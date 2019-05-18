World Leader’s Ignorance About Climate Change Continues Despite Simple, Obvious Evidence.

Guest opinion Dr. Tim Ball
“To be able to fill leisure intelligently is the last product of civilization.” Arnold Toynbee
Until Trump, and very obviously with his exception, weak, ignorant, pandering, people lead the western nations. They want leadership positions but with no intention of doing the job, or, for that matter, any talent to do it.
We are a long way from Toynbee’s “last product of civilization.” Worse, we are moving further away every day. What can you say about America, supposedly the most advanced civilization in the world, with a regular TV program about 600-pound people in prime time? Is that filling leisure intelligently? What can you conclude about western leaders listening to and, worse, heeding Swedish teenager, Greta Thuneberg about climate change who claims she can see carbon dioxide in the air? This skill may be because she is a 16-year old child who, regrettably, has Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and Asperger’s Syndrome. We know this because her mother, who needs for child abuse, told us so in the family book ‘Scenes from the heart. Our life for the climate.’ Historically, it was a child who pointed out that the emperor had no clothes. Now the ill-informed, used and abused, children are pointing out the emperor is wearing a cloak of green.
None of this is surprising as the world moves past madness into insanity. A US Senator, Elizabeth Warren, is running for President. This after admitting she claimed a non-existent native heritage to jump the line at Harvard Law School and to get called to the Bar. There is another Senator also a lawyer, Richard Blumenthal, sitting on the Judiciary Committee where he cynically sits in judgment of other people’s truth and credibility. He claimed involvement in live combat in Vietnam when he was never even in the country. How can such exposed and admitted liars continue to retain positions of power? Sadly, it is easy, have you watched debates and proceedings in any legislative body from the US Congress, through the British Parliament and beyond. It is a zoo of childish one-upmanship and petty name-calling, but what makes it worse is they think it is clever. No wonder the ratings of all such bodies are so low.
The major reason for the problem of poor leadership is that natural leaders, who are born, not nurtured, know the populace is not ready to be led. They also know that anybody who steps forward to lead immediately becomes the target of a media who believes its divine function is to destroy anybody and everybody. Understandably, they are not prepared to put their heads on the media chopping block. The impact on society is more than the loss leadership. This creates a vacuum that is almost immediately filled by people who want to lead but have nothing but ambition. These people want the job but lack the skills. They say whatever you want to hear or what they think you want to hear. The sincerity is as thin as the ability. Most of these are the people that Daniel Boorstin identified as being famous for being famous. They are so shallow that they are more vulnerable than most to misinformation and false stories that can become the basis of a political campaign. The biggest of these is the human-caused climate change issue. They, along with everybody else, didn’t understand it, but they deliberately exploited it. Everybody thought climate change was a problem, they didn’t care because it was a superb political opportunity.
A Yale University test on climate titled “American’s Knowledge of Climate Change” proved it. The test was designed to find out from
a national study of what Americans understand about how the climate system works, and the causes, impacts, and potential solutions to global warming.
The test given to 2030 American adults resulted in catastrophic results. A full 77% of them achieved a grade of only D or F (52%). I know from 50 years of talking to and dealing with politicians at all levels that their knowledge is as bad. In one way it is worse because politicians take stronger, more definitive positions that preclude an open mind.
With this ignorance, these leaders established energy, environment, and economic policies that are completely unnecessary, very expensive, and all at the expense of identifying and dealing with real problems. For example, the world was led to believe that it was overpopulated and unable to feed itself. The major culprit in this lie was by Paul Ehrlich’s 1968 book The Population Bomb, which predicted the failure of food supply, mass starvation, and societal collapse by the end of the 20th century. This distracted us from the real issues that are storage and distribution, so we are just now dealing with them. The world produced enough food for triple its population. In most of the world upward of 60% of this never made it to the table. It is lost in the field and during storage to insects, diseases, and decay. Even if the product made it out of the field a high percentage, probably some 20%, was never distributed. Store and transport the food more efficiently, and you solve most of the problem. We know this is true because in developed nations refrigeration reduced loss by 30%.
