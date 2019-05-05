Climate Politics Abroad Are Turning Decidedly Skeptical

May 3, 2019
From Alberta to Australia, from Finland to France and beyond, voters are increasingly showing their displeasure with expensive energy policies imposed by politicians in an inane effort to fight purported human-caused climate change.
Skepticism about whether humans are causing dangerous climate change has always been higher in the United States than in most industrialized countries. As a result, governments in Europe, Canada, and in other developed countries are much farther along the energy-rationing path that cutting carbon dioxide emissions requires than the United States is. Residents in these countries have begun to revolt against the higher energy costs they suffer under as a result of ever-increasing taxes on fossil fuels and government mandates to use expensive renewable energy.
For instance, in France in late 2018, protesters donning yellow vests took to the streets—and have stayed there ever since—in large part to protest scheduled increases in fuel taxes, electricity prices, and stricter vehicle emissions controls, which French President Emmanuel Macron claimed were necessary to meet the country’s greenhouse gas reduction commitments under the Paris climate agreement. After the first four weeks of protest, Macron’s government cancelled his climate action plan.
Also in 2018, in part as a backlash against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s climate policies, global warming skeptic Doug Ford was elected as premier of Ontario, Canada’s most populous province. Ford announced he would end energy taxes imposed by Ontario’s previous premier and would join Saskatchewan’s premier in a legal fight against Trudeau’s federal carbon dioxide tax.
In August 2018, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was forced to resign over carbon dioxide restrictions he’d planned to impose to meet the country’s Paris climate commitments. His successor, Scott Morrison, announced reducing energy prices and improving reliability, not fighting climate change, would be the government’s primary energy goals going forward. Subsequently, Australia’s deputy prime minister and its environment minister announced the country would continue using coal for electricity and expand coal mining and exports.
The changes in 2018 were just a prelude for the political climate revolt of 2019.
In mid-March, the Forum for Democracy (FvD), a fledgling political party just three years old, tied for the largest number of seats, 12, in the divided Dutch Senate in the 2019 elections. FvD takes a decidedly skeptical stance on climate change. On the campaign trail, Thierry Baudet, FvD’s leader, said the government should stop funding programs to meet the country’s commitments to international climate change agreements, saying such efforts are driven by “climate-change hysteria.”
On April 14 in Finland, where climate change policies became the dominant issue in the election, support for climate skepticism surged. Whereas all the other parties proposed plans to raise energy prices and limit people’s energy use, the Finns Party, which made the fight against expensive climate policies the central part of its platform, gained the second-highest number of seats in the Parliament, just one seat behind the Social Democratic Party’s 40. The second-place finish was a big win for the Finns Party and its skeptical stance: just two months before the election, polls showed its support was below 10 percent. After the Finns Party made battling alarmist climate policies its main goal, its popularity soared. The New York Times credited the Finns Party’s electoral surge, in large part, to its expressed climate skepticism.
In Alberta, Canada, where the economy declined after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s climate policies took hold, voters on April 16 replaced Premier Rachel Notley and her New Democratic Party (NDP), which supports the federal climate policies, with the United Conservative Party, headed by newly elected Premier Jason Kenney, who vowed to scrap the province’s carbon tax and every other policy in NDP’s climate action plan. Among the other climate policies Kenny said he will reverse in an effort to revive the economy are NDP’s plans to accelerate the closure of the province’s coal power plants, and its plan to cap greenhouse gas emissions from the region’s oil sands. In addition, Kenny says he will challenge the federal government’s climate impositions in court and streamline regulations hampering Alberta’s critical oil and gas industry, including restrictions preventing pipeline construction imposed by NDP.
Even as daily headlines in the lamestream media become ever shriller, hyping climate fears based on projections made by unverified climate models, the public, especially the voting public, is becoming increasingly weary of the Chicken Little claims of impending climate doom. Voters in developed countries are saying “enough is enough” to high energy prices which punish the most vulnerable people in society and do nothing to regulate climate change.
- H. Sterling Burnett
SOURCES: CBC; Global News; New York Times; New York Times; Climate Change Weekly
10 thoughts on “Climate Politics Abroad Are Turning Decidedly Skeptical”
About time to end this madness
Most people, not even those who are seen to be pushing Global Warming/Climate Change really believe in the ‘required’ actions. The Alarmists are pushing the Agenda as they see it as a useful way to implement other, generally repressive and totalitarian ideas. Polls show low levels of public concern about Global Warming/Climate Change. When people are asked to prioritize issues, climate change does not rate highly. In 2014, just before the then President Barack Obama addressed the heavily publicized UN Climate Summit 2014 in New York City, Pew Research polling indicated that Americans did not consider climate change to be among the top six threats facing the country.
