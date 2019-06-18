Scientists: Please Fund Us (or the microbes get it!)

From the Famous National Lampoon Cover department:
Leaving microbes out of climate change conversation has major consequences, experts warn
From the University of New South Wales (home of the Ship of Fools)
More than 30 microbiologists from 9 countries have issued a warning to humanity – they are calling for the world to stop ignoring an ‘unseen majority’ in Earth’s biodiversity and ecosystem when addressing climate change.
‘Scientist’s warning to humanity: microorganisms and climate change’ was published today in the journal Nature Reviews Microbiology. Professor Rick Cavicchioli, microbiologist at the School of Biotechnology and Biomolecular Sciences at UNSW Sydney, has led the global effort.
With their statement, the researchers are hoping to raise awareness both for how microbes can influence climate change and how they will be impacted by it – calling for including microbes in climate change research, increasing the use of research involving innovative technologies, and improving education in classrooms.
“Micro-organisms, which include bacteria and viruses, are the lifeforms that you don’t see on the conservation websites,” says Professor Cavicchioli.
“They support the existence of all higher lifeforms and are critically important in regulating climate change.
“However, they are rarely the focus of climate change studies and not considered in policy development.”
Professor Cavicchioli calls microbes the ‘unseen majority’ of lifeforms on earth, playing critical functions in animal and human health, agriculture, the global food web and industry.
For example, the Census of Marine Life estimates that 90% of the ocean’s total biomass is microbial. In our oceans, marine lifeforms called phytoplankton take light energy from the sun and remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere as much as plants. The tiny phytoplankton form the beginning of the ocean food web, feeding krill populations that then feed fish, sea birds and large mammals such as whales.
Sea ice algae thrive in sea ice ‘houses’. If global warming trends continue, the melting sea ice has a downstream effect on the sea ice algae, which means a diminished ocean food web.
“Climate change is literally starving ocean life,” says Professor Cavicchioli.
Beyond the ocean, microbes are also critical to terrestrial environments, agriculture and disease.
“In terrestrial environments, microbes release a range of important greenhouse gases to the atmosphere (carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide), and climate change is causing these emissions to increase,” Professor Cavicchioli says.
“Farming ruminant animals releases vast quantities of methane from the microbes living in their rumen – so decisions about global farming practices need to consider these consequences.
“And lastly, climate change worsens the impact of pathogenic microbes on animals (including humans) and plants – that’s because climate change is stressing native life, making it easier for pathogens to cause disease.
“Climate change also expands the number and geographic range of vectors (such as mosquitos) that carry pathogens. The end result is the increased spread of disease, and serious threats to global food supplies.”
Greater commitment to microbe-based research needed
In their statement, the scientists call on researchers, institutions and governments to commit to greater microbial recognition to mitigate climate change.
“The statement emphasises the need to investigate microbial responses to climate change and to include microbe-based research during the development of policy and management decisions,” says Professor Cavicchioli.
Additionally, climate change research that links biological processes to global geophysical and climate processes should have a much bigger focus on microbial processes.
“This goes to the heart of climate change, so if micro-organisms aren’t considered effectively it means models cannot be generated properly and predictions could be inaccurate,” says Professor Cavicchioli.
“Decisions that are made now impact on humans and other forms of life, so if you don’t take into account the microbial world, you’re missing a very big component of the equation.”
Professor Cavicchioli says that microbiologists are also working on developing resources that will be made available for teachers to educate students on the importance of microbes.
“If that literacy is there, that means people will have a much better capacity to engage with things to do with microbiology and understand the ramifications and importance of microbes.”
###
Microbiologists can endorse the researchers’ warning by becoming a signatory here: https://www.babs.unsw.edu.au/research/microbiologists-warning-humanity
12 thoughts on “Scientists: Please Fund Us (or the microbes get it!)”
When will this science finally be settled?!?!?
As if related wee beasties will not take advantage of the changed conditions, and thrive? It has been warmer in the Roman and Minoan Warm periods, and probably the Medieval Warm period, and no great catastrophe occurred.
Tom, you nailed it. That the signatories to this statement lament the loss of existing lifeforms in any one niche, while ignoring their likely replacement by better-adapted lifeforms to the changed conditions, shows us that they are only after our money to fund their careers.
I’ve got that issue, plus a few others when for a couple of years
harvardNat Lampoon was worth purchasing off the newstands.
” . . . capacity to engage with things to do with microbiology ”
Perhaps they should explain to the “students ?” the role of CO2 in the life of plants.
Next: When I read lampoon, and saw the photo, I thought it looked like a bunch of Polar Bears holding an ice flow. I guess I ingested too much CO2 this evening.
I’m not a biologist, but from what I remember of my university days, microbes have very fast life cycles and are very adaptable. If anything can adapt to all the woes of climate change it’s the microbes.
“Climate change is literally starving ocean life,” says Professor Cavicchioli.”
I tried thinking of a response to this claim,…… but I got nothing.
I suppose the phytoplankton do better under a solid ice cap.
Add yet another thing not accounted for in the climate models; amoeba farts.
I must be psychic. I was just thinking, we haven’t heard from these clowns for a while …
Best movie scene evah…
Not PC anymore… but still…
https://youtu.be/AjPBp6DOwgU
translation: the professor wants a grant and CAGW is a good excusr