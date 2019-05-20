The Guardian: Only “Radical” Climate Action Will Save Us from a Bleak Future of Watching Game of Thrones Reruns

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The coffee machine is running hot in Guardian Climate HQ.
The heat is on over the climate crisis. Only radical measures will work
Gaia Vince
Sun 19 May 2019 01.00 AEST
Drowned cities; stagnant seas; intolerable heatwaves; entire nations uninhabitable… and more than 11 billion humans. A four-degree-warmer world is the stuff of nightmares and yet that’s where we’re heading in just decades.
The good news is that humans won’t become extinct – the species can survive with just a few hundred individuals; the bad news is, we risk great loss of life and perhaps the end of our civilisations. Many of the places where people live and grow food will no longer be suitable for either. Higher sea levels will make today’s low-lying islands and many coastal regions, where nearly half the global population live, uninhabitable, generating an estimated 2 billion refugees by 2100. Bangladesh alone will lose one-third of its land area, including its main breadbasket.
Rockström doesn’t like our chances. “It’s difficult to see how we could accommodate a billion people or even half of that,” he says. “There will be a rich minority of people who survive with modern lifestyles, no doubt, but it will be a turbulent, conflict-ridden world.”
Others are more sanguine. “I don’t think that humans as a species or even industrial civilisation is seriously threatened,” says Ken Caldeira, climatologist at the Carnegie Institution for Science in California. “People live in Houston, Miami and Atlanta because they live in air conditioning through the hot summers. If people are rich enough to air-condition their lives, they can watch whatever is the successor to Game of Thrones on TV, as the natural world decays around them,” he says. But he points out that while richer people risk a loss to their quality of life, the poorer risk their actual lives.
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/may/18/climate-crisis-heat-is-on-global-heating-four-degrees-2100-change-way-we-live
Good old Ken Caldeira.
I must say this climate communique is a little more garbled than the Guardian’s usual efforts, but I think we get the idea – if we don’t mend our wicked ways we might need to spend more time indoors basking in air conditioned comfort while the house robot weeds the garden. Or something like that.
The Guardian: Only "Radical" Climate Action Will Save Us from a Bleak Future of Watching Game of Thrones Reruns
This nonsense only verifies my thesis.
A growing proportion of the population realise that the entire CAGW meme is nothing but wacky balderdash. From beginning to end, it is fantasy, from the ‘warming’ that is actually cooling, through the idiotic hypothesis of a ‘greenhouse effect’, through the notion that human activities can alter the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere, to the histrionics about sea levels, is simply make-believe.
The remainder of the population is not only stupid, but ignorant, and gullible as well.
“it is fantasy, from the ‘warming’ that is actually cooling, through the idiotic hypothesis of a ‘greenhouse effect’, through the notion that human activities can alter the concentration of CO2”
No one going to challenge Karabar’s crackpottery? Or is everyone in agreemement?
Volume level 11 hype. Yawn.
These millennial “jornalists” are so boring and trite about ordinary weather they can’t even think their way past the most recent TV episode they watched. Sad.
She even had to change her first name to “Gaia” to sound interesting. The word “banal” came to mind when I saw that. I wonder if she even knows what the word means?
So she’s an author “author specialising in science…” Awww… geee… isn’t that cute. And she’s even “met plants!” Yes, a true Gaia if there ever were.
Not a “scientist who specializes in writing” though. Then she might be qualified.
As I have commented here at WUWT before, we all like to think we live in extra-ordinary times. Because then to think these times are extra-ordinary, means by extension our living and managing through them makes our otherwise dull, “banal” lives also extraordinary, by extension.
We all want to be extraordinary. The reality though is far different of course.
Does she really think this time is less stressful than WW2 when her country and cities were getting bombed everyday by Nazis at the doorstep and thousands of civilains were being maimed by those bombs?
Or when millions of men from the UK were being slaughtered in the trenches of France and Belgium in 1914-1918?
Or when the industrial revolution was hitting Britain and making 2 classes, the rich of London and the poor street urchins of a Charles Dickens story?
And so forth.
Ms Gaia is far from from extraordinary though, both in her perspective and in her writings. Hackneyed and stale also come to mind.
I meant “more stressful” not “less stressful”. I’m and still missing “edit comment”. (sigh)
Gaia is loved by the BBC. Enough said.
I wish they would review their elementary Science classes. At one time the Earth had tropical climate nearly to the poles, And We haven’t had as much biodiversity since. If I recall correctly the Global mean temperature was 18C° warmer than today.
Sweet do we get dragons and can I burn Kings landing down?
You can burn down the Granuiard office.
Deal ?
You’ll have to buy carbon offsets first.
Then get a burn permit.
Your dragon also requires a CCS on its muzzle prior to operation.
Then you’ll need a vet certificate to get a pet license to take it out in public.
– Modern Life with Progressives.
