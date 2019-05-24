Friday Funny – or not so funny – Colorado fracktivist goes off the rails

From the “by their deeds you will know them” department. Massive rant in a hate mail to Climate Depot’s Marc Morano after his recent House Natural Resources Committee testimony.

Warning – graphic language – violence, rated R This was originally published at Climate Depot, and republished here at WUWT to demonstrate just how ugly, vile, and irrational some climate warriors have become.

Here is the email sent yesterday….

‘F*CK YOU! DROP DEAD MOTHERF*CKER!!’ Morano receives threat after Congressional testimony – ‘May you die by [your children’s] hand!’ – WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

May 23, 2019 threat to Morano:

Tim Remple < tim@remple.xxx>: Excerpt: “Whereas you appeared on public at the recent House Natural Resources Committee, and

Whereas you said things that indicate your guilty of Crimes Against Humanity and Ecocide,You are hereby official and irrevocably CURSED:

May you live long enough that your children and grandchildren likewise see the end of ALL LIFE on Planet Earth,

May they, when they understand what they YOU have done,

Ask you, “How the FUCK could you have done this to us??!!??

And may they then kill you!

May you die by their hand!

Looking them in the eye as THEY end your miserable life!!!!!”