Ignorance is a problem in itself but it is compounds itself because people, especially leaders, will lie and deceive to hide that ignorance. When the leaders learned that carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas was increasing, and global warming was inevitable they didn’t know enough to even ask the right questions. They didn’t know that it was only 4% of the total greenhouse gases and the human portion was only 0.4% of that. They didn’t know the people presenting this information deliberately limited themselves to only looking at human causes of climate change thus ignoring all natural, that is non-human causes. It was like buying a car after a garage assured you it was good. They didn’t tell you they only looked at one bolt on the right rear wheel to make that assessment.
The leaders didn’t know they were caught up in the green hysteria of the environmental movement and climate change was just a small part. However, they did know that it was political suicide not to do anything considered as saving the planet. The attempt was what mattered not the accuracy of the information. Unfortunately, that situation applies in all aspects of the public perception of climate change.
Leaders know virtually nothing about climate as they demonstrate every day. They don’t even know that the claim that CO2, especially from human sources is causing climate change, is completely without theoretical basis. They don’t know that water vapor is 95% of the greenhouse effect and is effectively left out of the official studies, along with natural causes. They also don’t know that the only evidence that supports the claim comes from a computer model deliberately programmed to show that a CO2 increase results in a temperature increase. If the leaders who used climate change to produce their devastating policies did even cursory research, they would know how wrong it was. They would know that every forecast made by those models was wrong. If they looked at the Third UN Climate Report, they would find this statement.
In climate research and modeling, we should recognize that we are dealing with a coupled non-linear chaotic system, and therefore that the long-term prediction of future climate states is not possible.
I know that no world leader read this because if they had, they wouldn’t daily display their ignorance. We are led by ignorant, uninformed, people who introduced legislation and rules that cost trillions. In doing that they ignored real problems, so millions die and suffer unnecessarily. The best example was the lie about DDT identified in Rachel Carson’s that triggered the environmental hysteria. She claimed DDT caused her husband’s cancer and death. There was no proof, but it got DDT, the major scourge of malaria-carrying mosquitos, banned worldwide. Since then at least 130 million people have died unnecessarily. Paul Driessen called this eco-imperialism when these ignorant leaders imposed their ignorance on other leaders.
We are led by fools and incompetents who deliberately choose to stay stupid by not looking at even the simplest of information. Now with the Internet it is easily available so the only excuse left is personal incompetence.
Blaming everything on CO2 allows the Left to conveniently ignore those things which are actually causing environmental degradation.
And notice how it’s always marketed to be “carbon” C, a solid, as in “carbon” footprint, “carbon” taxes, “carbon” pollution, etc.
As for the neo-Marxists, unproductive bureaucrats, & politicians:
“It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it”
– Upton Sinclair
Politicians are empty suits doing the bidding of those with money who put them in office. The politician doesn’t need to know or be informed, he just needs to carry out instructions.
It’s amazing how durable this brain dead conspiracy theory is.
Guess who’s NOT a “world leader” after today? Dedicated warmist, Bill Shorten of Australia. Resigned in shame! He lost the “unlosable” election!
It’s happening all over the world. The “Left” who have been pushing climate alarmism are being voted out by the people. It’s not just their stance on climate but every one has made it part of their platform. Let’s see what they stop supporting first to win back voters …. CC, open borders, or Globalism? I believe CC will go first, then open borders, but Globalism will remain as that’s the backbone of their financing.
A treat, now, to read CNN gushing about Shorten and his fabulous wifey Chloe mere hours before he was to ascend to the throne and save Australia's climate "for the granchildren":
Hurrah Australia!
Anthony should have a separate post on this.
Abbott was defeated though.
But on the bright side, BoJo is probably the next UK PM.
Meanwhile, we in New Zealand have to tolerate hopeless communist Princess Adern, she of the limited employment experience flipping burgers but currently illuminating the world in yet another Paris gathering of “world leaders”. What a fine show of resolve by our friends across the Tasman – how could anybody have voted for Shorten when his standard response to anything promoted by his opponents was “we’ll equal that”. Not an original thought in his brain!
In 1982 a forecast was made that predicted both 2019 CO2 levels temperature increases.
Dr Ball is wrong to claim “They would know that every forecast made by those models was wrong. ”
BTW – any guesses as to the source of the forecasts?
