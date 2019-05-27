A Warning from the Dead

Guest post by David Archibald
Following on from this post on the effect of excess water in the Midwest affecting planting, this graphic shows rainfall in the 30 days up to 26th May:
Figure 1: Rainfall in the Midwest in the 30 days to 26th May.
One place had almost an inch a day on average with a maximum of 28.25 inches. And what follows? The answer is more rain as shown by this seven day forecast:
Figure 2: Precipitation Forecast to 06/02/2019
The same area is going to get another four to five inches. The window for planting corn this season is now closed in the northern Corn Belt. All that water is going to end up in the Gulf of Mexico and that journey will concentrate a lot of minds in the floodplain of the Mississippi over the next few weeks.
The Bonnet Carre Spillway 12 miles west of New Orleans has had more use in recent years as show by this figure:
Figure 3: Bonnet Carre Spillway openings 1948 – 2019 and F10.7 flux
The last time there was a cluster of opening was during the 1970s cooling period associated with the weak Solar Cycle 20. The F10.7 radio flux is the most accurate measure of solar activity. Interesting reading on the history of flood control in the Mississippi valley is provided by this article and this book.
The story so far is that a lot of the corn crop in the northern Corn Belt didn’t get planted this year due to excess water on the ground and there will be a big flood of the Mississippi valley. What is the worst thing that could happen from here? Frosts hitting the emergent corn. The following graphic is from this tweet from a farmer somewhere on the Great Plains who says:
Going through some old stuff in my office. Came across this slide show by Dan De Boer (marketing) in January 2012. He died during the “grain rally” that summer. Lots of prophetic tidbits from 2012 drought to the cold/wet #noplant19 God help us if these things keep coming true.
Figure 4: Graphic warning of freezes in the northern Corn Belt in 2019-2020.
The chart at the top is from this article of mine in 2011 comparing solar activity during the Dalton Minimum with the setup for Solar Cycles 24 and 25. Mr De Boer’s warning is this:
Look out for summer freezes in the northern corn belt in 2019 – 2020. Look out for summer freezes in all of the US in 2030-2031.
A few days ago the New York Times carried an article on an algae bloom killing farmed salmon in Norway. By line four they had blamed global warming for that. The owners of one of the farms affected told me that it was a natural event that was mostly driven by high stream runoff in this instance.
The New York Times will have a hard time blaming global warming for frosts in July. But they will try.
David Archibald is the author of American Gripen: The Solution to the F-35 Nightmare
“The New York Times will have a hard time blaming global warming for frosts in July.” ……. I’m going to go with …..no they won’t.
They’ll employ “climate weirding” or other such nonsense rationalization.
Mike Mann and/or some other dishonest brokers will chime in with additional post hoc “completely expected” nonsense.
When your climate belief is a religion and ever event taken on faith as to that cause, there is no alternative.
Seeing the New York Times blaming Global Warming for frosts in July?…..no problem.. We all know that Global Warming can cause anything at all from severe glaciation to Monster Marmots. There is no limit as long as sufficient grants and funding are made available.
Ain’t nature a big B, especially when she won’t cooperate with a well structured narrative complete with undocumented consensus putting a lid on debate and declaring science settled. It makes for a lot of work rewriting narratives. This Newspeak thing is much harder than Orwell made it seem.
Raining hard in Iowa and Wisconsin today, as storms sweep across both states!
Farmers I speak with are more concerned with early frosts than late frosts …
and rice doesn’t grow well here …
Figure 4 is outdated and leads to a mistaken impression of Solar Cycle 24. That one peaked a lot higher than Solar Cycle 5 did. Cycle 24 peaked at about 80 when graphed with a similar amount of smoothing.
Severely outdated, plus it is hardly the reason for late frosts. Which by the way, have decreased with global warming since the 80’s, at least here.
For a brief moment, I thought “A Warning From the Dead” was a reference to the Grateful Dead. But I was wrong.
Des Plaines River is still at flood stage and more rain is expected. And July frosts are expected this year? Wow! We really do live in interesting times, don’t we?
It isn’t just the corn crop that will be affected. Winter wheat has to be planted within a certain time to get the most growth in the spring, but with all the rain we’re having, I expect a bumper crop of wheat… which can be turned into beer… and that will make beer brewers who use ancient recipes very happy… and I”m sure there are more surprises yet to come.
Thanks for the article. Good piece of info provided.
We know that gimmik, it’s cold, because it’s warming 😀
If they had written “by climate change”, I couldt accept that, not saying “human induced” 😀
“The F10.7 radio flux is the most accurate measure of solar activity. “
I’m not sure “accurate” is the right word.
But that probably boils down to the precise operational definition one uses for “solar activity” and the avoidance of creating a tautology.
The EPA ethanol blending requirement into gasoline in the US needs to be relaxed. Maybe Back to 5%.
Problem solved.
0.0% would be best for the environment, for pocketbooks, and for engines, but that’s politically unacceptable for a President who needs to win Iowa in 202.
In the meantime, Sprouts is selling corn here for less than seventeen cents an ear, cheapest I’ve seen in a long time. Guess I had better enjoy it while it lasts.
The Morganza Spillway west of Baton Rouge will likely be opened on June 2nd. That floods a lot of farmland to relieve up-stream flood waters approaching the tops of levees that protects towns and and developed areas. Farmland that is highly productive will be put undeerwater for a month or more, eliminating the summer agriculture production there.
https://www.nola.com/news/2019/05/morganza-spillway-could-be-open-by-june-2-governor-to-call-for-federal-emergency-declaration.html
“The Morganza Spillway was previously opened in 1973 and 2011.”
Since CO2 the the be all and end all, this kind of information will be ignored by settled scientists, to the detriment of all whose fortunes depend on the weather. We must put an end to settled science.
Hmmm … It will take some time to tell but I wonder if all this “climate change” will recharge the Ogallala Aquifer?
If it does will they that’s bad?
If we knew what the SSTs were back then, it would give a clearer understanding of what possibly lies ahead. I have to consider Bastardi’s opinion that we are starting a solar cooling period with very warm oceans and a higher global temperature so it will hopefully mitigate things some. The question is what the oceans will do in response to the reductions of solar output and how fast.