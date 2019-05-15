Ian Plimer: Climate Activist Aussie Labor Leader is “Unelectable”

Ian Plimer (source Sky News)

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

With the Aussie federal election this Saturday, Professor Emeritus Ian Plimer, who wrote the iconic book “Heaven and Earth: Global Warming, the Missing Science”, has suggested Australia’s opposition leader Bill Shorten may be intentionally misleading on climate change.

The truth of climate change is revealed at school Ian Plimer

May 16 2019 Bill Shorten and his allies, the Greens economic vandals, believe climate change is a moral issue. So is telling the truth. With his elite private school education, the Oppo­s­i­tion Leader would have learned about the Roman Warming, the Dark Ages, the Medieval Warming and the Little Ice Age. These took place before industrialisation and were all driven by changes in the sun. He would have learned that natural warm times, like now, bring great prosperity, increased longevity and less disease, whereas Jack Frost brings death, depopulation and economic stresses. In biology, the Labor leader would have learned of Darwinism and environmental adapta­tion of species. Humans live on ice and in the hills, valleys, tropics and des­erts, at altitude and on coastal plains. Like countless other organ­isms, we move and adapt when the environment changes. Species thrive when it is warm. From his education at a relig­ious school, he would have learned about the apostle Thomas. One of the strengths of our Western civilisation is doubt and scepticism. Surely Shorten does not believe the catastrophism promoted by green activists and self-interested alleged experts at the expense of the nation. If he does, he is unelectable. If he is knowingly promoting a falsehood, he is unelectable. Critical thinking was fundamental to our culture and should be embraced in policy formulation. In school science, Shorten would have learned carbon dioxide is the food of life and without this natural gas, which occurs in space and all planets, there would be no life. … Read more (paywalled): https://www.theaustralian.com.au/commentary/the-truth-of-climate-change-is-revealed-at-school/news-story/31d9ab27de3ec577217a590476bf16c1

Despite being Australian, I haven’t written much about this election because frankly I think both major party leaders are unelectable.

With a few honourable exceptions like Federal MP Keith Pitt, who have spoken out against the green party line, and Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who is facing a furious green attack in his electorate, this Aussie election is kind of a choice between Al Gore or Al Gore lite.

Thankfully in Australia your vote is not wasted if you support a minor party candidate or independent. Australian federal elections use an instant runoff vote system like Maine, USA, in which you list the candidates you want in order of preference. That means you can vote your heart with your first choice, then vote strategically with your other choices to make sure the candidate you really don’t want comes last.

I urge anyone participating in Saturday’s election, please do some research into the candidates on offer. Consider minor parties like One Nation, which has consistently supported climate skepticism and affordable energy for as long as I can remember – on their senate ticket is Malcolm Roberts, who infuriated Australian media by making Brian Cox’s climate alarmism look silly on national TV, and who during his previous senate term infuriated mainstream politicians by meticulously examining the shaky assumptions behind proposed climate legislation.

Even if you don’t think your preferred candidate has any chance of winning, remember your instant runoff vote allows you to send a message to Australian politicians, with minimal risk your least favourite candidate will win – the only kind of message most politicians bother to listen to.

