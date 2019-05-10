Below is a plot from a resource we have not used before on WUWT, “RIMFROST“. It depicts the average temperatures for all weather stations in Antarctica. Note that there is some recent cooling in contrast to a steady warming since about 1959.
Contrast that with claims by Michael Mann, Eric Steig, and others who used statistical tricks to make Antarctica warm up. Fortunately, it wasn’t just falsified by climate skeptics, but rebutted in peer review too.
Data provided by http://rimfrost.no
H/T to Kjell Arne Høyvik on Twitter
ADDED:
No warming has occurred on the South Pole from 1978 to 2019 according to satellite data (UAH V6). The linear trend is flat!
23 thoughts on “Climate data shows no recent warming in Antarctica, instead a slight cooling”
Currently, there is a significant anti-intellectualism of the formerly respected environmental and major media. Their credibility is shot and their politics is showing.
“I am skeptical about everyone in the whole wide world (including myself) and everything in that world, without 3 forms of trusted, independent verification.”
Anonymous Heins
Kindly specify if the verticle axis of the plot is in degrees Fahrenheit or Celsius.
That Nature cover was nothing more than a cartoon.
What does this mean for the so called “arctic amplification” , where the poles are supposed to be warming more rapidly than the rest of the earth?
Or is there some magic that that happens only at the north pole?
No warming trend in Antarctica?
Cool!
For reference, this is HADCRUT4 70-90S: https://www.climate4you.com/images/MAAT%2070-90S%20HadCRUT4%20Since1900.gif
Wow, lots of information crammed into that site. Interesting how much the temperature fluctuates over short periods of time in the Antarctic.
Satellite data isn’t the best way to look at the poles. Because of geometry.
But weather stations on the ground are certainly more significant than computerised extrapolations across a continent from a peninsular.
What changed in 1980?
MC – what happened after 1980?
Atmospheric circulation changes due to a phase of I creased tropical convection, causing increased ozone dilution above Antarctica and increased volumes of cold surface atmosphere flowing off the continent creating conditions for increased sea ice.
The barriers to transport of tropical convection to the south pole strengthened causing more of that tropical heat to go to the Arctic which is the weaker pole. Arctic amplification is a natural phenomenon that results in warmer atmosphere and sea surface disturbance lowering sea ice and short periods of rapid surface melt on Greenland.
The cooling of Antarctica is the result of increased tropical convection.
Regards
“Antarctica warming” is kind of like “oceans acidifying.”
From about 1958 to about 1990 Antarctica became, on average, a smidgen less brutally cold.
Like the oceans became, on average, a smidgen less caustic.
Which means the sky is falling.
With the Antartica icecap at an average altitude of 8,200 feet, and with an average temperature of about -40 C or colder with 6 months of that in near darkness, it isn’t surprising there hasn’t been any warming and little effect on melting the southern continent that has been frozen over in an ice age for 34 million years. And with CO2 levels higher than now, including much higher average global temps for the majority of that time that didn’t see Antarctica melt since 34 MYA.
It is also probable as NASA has even published, that the southern icecap has been acquiring more annual snowfall than what ice melts, sublimates or slides into the sea as ice. This probably explains why there is no acceleration in SLR globally, as we know the temperature of the oceans is increasing slightly and thermally expanding, including some melting from Greenland and other terrestrial glaciers around different regions of the good Earth. If the general population were aware of these statistics, including no net warming in Antarctica the last 30-40 years, I think everyone would relax a little on any impending global climate emergency.
Of course Antarctica is cooler; cold settles. Duh.
Wait a minute, how can you call rising from -20 deg C to -16 deg C “slight warming”? The rest of the Earth only has 12 years left to live with + 1.5 deg C warming. Shirly, all of the polar bears and penguins died during this earth cooking + 4 deg C event? Well? Are there polar bears in Antarctica? No! Penguins? Still a few but we are regularly informed that they are dying wholesale. We’re doomed! And to double-down on stupid, my wife and I are about to leave for vacation in Hawaii (when we obviously should be going to Iceland). Sarcasm? Me?
Ron: I just checked and you should avoid Honolulu or you’ll surely be roasted. Honolulu has the highest average annual temperature of any major US city at over 24 C (anomaly of 9 C) that’s 6 times the 1.5 C increased temperature level that is going to result in environmental disaster. You couldn’t pay me enough to visit this hellhole. /s/
One explanatio for this lack of warming is probably that more CO2 in the atmosphere is actually expected to cause cooling in inland East Antarctica where there is a semi-permanent temperature inversion. Below are three IR spectra from Sahara, the Mediterranean and Antarctica. Notice that the radiation is actually slightly increased not decreased in the H2O and CO2 absorption bands:
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Fred_Ortenberg2/publication/291164378/figure/fig2/AS:648594344390664@1531648350772/Spectrum-of-Earth-Thermal-IR-radiance-recorded-from-space-a-Desert-Sahara_W640.jpg
Seas will not rise fast if Antarctica doesn’t warm up. That’s good news for the Maldives that according to top scientists 30 years ago should already be gone do to sea level rise.
Jared, these coral islands grow with sea level rise. They actually kept pace with much more rapid sea level rise with the melt back of the last glacial maximum. The sea rose ~ 120m and guesd what? When the US drilled Bikini Atoll (atomic bomb test site) in the 50s, they went through 120m of coral limestone and into volcanic rocks. A study done by NZ researchers using 1940s areal photos to compare with modern photos, they determined that most of the South Pacific islands had increased in area and stood the same elevation above sea level that they did before, despite continuous sea level rise. These things are alive!
‘aerial photos’ that is.
Perhaps consider adding this plot to the Reference Pages/Global Temperature Page.
Interesting.
Sarc on, panic now,as the POLE freezes,the sea ice will expand ever northward, eventually(Sorry suddenly and catastrophically) rendering the souther sea lanes unusable.
Doom Doom Doom.
Mark Twain springs to mind; “Science is wonderful,you can gain so much speculation from so few facts”Paraphrasing of course.
Or as we are discussing Climatology,extrapolating linear trends from cyclic data is so much fun.
Antarctica’s albedo appears to have increased over most of the continent, which could explain the cooling.
https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/84499/measuring-earths-albedo
Speculation: fresh snow has a higher albedo than ice, so if Antarctica gets more snow as has been reported by NASA, it would cause cooling.
https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/144438/snow-over-antarctica-buffered-sea-level-rise
We can expect those temperatures to be “adjusted” in 3…2…1…
That was the Steig et al. Nature cover that recently a CBC “journalist” , Nicole Mortillaro senior Science Reporter, included in her article… https://www.cbc.ca/news/technology/climate-report-1.5081643
Not at all bothered by the fact it had been debunked by O’Donnell et al.