South Florida wading birds nested like crazy in 2018, a great sign for the Everglades

Reader Mumbles McGuirck makes a cogent observation: “Hmmm … Why don’t they blame it on climate change?”
All bad news is climate change. All good news is news.~ctm
May 17, 2019 06:00 AM, Updated May 17, 2019 09:15 AM
Dr. Jerry Lorenz, Audubon Florida research director, explains during a visit to South Nest Key why roseate spoonbills, along with other wading birds, are a major indicator of the health of Florida Bay. By Carl Juste
Wading birds in the Everglades built more nests in 2018 than any other year in the last 80, a record-breaking nesting event made possible by the right balance of wet and dry conditions in the delicate ecosystem. And after heading north to nest in recent years, the birds returned to the southern Everglades, their traditional nesting grounds.
More than 122,000 wading bird nests were counted in the Everglades during the 2018 nesting season, which ranged from December 2017 to July last year. Overall in South Florida more than 140,000 nests were found, the most since counting began in 1995, compared with an average of about 40,000 a year in the past decade.
“We have never seen anything like this in the last 80 years,’’ said South Florida Water Management District scientist Mark Cook, the lead author on the agency’s annual wading bird report released Thursday. “These numbers highlight the resiliency of these birds and that of the Everglades.’’
HT/Mumbles McGuirck
There may be a temporary increase in the number of birds counted, but state-of-the art computer models show that they are in fact declining and, if model projections continue, may soon be extinct.
It’s worse than we thought.
Mark Twain had something to say about that:
Scientists will complain that their computer models are way better than mere extrapolation. I would counter that, “To err is human, it takes a computer to really foul things up.”
Why have we heard no criticism from these Audubon people about the dreadful slaughter of raptors around those hideous windmills? That should never have been permitted, without at least the semblance of a truthful scientific investigation of the worth of the electrical output. Maybe some of the more courageous bird enthusiasts will come forward, now that skepticism is being pronounced by so many.
Audubon position on wind power….
https://www.audubon.org/conservation/audubons-position-wind-power
‘And after heading north to nest in recent years, the birds returned to the southern Everglades, their traditional nesting grounds’.
Maybe its getting to cold up north??
“These numbers highlight the resiliency of these birds …”
Ah, so this is DESPITE climate change. That makes it so much more interesting, probably qualifies his next piece of work for a larger grant.
The lobster fishermen are catching lobsters like crazy this season in the Canadian Maritimes. Not a peep blaming it on climate change.
For a whole bunch of reasons, the Everglades is in a poor way. Those reasons are mostly due to human activity. Sea level rise due to global warming is only a potential problem. link The greater number of wading birds could be due to the restoration efforts and is to be celebrated.
Al this is well and good, however, there are still hundreds of hungry pythons that will eventually find these nests. Build it and they will come.
Format highlighting is mine. The bolded words appear to be based upon a nesting bird survey performed in all North American swamplands instead of just Florida.
A doubtful assertion that appears to be gross assumptions based upon Florida’s nest counts.
Nest counts that are entered into formula to ‘estimate’ nest counts over larger areas. I am reminded of biologists’ counting polar bears
More skillful nest counters, greater numbers of nest counters, clear weather providing better visibility, greater diligence at spotting nests, or even less dedicated nest counters counting ordinary brush piles are all just a sample of nest counting factors that affect nest counts.
One suspects merit increase, annual bonus or career enhancement a more likely reason for the claims.
Nor can one help but wonder if 2018-2019’s winter affect where the wading birds nest this year.
Based on my vegetable garden last summer, I could have written you one of two stories:
‘Imminent starvation due to poor potato crop yields’.
‘Superb winter squash crop presages bountiful hungry gap (what late April to mid June was called traditionally in UK as winter stores declined but summer crops were not ready to harvest).
Each crop has a sweet spot and for potatoes it is a mild, wet summer. For winter squash, a hot dry summer means bountiful harvests.
As we had aMediterranean summer, Mediterranean crops did very well.
If we have an Irish summer, potatoes and other crops which do well in Scotland will flourish down here in NW London.
So with global cooling, more carrots, cabbage, broad bean, runner bean, potato, pea etc.
With global warming, more French beans, tomatoes, winter squash, cucumber, melon, aubergine, pepper etc.
The intended outcome is plenty to eat whatever happens.