The UN’s own ‘My World Global Survey’ confirms that this is true internationally. Polling of 9.7 million people from 194 countries, in the survey, finds that the need for “action taken on climate change” rates last out of the 16 suggested priorities. Access to reliable energy, better healthcare, government honesty, a good education, etc., are of far greater concerns to most people across the world. Given time, common sense tends to break out when authority is not looking.
The crescendo of Alarm from our politicians and government agencies,is a recognition of their propagandas failure.
Not sure I will get this across well, but here goes.
We skeptics are a tiny minority, who lean toward political awareness.
Most taxpaying citizens have very little free time on their hands and have learnt to ignore politicians and bureaucrats until these creatures put their demands in writing.
As preempting the endless catalogue of insanity, madness and perpetual motion that “policy makers” propose is an unrewarding and impossible task.Nothing is real,nothing can be argued, as the goalposts are fluid.
Well these parasites have done so,in writing,in legislation taxing air in Canada,imposing endless regulations and costs worldwide.
Now the taxpayer will respond.
Because the naked theft of an emboldened Gang Green, is now real.
The government has boldly stated its incompetence and now demands its reward.
Of late the “reward” they receive from voters confuses them utterly.
I mean it this way,think how hideous it must feel to believe you are saving society from “Carbon pollution” And then be kicked out of office by a public who see you as another greedy gullible fool.
Polling your way to oblivion?
“Climate fears based on projections made by unverified climate models”: right on!
When are activists and governments going to promote nuclear power?
Until then we can be sure all this is not about reducing Carbon Dioxide emissions.
When the next person complains that corporate officers are paid too much, ask them about 2 things:
1: Are sports and movie stars paid too much.
2. Explain that ex-POTUS gave $1,000,000,000 to the UN Green Slush Fund, and had promised an additional $2,000,000,000.
Does anyone know what happened to that Billion dollars?
Canadians like this little country’s big status on the world stage. We volunteered for every peace keeping gig we could. We mighty mites are in the G7 and G8, Nato, big on AID to 3rd World, etc., etc. We rush to drink the Koolade and fund all the workings of the UN global gov totes, ’cause we wanna belong. Being badly spoiled, we protest a lot, mainly our womenfolk.
Harper (former Conservative Prime Minister) ‘had the audacity’to lecture Europe on the truly ridiculous way they were running their economies and offered his formula for straightening themselves out. Harper is an economist, knows his stuff and Canada was the only member of G8(7) who didnt join our “betters” in the global economic swoon. He was a no nonsense prime minister who didn’t kiss babies, didn’t like fireside chats OR cardigan sweaters. He ran his Cabinet like a general. He gave the greens short shrift and gave Canadians a superior government.
Naturally, he was disliked so much by the Eurocentric totes that the UN frequently came over and incited Native Peoples to more disobedience, excoriated the gov on human rights, and the Euroboffins who give a scorecard to nations always ranked Canada as a place to live quite below a host of countries I certainly wouldnt want to live in. Denmark usually came first or Switzerland. I’m afraid for me the wide open places trumps amusement park like countries. One federal elecroral district in the rockies is bigger than Switzerland, has more mountains and is true wilderness. The federal electoral district of Nunavut, is the largest in the world, 9 times the size of UK and 3 times the size of Texas at over 2 million km^2. I wish I could induce half of Canadians to go to Denmark, Switzerland or Luxemburg to smarten the up.
In the financial markets buying frenzies are the sign that “Everyone is in” and it can be described as “Ending Action.
Then comes the falling prices with dismay and recrimination.
In the political arenas, control freaks have, well, gone out of control.
“Ending Action”.
When does the political fury actually end?
Subject for another note.o
In Australia, most polls show voters ARE worried about climate change and are looking for a party that has strong policies to deal with it, ie, reducing “carbon” emissions via some sort of carbon permit trading system and ruining the economy along with mandates for a 45% reduction of “carbon” emissions and investment in renewables and encouragement of the use of EV’s. All three major parties, ALP (Democrat), LNP (Republican) and Greens (Communist) are on board with this and more. All the while Australia is the biggest exporter of coal and gas.
Surely Luvvie Emma Thompson (Dame, sorry) could go on a world tour to guide the masses on the horrors of “carbon”… For the common good you understand.
