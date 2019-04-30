NPR Notices Climate Action China are Building a Lot of Coal Plants

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
While China publicly demands the USA fulfil Obama’s Paris Agreement pledges, and makes a big deal of their conversion to green energy, behind the scenes the Chinese Belt and Road initiative is starting to look like a gigantic coal plant construction exercise.
Why Is China Placing A Global Bet On Coal?
Steve Inskeep, Ashley Westerman
April 29, 20191:42 PM ET
China, known as the world’s biggest polluter, has been taking dramatic steps to clean up and fight climate change.
So why is it also building hundreds of coal-fired power plants in other countries?
Xi took the highly unusual step, for him, of meeting with international journalists, during which he repeated the slogan that he is committed to “open, clean and green development.”
Yet China’s overseas ventures include hundreds of electric power plants that burn coal, which is a significant emitter of the carbon scientifically linked to climate change. Edward Cunningham, a specialist on China and its energy markets at Harvard University, tells NPR that China is building or planning more than 300 coal plants in places as widely spread as Turkey, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Egypt and the Philippines.
A visit by NPR on Saturday to one of the plants, the Huaneng Beijing thermal power station, showed that it now burns natural gas — still a contributor to climate change but overall considered cleaner.
But the Chinese engineers, metalworkers and laborers who built coal-fired power plants must be kept employed. And, Cunningham says, “many are going abroad.” They are building energy projects for developing nations, largely as part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.
Chinese officials were ready to answer such concerns at their Belt and Road Forum. “We’re not intending to transfer pollution to other countries,” said Chen Wenling, chief economist at the China Center for International Economic Exchanges in Beijing. “We’re trying to create development opportunities.“
…Read more: https://www.npr.org/2019/04/29/716347646/why-is-china-placing-a-global-bet-on-coal
That nice clean eco-friendly Huaneng gas plant in Beijing – NPR forgot to ask where they get their gas from.
There is a good chance the Huaneng plant still indirectly burns coal. China have invested heavily in coal to gas plants, so they can keep the economic benefits of burning coal, but shift most of the pollution from burning the coal away from major population centres.
11 thoughts on “NPR Notices Climate Action China are Building a Lot of Coal Plants”
Wait until they read through the not-so-fine-print on all those scientific papers where it says that water vapour is the largest “greenhouse gas”…
NPR is the largest collection of the most gullible, innumerate, economic illiterates ever assembled.
Collectively, they make even Bill McKibben appear informed.
” the carbon scientifically linked to climate change ” [Citation needed]
What took NPR so long and how can they be surprised?
Uh-oh, NPR had better be careful – they might be accused of being deniers!
I’ve seen enough references to the (one) converted coal power plant near Beijing to wonder if it’s a Potemkin Village for shallow journalism.
Comments I’ve seen online suggest it does not take much persuasion effort to deceive libs about China’s decision to close some coal plants around Beijing as being equivalent to the hundreds of coal plants across the country and off the tour route.
Apparently NPR hasn’t noticed that China is building a lot of coal-fired power plants inside China too. +25% by at least one count: https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-45640706
Just don’t send a Canadian affiliate station to investigate–they might not come back.
China is playing Western politicians off a break.
I reckon the West’s empty suit politicians secretly know their CAGW ramblings are absolute bumpf, but they’re all too timid to challenge the bs.
It’s a sad paradigm, the modern “advanced” democracies.
I expect the Chinese to start building coal plants and electrical infrastructure in Africa, where the World Bank and UN would rather the people use small solar stills to get clean water and cook their food over renewable biofuels (a.k.a, dung, poop) while letting nature handle the sewage. The Chinese will let these people know just who is responsible for the improvement in their lives with a modern electrical grid, creating Chines allies forever, even as they simultaneously make the Africans economic slaves.
But then, I tend to be somewhat cynical and think the worst of people, so maybe I’m wrong.
No fan of China, but they have the right to build as many coal plants as they want.