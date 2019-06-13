Grassroots Fury at DNC Refusal to Allow a Climate Debate

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Activists have delivered a petition with 200,000 signatures to Democratic National Committee Headquarters, demanding they allow Democrat presidential candidates to hold a climate debate.

06/12/19

A collection of activist groups delivered a petition with more than 200,000 signatures to the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters Wednesday calling for a presidential debate focused on climate change.

Signatures were collected for the petition by an array of progressive groups, including Greenpeace, Sunrise Movement, Women’s March National and CREDO Action.

DNC chairman Tom Perez responded to the backlash on Saturday, calling a climate change debate “not practical” after a group of activists confronted him about the issue.

“It’s just not practical,” Perez told the activists after delivering remarks at the Florida Democratic Party’s Leadership Blue gala. “And as someone who worked for Barack Obama, the most remarkable thing about him was his tenacity to multitask, and a president must be able to multitask.”