 2016 smashing heat records?
… according to Professor Michael Mann, the director of Penn State Earth System Science Centre. He said it was possible to look back over the temperature records and assess the impact of an El Niño on global temperatures.
“A number of folks have done this,” he said, “and come to the conclusion it was responsible for less than 0.1C of the anomalous warmth. In other words, we would have set an all-time global temperature record [in 2015] even without any help from El Niño.”
In order to see if this bold claim can stand actual data, see http://www.climate4you.com/ …
The Climate clown show must go on !
What percent of the general population and political leaders and Presidential candidates understand the importance of that crazy statement or how to check it?
Not to hijack the thread, but I just heard that Oregon Senate leader has declared House Bill 20-20 – Cap and Trade is ‘dead’ – they do not have the votes in the senate.
While this may only be a temporary stay – I have no doubt they’re going to resurrect Dracula – but I wanted to take the moment to personally thank WATTS for helping get this story out, sufficiently to bring public awareness as to how damaging this was really going to be.
I’m actually inspired by the courage our out-numbered senators have shown in fighting this.
‘Do not go gentle into that good night… rage, rage against the dying of the light.
Thanks everybody.
Thanks Joel, I think we’re all glad Oregon dodged a bullet for now at least.
What about the Special Session the Gov talked about?
We’re waiting to see. Peter Courtney’s announcement just came up the pipe just over an hour ago.
It would be foolish to trust any sort of good faith on the part of him or Kate Brown.
I would not trust Oregon State Senate President Peter Courtney or Gov. Kate Brown any further than I could throw them. They will use any procedural maneuver and political deceit available to achieve their economy destroying extreme socialist agenda. The minority Republicans have acknowledged this, ‘dropped the gloves’, and are fighting their agenda with every measure available.
“I’m actually inspired by the courage our out-numbered senators have shown in fighting this.”
Curb your enthusiasm, Joel. I heard one of those Oregon-state Republican senators say this morning in an interview on Fox News that he believed climate change was something that had to be dealt with, but not the way the Democrats wanted to do it, with a Carbon [sic} tax.
He is correct on tax policy but a little shaky on climate change. We still have some work to do.
Agreed. And the rototiller is still turning. And I hope they don’t decide to just wander back into the capital.
But I had serious doubts we’d get this far. I’m trying to encourage them as much as I can.
You know, Steve, just out of pity, you could have posted a spew warning about that image !
Is he going to sue?
barry at 09:40 AM on 25 June 2019
Is Nuclear Energy the Answer?
Here is an extract regarding Wind turbine fatalities for comparison(world wide i’m afraid)
http://www.caithnesswindfarms.co.uk/accidents.pdf
Of the 192 fatalities: 120 were wind industry and direct support workers (divers, construction, maintenance, engineers, etc), or small turbine owner /operators. 72 were public fatalities, including workers not directly dependent on the wind industry (e.g. transport workers). 17 bus passengers were killed in one single incident in Brazil in March 2012; 4 members of the public were killed in an aircraft crash in May 2014 and a further three members of the public killed in a transport accident in September 2014.
Moderator Response:
[DB] Comparing global supposed wind turbine fatalities to supposed similar numbers in just the US is disingenuous.
Please note that posting comments here at SkS is a privilege, not a right. This privilege can and will be rescinded if the posting individual continues to treat adherence to the Comments Policy as optional, rather than the mandatory condition of participating in this online forum.
Moderating this site is a tiresome chore, particularly when commentators repeatedly submit posts with inflammatory tone and fallacious rhetoric. We really appreciate people’s cooperation in abiding by the Comments Policy, which is largely responsible for the quality of this site.
Finally, please understand that moderation policies are not open for discussion. If you find yourself incapable of abiding by these common set of rules that everyone else observes, then a change of venues is in the offing.
Please take the time to review the policy and ensure future comments are in full compliance with it. Thanks for your understanding and compliance in this matter.
Non sequitur snipped.
“The intent is to try to suppress a message — in this case, the increasing danger of human-caused climate change,” said Michael Mann”
The message has been wrong for 30 years, why not stop this scamming message instead?
Michael Mann and Helena Evich (politico ?) could provide a few examples of the research that has not gotten the circulation and press coverage.
But I also note a lack of originality and specificity.
“ . . . suffering the impacts of sea level rise and unprecedented super storms, droughts, wildfires and heat waves.”
This is standard boilerplate phrasing of activists and the United Nations, and the programmed children. This “scientist” that has received much funding from the tax payers and is considered a “leading climate scientist”, has poor communication skills.
