Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Activists have delivered a petition with 200,000 signatures to Democratic National Committee Headquarters, demanding they allow Democrat presidential candidates to hold a climate debate.
Activists deliver petition with 200,000 signatures calling for climate debate to DNC
BY CHRIS MILLS RODRIGO – 06/12/19 01:31 PM EDT
A collection of activist groups delivered a petition with more than 200,000 signatures to the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters Wednesday calling for a presidential debate focused on climate change.
Signatures were collected for the petition by an array of progressive groups, including Greenpeace, Sunrise Movement, Women’s March National and CREDO Action.
DNC chairman Tom Perez responded to the backlash on Saturday, calling a climate change debate “not practical” after a group of activists confronted him about the issue.
“It’s just not practical,” Perez told the activists after delivering remarks at the Florida Democratic Party’s Leadership Blue gala. “And as someone who worked for Barack Obama, the most remarkable thing about him was his tenacity to multitask, and a president must be able to multitask.”Read more: https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/448178-activists-deliver-petition-with-200000-signatures-calling-for
Though I understand the DNC’s desire to avoid even more publicity for the green mania of some of their presidential candidates, I actually feel a little sympathy for the climate activists.
In my opinion climate activists have been ruthlessly lied to and abused. The DNC has treated them like trash, useful idiots, giving them hope with grandiose climate emergency declarations, then back peddling, downplaying climate issues, using dirty political tricks like banning a presidential candidate climate debate, to avoid alienating normal people.
The solution is obvious.
30 thoughts on “Grassroots Fury at DNC Refusal to Allow a Climate Debate”
But, but….. the science is settled, so there’s nothing to debate. We’re all going to die in 12 years time.
11 years to go, Lohse, you are not up to date on the “science”.
Kev’s probably right. They keep moving that goalpost and are somehow never tarred and feathered for it.
The last thing they want to do is debate the science. Nobody running for the Democratic nomination could coherently debate the science anyway. The special interests who want a climate debate want to see who will go furthest to drive energy costs through the roof, destroy free market capitalism with massive government programs and set the US on target to become another Argentina, North Korea, Cuba or whatever your favorite declared Socialist country is.
Yep, for those in the “know” that it’s a scam, but at the same time these activists think they’ll win the debate with a landslide and probably would if DNC make it against someone that’s a pushover. Bring on Monckton et al.
This is hypocrisy at its finest. The DNC always encourages anyone who wants to paint their opponents as the enemies of the earth but they shun an open debate that would show how shrill their own positions are. Or that they are the biggest liars because they pander to those climate activist groups in order to get their support but refuse to do anything for them. If I was an activist, I would want them to pay for this.
What is there to debate? The politics are settled.
Congratulations for that comment, Citizen Smith. You are right to the point, in a sarc sort of way.
Never ask a question for which you do not already know the answer. Perhaps the DNC leadership recognizes the falsehoods and the impossibly of coming to any affordable, coherent conclusion. Such a debate would expose them and their crazy plans as the ravings of lunatics.
Which is why the DNC refused to allow FoxNews to host/participate in one of the debates.
With the other networks they probably will be allowed to control the questions, and this allowing “contestants” to prepare in advance.
‘Which is why the DNC refused to allow FoxNews to host/participate in one of the debates.’
In favor of Rachel Maddow?
Please tell me the donkey is a joke.
The Donkey is both real and a joke.
Yep, the climate caterwaulers really get the sooks up when their obsession is ignored or downplayed.
Example – an article by David Suzuki in our local paper sooking about the fact that climate change coverage in major US tv networks dropped from 260 minutes in 2017 to just 142 minutes in 2018.
My advice to Dave would be – “stop and think about that for a minute. Could it be because there is really nothing new to report on this subject? Same old, same old. same old?”
Why don’t they just hire Al Gore to give a few words 😉
Given that two papers have been published (Ed Berry and Hermann Harde) disproving the IPCC hypothesis, the ball is now in the court of the alarmists.
The DNBC and the Deep State will avoid this information like the plague.
Any sort of debate would bring this to the fore.
Makes you wonder why they could get 50 million votes in 2020 no matter who the candidate is after all the predictions about a stock market crash (and blatant attempts to instigate one), depression, war with Russia, impeachment for colluding with Russia and starting conflict with N Korea/ Iran while trying to be tough rather than appease.
If you really think ‘Climate Change’ is an existential threat to the planet, you should be able to talk about it and defend your outrageous claims.
“The solution is obvious.” Vote for President Trump.
I would love to see a real debate between somebody like Michael Mann… and any one of a number of real climate scientists. I couldn’t care less about watching a bunch of libs argue between themselves about who is the greenest, and who is willing to shove the most authortarian laws down the American people’s throats.
Where do I sign on to the petition. Would love to see that.
You could call it, “The mass debate.” None of them understand the first thing about it, I would love to moderate the “debate”…I would destroy them. My aim would be to make them cry with humiliation.
We had a WUWT story three days ago about the party bosses being accused of preventing a climate debate in order to protect Joe Biden. link
We previously had accusations that the party bosses had stiffed Bernie Sanders in order that Hillary Clinton could get the nomination.
It is also said that President Trump won the nomination in spite of the Republican party bosses.
Somehow it doesn’t seem like the kind of democracy envisioned by the founding fathers … or maybe it is. A quick google shows that there is plenty of controversy about what the founding fathers were actually thinking. Anyway, I can’t recall anything I’ve read in which any of the founding fathers predicted the malign influence of party bosses.
A debate requires two sides in opposition over the question. A DNC “debate” would be a can-you-top-this exercise at the liar’s club.
Imagine how stupid they would look trying to debate climate without prepared talking points and having their incompetent remarks on the record for all to read.
I think what the 200,000 want is an echo chamber, not a real debate; nonetheless, it would be illuminating to the rest of us to see what might come of such a debate.
Incidentally, near the end of the article, the word is not “backpeddling” (selling back) but “backpedaling” as on a bicycle, to stop or reverse forward motion.
Perez knows it would be a disaster, with some candidates trying to out promise/out compete with the most outrageous proposals. (Like GND costing trillions when most people don’t see very big problems.)
This would certainly turn off average voters in the general election.
But it may satisfy the primary voter activists.
I would love to see a debate if this question were asked:
Climate models show that no effort by the US to reduce carbon dioxide emissions would significantly reduce the impact of future climate change unless both China and India reduced theirs significantly as well. To prevevent the oncoming ‘extinction level event’, as some currently predict, would you be willing to go to war against China and India to stop their carbin dioxide emissions? Please give us a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer to this question in your response.
I am sure they would weasel around the question, but maybe it would hit home the futility of unilateral action with some liberals. (and, no, I don’t believe any action is needed at all. If it gets warmer – for whatever reason – good. Cold and low CO2 levels are my concern).
How about a debate with Will Happer and Ian Plimer on one side.
With Michael Mann and David Suzuki on the other.
I am not sure how it would. None of them would dare drift of the narrative, so I guess they would just try and outdo each other with increasingly insane schemes and mandates , AOC style.
We should support this effort because it would become clear that all of them intend to make the US a smoking hole in the ground.