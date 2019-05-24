Friday Funny – or not so funny – Colorado fracktivist goes off the rails

From the “by their deeds you will know them” department. Massive rant in a hate mail to Climate Depot’s Marc Morano after his recent House Natural Resources Committee testimony.
Warning – graphic language – violence, rated R This was originally published at Climate Depot, and republished here at WUWT to demonstrate just how ugly, vile, and irrational some climate warriors have become.
Here is the email sent yesterday….
‘F*CK YOU! DROP DEAD MOTHERF*CKER!!’ Morano receives threat after Congressional testimony – ‘May you die by [your children’s] hand!’ – WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE
May 23, 2019 threat to Morano:
Tim Remple < tim@remple.xxx>: Excerpt: “Whereas you appeared on public at the recent House Natural Resources Committee, and
Whereas you said things that indicate your guilty of Crimes Against Humanity and Ecocide,You are hereby official and irrevocably CURSED:
May you live long enough that your children and grandchildren likewise see the end of ALL LIFE on Planet Earth,
May they, when they understand what they YOU have done,
Ask you, “How the FUCK could you have done this to us??!!??
And may they then kill you!
May you die by their hand!
Looking them in the eye as THEY end your miserable life!!!!!”
CDS
Climate Derangement Syndrome
This is the kind of crazy that the Beto and OCA get their support from
Wow! Someone needs a hug.
“And your little dog too!”
Mr. Remple needs help. And quickly.
Friday “Funny” ????
Find tha not funny at all.
It shows the illnes of our society in post modern times 🙁
Indicative of spoiled brats not getting what they want when other people disagree with them. If anyone remembers the beginning of the Greens in Germany you remember them escalating from posters & graffiti -> demonstrations -> destroying property -> killing people. For them the end always justifies the means.
Starbucks Raging Banshee grind will do it every time
Derangement is what happens when a person’s delusional beliefs are challenged by reality.
Tim Remple needs help and supervision
Tim Remple provides a perfect illustration of Climate Change Psychosis – an abnormal (irrational fear) based condition of the mind that results in difficulties telling what is real and what is not.
ROTFL
Weird how some people want to become crusaders based on a false narrative such as CC. And by the way whoever wrote that you just know uses fossil fuels every single day…the HYPOCRITE!
Climate Derangement Syndrome.
– One part of me wants to laugh at and mock them. But another thought I have is pity and how sad it is for someone to have lost their mind like that. Afterall, Mr Remple’s higher cognitive collapse is a likely outcome under the onslaught of climate porn and propaganda being fed him. I Blame Tim Cook (and the urban-dwelling, white elitist Liberal class he associates with).
People aren’t well anchored today, are they? How many leftists and activists have you met who were happy people? I the ones I know or know of seem pretty miserable.
This also illustrates the problems in promoting climate skepticism. When people’s beliefs and values come from feelings and not facts, they will never be persuaded by facts or logic.
I believe liberals/leftists/progressives are generally feeling oriented instead of fact oriented. I also believe the leaders want to keep people angry and afraid so they can keep the power and money flowing.
How liberating, thoughtful debate from one of the CAWG faithful. How unusual to find such a kind, conscientious, upstanding person willing to engage in a liberal back and forth conversation. (extreme sarcasm for the /sarc challenged).
He believes that he has the power to curse others?
And to think, liberals actually tell people that they are the tolerant ones.
How long before this guy starts demanding the death penalty for anyone who disagrees with him?
Such implacable hatred must be quite a burden to carry around. If this person’s mind is not yet warped, it will be if they continue on this course.
What the heck is “Ecocide”? Is that what vegetarians and vegans commit with their dietary choices?
As some wag once noted, when you run out of bullets, you start throwing mud. I guess these ranting folk have run out of bullets.
So when do the real attacks come? Car bombings, assassination/beheadings, etc or the nonbelievers and apostates?
Does witchcraft still work if you use grammar beneath a 5th grade level?
So sad. How do people get so angry while knowing practically nothing?
A loyal and ever faithful climate scare cult member to the end. Does not sound as though he will ever lose the faith.