You know, there was a time when it was quite often better than we could have imagined. But I say that with a certain advantage of length of years. Lately it’s apparently consistently worse than we thought and we badly need a massive overturning of what our forebears deeded us via copious blood, sweat, and tears in order to prevent a coming assured disintegration (while thus triggering a self-fulfilling one in its place). I guess that’s what passes for progress(ive) now.
And when it gets cold? Shoot a polar bear and wrap up?
“generating an estimated 2 billion refugees by 2100.” Hmmm, I wonder how they got that number. Seems high. So I clicked on the link in that very sentence. That abstract says “Global mean sea level rise may dislocate hundreds of millions of people by 2100.” Hmmm. Close enough for Guardian work.
“There will be a rich minority of people who survive with modern lifestyles, no doubt, but it will be a turbulent, conflict-ridden world.”
So nothing changes then.
The Guardian and WUWT recognise that bot Emilia Clarke and dragons are very eye-catching.
Such sings of increasing levels of panic are not a sign of any climate emergency, but a feeling that their chances or getting their ideology enforced on the population is slipping away .
But this has been the reality for years , politics was always the main driver behind ‘climate doom’ for the science never was ‘settled ‘ , the Australia elections is merely the latesit in a long list of elections where ‘climate doom ‘ is either a none-issue or has turned the voters off. And once the politicians understand the voters are not buying into the game , they have no reason to support it either.
Oddly this is a situation that can be made worse by the ‘chicken little ‘ approach being taken by the greens , for people see and understand that the sky is not falling and although they may support less plastic going in the ocean , they are not going to buy into turning to clock back 300 years to the ‘good old days ‘ the greens hatred of modernity requires .
And the fun part is the green/left wing toxic mix means that far from being able to understand this , they will go for ‘the people are stupid and cannot be trusted ‘ approach they always go for and so make their already slim chances even smaller .
The madder they get the more extreme their claims , the better it is for skeptics , so it is an approach we should encourage.
4 deg C is the temperature variation of a few degrees of latitude – that is a couple of hundred miles.
I didn’t know that people couldn’t live or grow food a couple of hundred miles south of me. Or north, if I happen to live in the Southern Hemisphere…
Winter is coming. It has been snowing hard today (May 20th) in Southwestern Colorado. It is the first time since we moved here in 1991 that I have to run all heaters during the daytime, and wear a wool cloak at home this time of year.
According to the news, cold weather is not limited to our area — it’s winter again in Minnesota and other Northern Central states. I was surprised to read that hundreds of yaks died of cold this spring in Himalayas. Yaks! The Sun itself is working against the warmists’ brainless propaganda.
I suspect it is actually the fear of a looming global cooling that leads to this hysteria of the alarmists!
In about four or five Years we will know more!
Let cycle 25 begin and come to its peak in about 2025/26 and we will see who are the morons!
O course this is as usual aimed at the Western nations. What about India and China, plus S/E Asia. and Africa.
What a strange world, or half gets hotter and the other half stays just the same.
As for the rich surviving , what rubbish, if indeed there were a few billion climate refugees floating around, nowhere would be safe. Remember the French Revolution.
MJE VK5ELL
What else do you expect from someone called ‘Gaia’.
She’s insane.
”Many of the places where people live and grow food will no longer be suitable for either” and ”entire nations uninhabitable… and more than 11 billion humans” tends to suggest a massive increase in food productivity (possibly due to increase C02?) for the remaining arable land to support a population almost double that of today.
So the future will be like mad max 2 But with electric cars.
Well now I guess it is official – you can be a completely hysterical and scientifically innumerate fool and still get a job working for today’s Gruaniad. Sad. And the BBC will always be there if you fancy
a change of scene.
skepticism of doom is increasing and belief in doom is decreasing.
its a slow creep, the alarmist screeching is having the opposite effect they are hoping for, and as this decline in belief in doom continues to grow, the screeching gets louder and turns even more people off.
When you have to resort to manipulating and exploiting an autistic child to front your doom cult, in my opinion, you have already lost, despite appearances.
Skeptical Critical mass is being reached, and this will be born out in elections around the world and it is already happening.
If the warmers have their way so that we no longer use carbon based fuels then electricity prices will skyrocket, putting air conditioning cost too high for many people.
The Guardian has done do much to create skepticism. Mann and co have done so much to create skepticism. NASA and NOAA have done much, while smashing their reputation at the same time.
Please continue this screeching, as it only serves to expose what these people are, liars and loons.
The Guardian editor Viner, has made an elemental mistake in advising skeptical people should be called deniers, that is a serious error on her part.
Does Beijing allow the distribution of a Mandarin version of the Guardian in China?
If what was printed was in any way probable, surely the solution lies not in our hands, but in those of China’s leaders.
Why does no one in the media or at the BBC acknowledge that fact, so constantly pointed out here and in similar sites?
Meanwhile, in the Dakotas and Nebraska over the last 2-3 days: https://www.facebook.com/1110kfab/photos/a.10150273547356327/10156979062581327/?type=3&theater