Boaty McBoatface mission gives new insight into warming ocean abyss

University of Southampton
The first mission involving the autonomous submarine vehicle Autosub Long Range (better known as “Boaty McBoatface”) has for the first time shed light on a key process linking increasing Antarctic winds to rising sea temperatures. Data collected from the expedition, published today in the scientific journal PNAS, will help climate scientists build more accurate predictions of the effects of climate change on rising sea levels.
The research, which took place in April 2017, studied the changing temperatures at the bottom of the Southern Ocean.
Footage of the start and end of Boaty McBoatface’s mission. Credit Povl Abrahamsen, British Antarctic Survey
During the three day mission, Boaty travelled 180 kilometres through mountainous underwater valleys measuring the temperature, saltiness and turbulence of the water at the bottom of the ocean. Using an echo sounder to navigate, Boaty successfully completed the perilous route, reaching depths of up to 4000 metres, to re-unite with the rest of the project team at the programmed rendezvous location where the sub was recovered and measurements collected along its route were downloaded.
In recent decades, winds blowing over the Southern Ocean have been getting stronger due to the hole in the ozone layer above Antarctica and increasing greenhouse gases. The data collected by Boaty, along with other ocean measurements collected from research vessel RRS James Clark Ross, have revealed a mechanism that enables these winds to increase turbulence deep in the Southern Ocean, causing warm water at mid depths to mix with cold, dense water in the abyss.
The resulting warming of the water on the sea bed is a significant contributor to rising sea levels. However, the mechanism uncovered by Boaty is not built into current models for predicting the impact of increasing global temperatures on our oceans.
Boaty’s mission was part of a joint project involving the University of Southampton, the National Oceanography Centre, the British Antarctic Survey, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and Princeton University.
Professor Alberto Naveira Garabato from the University of Southampton who led the project said: ‘Our study is an important step in understanding how the climate change happening in the remote and inhospitable Antarctic waters will impact the warming of the oceans as a whole and future sea level rise’
Dr. Eleanor Frajka-Williams of the National Oceanography Centre said: “The data from Boaty McBoatface gave us a completely new way of looking at the deep ocean–the path taken by Boaty created a spatial view of the turbulence near the seafloor.”
Dr. Povl Abrahamsen of the British Antarctic Survey said: ‘This study is a great example of how exciting new technology such as the unmanned submarine “Boaty McBoatface” can be used along with ship-based measurements and cutting-edge ocean models to discover and explain previously unknown processes affecting heat transport within the ocean.’
7 thoughts on “Boaty McBoatface mission gives new insight into warming ocean abyss”
“In recent decades, winds blowing over the Southern Ocean have been getting stronger due to the hole in the ozone layer above Antarctica and increasing greenhouse gases.”
What?! What a tremendous and irresponsible leap of faith.
“causing warm water at mid depths to mix with cold, dense water in the abyss. The resulting warming of the water on the sea bed is a significant contributor to rising sea levels.”
The temperature of the cold dense water must be at least 4 Celsius. Mix equal amounts of water at 4 Celsius and 34 Celsius and you have double the amount of water at 19 Celsius. Is this a smaller, a greater, or the same volume as the total amount of water you started with? If the coefficient of cubical expansion of seawater is uniform from 4 C to 34 C you will have the same total volume of water. However, since the 4 C state is a minimum, one would expect that the coefficient of expansion would be zero at that point, and only gradually increase as the temperature rises. In that case the total volume would be reduced. So this mixing would reduce sea levels, not increase them. QED.
The University has forgotten that while the cold water will expand on heating, the warm water will shrink on cooling.
Mike B,
My first take also.
Are they talking observations or approved propaganda?
Should they not mention changes over the decades of moisture in the atmosphere as another possibly relevant variable? (But one that evades deep discussion).
To make such a ludicrous statement the following assumptions are necessary:
a) Winds are stronger over the Southern Ocean. How much? Since When? Supporting data?
b) The hole in the Ozone layer above the Antarctic……is Larger? is smaller? Is any different that when? How much?
c) Imaginary demons known as “greenhouse gases’ are increasing…….How do we know this? How much increase? Since when?
d) Somehow these noxious ‘greenhouse gases’ that belong in the greenhouse have escaped and cause stronger winds….Only over the Southern Ocean? How much stronger? How are these related to Ozone? How are these mystical entities related to the greenhouse?
So, a 3 day 180 Km trip by a research sub is providing data to fine tune climate modelling. This from a man that thinks that UV radiation affects air flow.
“The resulting warming of the water on the sea bed is a significant contributor to rising sea levels”
Yet the rate of sea level rise stubbornly refuses to increase. Hmmm, seems to be a conflict here.
Spend enough time and effort, and you will always find it. Even when it’s ‘not there’