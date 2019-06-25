Hearing on climate change and natural disasters: Today (Now)

Reposted from Dr. Curry’s Climate Etc.
by Judith Curry
The House Oversight and Reform Environmental Subcommittee in a Hearing on Recovery, Resilience and Readiness – Contending with Natural Disasters in the Wake of Climate Change begins at 2 pm EDT.
The announcement for the Hearing is posted [here]. Based on previous Hearings from the Committee, live streaming should be available at the above link (and links to the written testimonies), and also a podcast for later viewing.
The link to my written testimony is here [Testimony Oversight and Reform 2019 v2].
Link to Mann’s testimony is here [ ]Mann.20190612.Testimony.
Verbal remarks
Below is the text of my prepared verbal remarks:
I thank the Chairman, Ranking Member and the Subcommittee for the opportunity to offer testimony today.
I’ve devoted four decades to conducting research related to extreme weather events and climate change. As President of Climate Forecast Applications Network, I’ve been helping decision makers use weather and climate information to reduce vulnerability to extreme events.
The paradox of weather disasters is that they are at the same time highly surprising, as well as quite predictable. We shouldn’t be surprised by extreme weather events, when comparable events have occurred during the past century.
The sense that extreme weather events are now more frequent or intense, caused by manmade global warming, is symptomatic of ‘weather amnesia.’
The devastating impacts in 2017 from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria invoked numerous alarming statements about hurricanes and global warming. However, it’s rarely mentioned that 2017 broke an 11 year drought in U.S. major hurricane landfalls. This major hurricane drought is unprecedented in the historical record.
Of the 13 strongest U.S. landfalling hurricanes in the historical record, only three have occurred since 1970 (Andrew, Michael, Charley). Four of these strongest hurricanes occurred in the decade following 1926.
Recent international and national assessment reports acknowledge that there is not yet evidence of changes in the frequency or intensity of hurricanes, droughts, floods or wildfires that can be attributed to manmade global warming.
The elevated wildfires in the western U.S. since the 1980’s is partly caused by state and federal polices that have resulted in catastrophically overgrown forests. Comparable levels of wildfire activity were observed earlier in the 20th century.
The National Climate Assessment recognized that the Dust Bowl era of the 1930s remains the benchmark period for extreme drought and heat in the historical record.
A few comments regarding projections of future Atlantic hurricane activity.
My company provides seasonal forecasts of extreme weather. For the 2019 hurricane and wildfire seasons, we expect an active hurricane season with substantial landfall risk, whereas we expect the western wildfire season to be relatively quiet.
Out to at least 2050, natural climate variability is expected to dominate future hurricane variations, rather than any warming trend. The most important looming factor is an anticipated future shift to the cold phase of the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation. This shift is expected to overall reduce hurricane and wildfire risk for a period of several decades.
With regards to projections for 2100, models from the NOAA Laboratory in Princeton show a substantial decrease in the number of hurricanes in response to global warming. Their models show an increase of about 5% in the maximum intensity of Atlantic hurricanes.
Owing to the large natural variability of Atlantic hurricanes, any influence of manmade global warming would not be noticeable for a number of decades.
Blaming extreme weather events on manmade climate change, and focusing only on what to do after lives and property have been destroyed, deflects from understanding and addressing the real sources of the problems, which in part include federal policies.
Possible scenarios of incremental worsening of weather and climate extremes don’t change the fundamental fact that many regions of the U.S. are not well adapted to the current weather and climate variability.
We have an opportunity to be proactive in preparing for weather disasters. Rather than focusing on recovery from extreme events, we can aim to reduce future vulnerability and increase thrivability by evolving our infrastructures, policies and practices.
Adaptation strategies that promote thrivability simultaneously protect against extreme weather events while at the same time providing other benefits to human or natural systems.
Apart from infrastructure improvements, improvements to federal and state policies can substantially reduce the occurrence and extent of wildfires, and can help mitigate the damage associated with landfalling hurricanes. Further, tactical adaptation practices incorporating tailored weather forecast products can help mitigate the damages associated with extreme weather events.
Places that find solutions to their current challenges associated with extreme weather events will be well prepared to cope with any additional incremental stresses from future climate change.
This concludes my testimony.
Our side is way too nice….would it hurt anyone to just flat out …in their face…say they are lying?
I am a big fan of Judith, since she ‘edited’ many of my CE guest posts that then became part of my ebook Blowing Smoke, and then also wrote a gracious foreword.
She is spot on here, and really knows her CFAN stuff. Her IRMA track forecast is just one example, which saved me a messy unnecessary evacuation from Fort Lauderdale.
That is not going to cut it for the people bound and determined to tax every molecule of CO2 for the benefit of the global green blob. I am sure Dr. Curry was shown the light be the incredible intellect of AOC — and her claims of impending climate disaster.
People are starting to get clues. Nassim Nicholas Taleb’s take is complementary to that of Dr. Curry.
These are the people everyone should be listening to. Experts such as Mann and Ehrlich should be avoided at all costs. They are experts because that is the definition of someone with a lot of knowledge. The other definition of expert describes someone who can actually do something. The Mann-Ehrlich kind of expert has opinions which have no more predictive value than those generated by a dart-throwing monkey.
Prediction is difficult, especially about the future. In his books, Taleb tells us exactly why that is the case and why we should act accordingly.
Well stated!
Rational and reasonable.
Dr. Judith Curry gives her testimony to the House Subcommittee
There were no major hurricanes at US landfall in 2017.
Michael 2018 was not a hurricane at US landfall (October 10, 2018) based on NDBC surface station data.
The highest sustained winds were 61 knots at the offshore Tyndall AFB tower (NDBC SGOF1) with anemometer height of 35 meters above sea level. Here is a plot of winds recorded at the time of the storm.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/108196908@N08/43439968280
Just now checking the NDBC data for that station, the historical data for 2018 show no data listing for October.
Another NDBC station (APCF1) on shore near Apalachicola, FL landfall recorded maximum sustained winds of 54 knots. Hurricane sustained wind threshold for Saffir-Simpson category 1 is 64 knots.
Photos of surface damage are consistent with the winds recorded by the NDBC surface anemometers.
There is NO WAY that surface damage during Michael is in any way comparable to hurrican Andrew 1992 which was a legitamate category 5.
The last legitimate major hurricane landfall in the US was Wilma in 2005
From the article: “The National Climate Assessment recognized that the Dust Bowl era of the 1930s remains the benchmark period for extreme drought and heat in the historical record.”
What do you know, the NCA got one thing right! 🙂
So I guess that means current temperatures are not unprecedented. Which means we are not experiencing CAGW. Trump was right, CAGW was and is a hoax.
Well said, I hope they were listening and understand.
The best way to deal with problems resulting from weather events is to have
sufficient money available in a Federal fund, safe from persons wanting
to use it for other purposes.
So how do we create such a fund, why by increasing overall productivity.
So how do we do that?
Simple by removing every rule and regulation which is against the
responsible use of energy. Its simple, a rich country can afford to both
prepare for and adopt to coming weather events. Get rid of this Green
nonsense, they only want to destroy the economy for their own reasons.
MJE VK5ELL