There is one serious and useful thing that the Government could do to right this ship. Fund a lot of Climate Science which will look into natural variation. When the money starts flowing into showing that natural variation actually exists and researchers can make money on demonstrating that, money will begin to turn this ship around. Right now natural variation studies are seen as denialist studies. But it is really hard for scientist, though not environmentalists, to suggest that adding to the knowledge and supporting research projects are bad things Right now environmentalists and climate research are hand in hand.
(the government.) “has stopped promoting”
Why the only science that desperately needs government promotion has to be climate related ?
I mean, face it, have you ever heard string theory physicists asking for congress hearing and lobby for law enforced validity of their findings ?
Or leftard math guys going down the streets to block commuters and claim extinction?
Dr Mann, please supply a list of names of those people who are “already suffering the impacts of sea level rise”.
While you are at it, please provide a specific description of each of those “impacts”.
One of the best way to turn this ship around is for the government to provide a lot of funding for research into natural climate variability. Right now legitimate research into climate variability, aside from the ones which say it is unimportant, is viewed as denial propaganda. However, were the gov to pour money into such studies, universities and researchers will follow that money. Right now environmentalists and climate researchers are marching hand-in-hand after the government and foundation funds. If the money flowed the other way, we would begin to see a divergence and a healthy tension in academia between those who believe it is all man made and those who think they have other ideas. It was, after all, a stroke of genius when the IPCC was chartered to study MAN MADE climate change, not climate change in general.
“Bury”? “Suppress”? Well, I guess Mann can’t really complain about people hiding things, can he? That’s probably not a word that Con Mann Mike likes to use, anymore:
https://sealevel.info/climategate.html#naturetrick
Anyhow, he must surely know that manmade climate change has not worsened the impacts of sea level rise, storms, & droughts. He’s just lying.
Coastal sea-level rise hasn’t detectably accelerated since the 1920s:
https://sealevel.info/1612340_Honolulu_vs_CO2_annot3.png
Droughts have not worsened, either. (In fact, they’ve actually slightly declined, in frequency and severity):
https://sealevel.info/Fraction_of_the_Globe_in_Drought_1982-2012_fig5c.png
Plus, higher CO2 levels mitigates harms from droughts, by making crops more water-efficient and drought-resistant.
Hurricanes have not worsened:
https://sealevel.info/frequency_12months_2018-09-30_with_trendlines.png
Tornadoes have declined:
https://www.woodtv.com/weather/bills-blog/strong-to-violent-tornadoes-in-the-u-s-trending-downward/
Here are more threats to free speech!
The people are already suffering the impacts from the non-stop climate hype and propaganda, and the higher costs of electricity and pretty much everything because of said climate hype and propaganda. They are already suffering the impacts from having countless acres of land covered by hideous bat-and-bird blending machines busy driving up their price of electricity. They are already suffering the impacts from the science and democracy-killing ideology of Warmism.
Lord, haven’t we suffered enough?
Sea level rise is an easily dismissed ‘alarm ‘ and discredits all the other Mannite scares . Why has everyone forgotten Climategate and the shocking behaviour of Mann and his conspirators? ‘Distinguished’ by fraud, but loved by the BBC and it’s ‘Climate – Change the Facts ‘ TV feature.
From the article: “The intent is to try to suppress a message — in this case, the increasing danger of human-caused climate change,” said Michael Mann, a leading climate scientist at Pennsylvania State University. “Who loses out? The people, who are already suffering the impacts of sea level rise and unprecedented super storms, droughts, wildfires and heat waves.”
Here’s Michael Mann blowing the climate change situation completely out of proportion. He couldn’t prove anything he said in that paragraph above. Who is suffering the impacts of sea level rise? 3mm? Who is experiencing unprecedented super storms, or droughts or wildfires or heatwaves?
Michael Mann, as usual, is just making things up out of thin air and attributing them to CO2.
So if you want to complain about the Media lying about CAGW, you first have to complain about their sources, like Michael Mann, and his fellow travelers on the CAGW promotion tour. Unsubstantiated claims is the name of their game.
Sounds like we need to created a “CENSORED” directory.
Mann and his cronies go to all lengths to fight FOIA requests…now he is not only all about public availability but wants it to be promoted.
In Helena Bottemiller Evich’s tweet: the “how” should have been “ whether”
Otherwise the research presumes the conclusion and should not be funded.
I suspect a lot of research projects suffer from this syndrome.
Michael Mann should not talk about immoral actions. He’s the one that fabricated the infamous hockey stick graph of suddenly rising temperatures by falsifying data to fit his narrative. He has no place to complain now that the shoe is on the other foot.
This is a typical tactic of the GreenBlobs in that they accuse the opposition of practices which they rigorously indulge in themselves, without justification.
Curtailment of sceptical research is rife, right across the board.
Amusing, seeing that Michael Mann has been burying his own study which shows that nearly half the warming last century was natural.
I think this is the link that you intended, Bruce.