Thanks Tim. Our only hope is that eventually the people will be shown to be wiser than their leaders. Perhaps the Australian election result gives us hope.
Accurate but why are they proceeding headlong into the scam without proper knowledge? Who’s pulling the political strings? The UN says it’s not possible to make long term predictions yet that’s exactly what their Reader’s Digest version for leaders does. Until we recognize and neutralize the people behind the curtain we will constantly be on the defensive.
From the results of the Yale test that Dr Ball uses to claim “politicians at all levels that their knowledge is as bad.”
Climate Skeptic Arguments
• Many Americans incorrectly believe that since scientists can’t predict the weather more than
a few days in advance, they can’t possibly predict the climate of the future (42%) or that
computer models are too unreliable to predict the climate of the future (37%).
• A third of Americans (35%) incorrectly believe that in the 1970s, most scientists were
predicting an ice age.
• A third of Americans (33%) also incorrectly believe that since the Earth’s climate has
changed naturally in the past, humans are not the cause of global warming today.
• Relatively few (19%) incorrectly believe that any recent global warming is caused by the sun,
that the record snowstorms last winter in the eastern U.S. prove that global warming is not
happening (18%), or that the Earth is actually cooling, not warming (15%).
• Only 12 percent of Americans say that global warming is happening, but will be more
beneficial than harmful.
• All of these items, however, include from 19 to 47 percent of Americans who say they don’t
know whether these statements are true or false.
Did he bother to read the study, because it fails to support many of his own previous contentions.
Alas, this so called test is itself based on ignorance, as the report of what people supposedly “know” begs questions of what the researchers WANT the people to “know”:
57% know that the greenhouse effect refers to gases in the atmosphere that trap heat;
Even this 57% is ignorant, because no gases TRAP heat.
50% of Americans understand that global warming is caused mostly by human activities;
50% of Americans, thus, have been fooled by sophists posing as scientists.
45% understand that carbon dioxide traps heat from the Earth’s surface;
This 45% has the wrong understanding of carbon dioxide. No “trapping” — it’s wrong, wrong, wrong terminology.
25% have ever heard of coral bleaching or ocean acidification.
This 25% would do well to learn the flaws in how these terms are misused.
These seem to support the claims of the article, JD.
Parts of the Earth are cooling, some are unchanging, and others are warming. It’s only on average that the Earth is warming.
A major problem is that most of the press are also examples of ignorance and lack of curiosity, so if one only relies on the legacy media for information, one will be as ignorant as the reporters and writers.
Politicians don’t care about science. Never have, never will. When scepticism garners more votes, then they will proclaim they have always supported healthy realism.
One shouldn’t be greatly surprised at the current repeating of “history” like that which occurred 2,000 years ago as witnessed and described by the Jewish historian, …… Flavius Josephus, …. to wit:
BRAVO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
“A US Senator, Elizabeth Warren, is running for President. This after admitting she claimed a non-existent native heritage to jump the line at Harvard Law School and to get called to the Bar.”
Shameful for her to do without reservation.
Thank you Dr. Tim Ball. Most satisfying read in long time.
What I find absolutely hilarious is that Joe Biden is now coalescing as the Democrat’s clear-front runner for the nomination. And that is solely because he is seen as having one “quality” the other 22 (at last count) don’t: Elect-ability in the General election over Trump.
Biden is polling at about a 39% in that field, almost 23 points ahead of 2nd place Bernie Sanders, according to Real Clear Politics’s latest polling of likely Dem primary voters.
That’s 2 out of every 5 likely Dem voters see Biden as their only hope in 2020 vs. Trump and a strong economy.
Now I can be pretty confident in saying that those other 3/5th’s of Democrats probably aren’t too keen on having to vote for a septuagenarian white heterosexual, non-socialist male who has spent his entire adult life in Washington DC, 36 years as a US senator then 8 years as Obama’s VEEP. What kind of impact will that have on voter turn-out in 2020? Probably not good for Democrats.
Think about that for a moment: Basically the inescapable conclusion is that 40% of Dems realize none of the others in that diverse field of 23 has a realistic chance in defeating Trump. While the other 60% are off chasing their unicorns and fairy fantasy candidate of (select one: Bernie, Buttigieg, Harris, O’Rourke, or Warren).
