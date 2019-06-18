Downsize Your House? Downsize Your Family? NPR Pushes Beto on Climate Crackdown

From NewsBusters

By Tim Graham | June 16, 2019 11:06 PM EDT

Democratic candidates generally don’t have much to fear from interviews on National Public Radio, but Morning Edition anchor Steve Inskeep raised our eyebrows by pushing Beto O’Rourke a bit on Friday on what people will be forced to give up under liberal climate-change policies. The liberal media often focus on the Impending Crisis, and then go light on how liberals would crack down on “bad” behaviors.

But the moonshot comment wasn’t included in the on-air interview. Online, they reported O’Rourke told NPR “We’ve called for … an investment commensurate with John F. Kennedy’s moonshot.”

STEVE INSKEEP: You’ve compared the challenges of now to the Greatest Generation challenges of the Depression and World War II, which was a time of sacrifice. BETO O’ROURKE: Absolutely. INSKEEP: When you talk to scientists about what would be necessary to get to zero carbon emissions, they often talk about people having to change their daily behaviors. Drive an electric car. That’s not such a bad change. Live in a smaller house. People might feel uncomfortable with that. Have fewer children. Eat less meat. Are you not going to demand any sacrifice from anyone in order to get to zero carbon emissions? O’ROURKE: Yeah. We’re going to have to make an investment as a country. It is not going to necessarily be easy. Here’s our generation’s opportunity to meet a true existential threat of this moment. And I’m confident that that’s going to bring out the absolute best in us — nothing to be afraid of, something to meet head on and to overcome and to do it together.

Inskeep asked about Texas oil, but O’Rourke said Oil is Done-zo:

INSKEEP: Your state’s big industry — oil — is going to be fine? O’ROURKE: My state’s big industry is going to have to transition into its other big industry. We generate more wind power than any other state in the union. As we free ourselves from that dependence on fossil fuels, we’re going to see more of my fellow Texans and fellow Americans transition into renewable energy jobs; high-demand, high-skill, high-wage occupations.