But then how will Biden have to sell himself to the general public?
– Will he sell himself as The Obama Do-Over Guy?
America gave Obama his “do-over” with his 2012 re-election and he failed that test miserably, as Trump’s election and rejection of Hillary showed. Besides Hillary’s serious ethical problems, her other big handicap is she couldn’t criticize to any real extent Obama’s record.
– Will Biden try sell himself as “The Guy who can fix Washington DC?”
A man who was an insider in the DC power elite for 44 years? Hilarious!
And we haven’t even got to see Biden much publicly since 2017. His appearances so far are either private fund raisers or scripted presentations. When he goes off-script is when he famously becomes the Biden Gaffe Machine, regularly saying something cringe-worthy for his base. And now his age is showing in his speech as well with regular word slurs and mispronunciations. So far its been the saving grace of video editing by a complicit media that has stopped a wider acknowledgement of this issue.
Conclusion: Those gaffes and speaking problems will only get worse as a grinding campaign appearance schedule and the need to speak off-script becomes more frequent. And he can’t shake-off the life-long DC insider stench. And since he was Obama’s VP for 8 years, he won’t be able to criticize the Obama economic record or Obama’s use of unconstitutional “pen and phone” power grabs to pursue an agenda he couldn’t get through Congress.And Biden already is having to tread lightly on Climate Change nonsense of GND, because the the GND alienates the white working class voter, but not doing so enrages his lunatics of the Left in his party. As such Biden probably is un-electable versus Trump and a strong economy. And the wiser Democrats understand all this and are likely in a panic.
DR Ball writes “They don’t know that water vapor is 95% of the greenhouse effect and is effectively left out of the official studies, along with natural causes. ”
Did he not bother to read Chapter 8 of AR5: Anthropogenic and Natural Radiative Forcing.
How did he miss this?
“Water vapour is the primary greenhouse gas in the Earth’s atmosphere.”
Dr. Ball was talking about the politicians, who apparently have not read Chapter 8 of AR5. Apparently neither they, nor the media have read it.
I presume you have read it , though. If so, why do you believe that climate models can accurately predict future climate when the 3rd climate report said it was impossible?
Our so-called Leaders have seized their power by tickling the ears of the masses into believing they are being “saved” … and “cared-for” by the elites. They haven’t seized power and authoritarian control by brute force … nope … they’ve done it with kittens, rainbows, and unicorns. They’ve simply USED “climate change” as an existential threat that THEY can save us from. Because they *care* for us. And everyone wants to be suckled by mother-Government … so they keep getting elected.
Clive Staples Lewis said it best …
“Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.”
Shit! They even got a majority of Californians to sell their futures for a really FAST choo choo train that will be “cheaper”and “faster” than a 40min. plane ride. Just think of allllll the Obbamakkaresque FAKE Economic calculations that went into selling that fantasy! The elites finally have the dumb and docile subjects they’ve dreamed of. And they’re actively recruiting another 100k/mo. to hop our borders and vote. And breed. Yes … they will eventually collapse the system. And we will all be living in government-provided hollowed out logs. Most likely all supplied under generous government contract by the Native People’s of North America … because our leaders *care* about Native Americans.
Great article, Mr Ball, which throws much needed light on the incompetence of those who see it as their pre-ordained right to instruct the rest of us on how we might live our lives. So much of what is wrong in our world is purely and simply the result of “vote catching” and excessive hubris on the part of politicians.
I realise the Yale survey was included to prove a point, but it is a dubious document, many of the questions being either self contradictory or having confirmatory bias. Knowledge or ignorance on the part of participants is difficult to prove when the question master has such a poor and fundamentally biased grasp of the subject. Is there a more recent (than 2010) and less biased survey which might have been referred to?
Having written all that I have just looked back to see that Jack Dale May 18, 2019 at 11:19 am has made a similar point – apologies for duplication!
Dr. Ball,
Sadly our goverment has decided to police ‘disinformation’ on the internet. Surely this means any information that contradicts the goverment propoganda…
The death knell has been rung for freedom of speech in Canada…