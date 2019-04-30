“Climate Change Costs Are Starting to Bite Business”… How Not To Conjugate Verbs

Guest eye rolling by David Middleton
From the Sierra Club…
Climate Change Costs Are Starting to Bite Business
Corporate America wants a stable business climate, and climate chaos is anything but
BY PAUL RAUBER | APR 29 2019
What will it take for American businesses to get serious about fighting climate change? Maybe this: In January, facing $30 billion in liabilities for its role in recent wildfires, California’s mighty investor-owned utility Pacific Gas and Electric filed for bankruptcy protection. Overnight, the company lost half its value. “There is a fundamental shift taking place right now in business,” says Joel Makower, chair and executive editor of GreenBiz Group, “and the shift is from ‘What is business doing to the climate?’ to ‘What is climate doing to business?'”
If business does nothing, the downside is enormous. In North America, extreme weather events and natural disasters caused $91 billion in damages in 2018 alone, and the latest National Climate Assessment warns that if the world does not take strong action soon, annual losses to US businesses could total half a trillion dollars.
[…]The
BravoSierra Club
- PG&E’s liability for “its role in recent wildfires” is not related to climate change.
- Weather is not climate.
- Warnings about mythical future perils are not “starting to bite business”… Misguided government policies in a futile war against the weather are definitely taking a bite out of business.
In arguendo let’s accept the claim that “extreme weather events and natural disasters caused $91 billion in damages in 2018.” Not all of these costs were to businesses, but we’ll run with that number. What else takes bites out of businesses?
- March Madness $13.3 billion
- Shoplifting $44 billion
- Absenteeism $84 billion
- Weather <$91 billion
- Surfing the Internet $200 billion
- Regulatory compliance $1,900 billion
- Federal taxes $3,594 billion
Federal taxes includes personal income taxes, Social Security taxes, corporate income taxes, excise taxes and estate taxes because, ultimately, it’s business that generate the revenue that enables the taxation.
The IPCC calculated that it will cost $122 trillion to avoid 1.5 °C of warming relative to the alleged pre-industrial average. The average annual cost through 2050 would be $800 to $2,900 billion…
And there isn’t one shred of evidence that a $122 trillion Global War on Weather will have any effect on the weather.
26 thoughts on ““Climate Change Costs Are Starting to Bite Business”… How Not To Conjugate Verbs”
The propaganda mill operating in Oakland, CA is so large it must consumer vast amounts of power.
Not to mention that 91 Billion is less than 3/10 of 1 percent of the total of privately held land and buildings in the U.S., so in 333 years extreme climate events will have wiped is out….
A faulty power line falls in a wind storm and lights a fire…and this is caused by climate change?
Hmm, let’s see…California has had high speed dry winds throughout history. Check.
High speed dry winds dry out local vegetation…Check.
There have always been fires under these conditions; fires are correlated with population… Check.
The more rural communities, the more electric power transmite through fire danger areas. Check
California power companies have repeatedly failed to update their distribution systems. Check.
YUP! Has to be climate change. No other explanation is feasible.
It boggles the mind how all the other variables can be completely ignored. But then it frees up the mind to settle on the only one they care about.
If they actually used some logic it might be difficult to ignore their rationale. But they don’t, and the proponents of AGW lose all credibility.
If this were an isolated case, I could overlook it. But it’s not. Every single example that is used to “prove” Global Warming can be destroyed with just a little critical thinking and research.
It seems the average intelligence of people is a lot lower than I expected. It boggles the mind that people can’t see what’s right in front of them, and make pronouncements without the slightest understanding of the consequences.
The burden on busimess is not climate change, but high cost of renewable energy.
And the Paradise fire is more the fault of renewable energy because of the stress it places on the system, causing premature equipment failures and needless excess costs. It may have even directly caused the fire.
“The IPCC calculated that it will cost $122 trillion “…bozo said $5 trillion
Very good article. The reality is that, based on the paleoclimate record and the work done with models, one can conclude that the climate change we are experiencing today is very small and is caused by the sun and the oceans over which mankind has no control. Despite the hype, there is no real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate and there is plenty of scientific rationale to support the idea that the climate sensitivity of CO2 is zero. So even if we could remove all of the CO2 from the Earth’s atmosphere, doing so would end life on this planet but if would do nothing to change the climate. But even if wi could stop the Earth’s climate from changing, extreme weather events and sea level rise would continue unabated because they are part of our current climate. Spending money on fighting climate change is a total waste. Even if we could ourselves change the Earth’s climate we do not even know what to change the climate too. The optimal climate has never been defined. Rather than waste money trying to fight climate change, we should be strengthening the economy.
This says pretty much all that needs to be said. Thank you, David Middleton!
The only thing threatening American businesses are idiotic, completely useless, horribly expensive “climate change” policies.
What will it take for American businesses to get serious about fighting climate change?
Something like this?
Economic security for all who are unable or unwilling to work
That should sober everyone up.
“And there isn’t one shred of evidence that a $122 trillion Global War on Weather will have any effect on the weather.”
In fact there is good evidence that the GWW can’t even change atmospheric CO2 (Harde 2017) so of the $91 Billion only about 4% of the cost due to CO2, which might well be zero, could have been dodged if no one anywhere used fossil fuels. This is not crying out for “strong action soon”.
Well the government imposed regs sure suck.
And there isn’t one shred of evidence that a $122 trillion Global War on Weather will have any effect on the weather.
Expect collateral damage to be high, however.
A trillion here, a trillion there, and pretty soon we’re talking real money.
I call this the “BBC We” as in “we need to save the planet” and “can we afford capitalism?”
What is the difference between Anthropogenic Climate Change hucksters and IRS scammers?
Much of what the Greens say they want to avoid, the policies they push would result then directly bringing that result about.
Want to see the environment destroyed? Then implement the “green” policies that will destroy affordable energy, and the resulting energy poverty will lead to very thing they said they wanted to avoid.
When the dishonest Democrats in the US talk about the Green New Deal, they want ignorant voters to visualize flowing fields of green grass and vast green forests set against deep blue skies.
Meanwhile, in their own minds they are visualizing a very different sort of flowing green. The green in the GND for them is green rivers of taxpayer-provided greenbacks flowing into their hands to re-distribute to their campaign and political special interest supporters to keep them in power.
Its how Maduro, and Chavez before him, were able to gain power and then remain in power in Venezuela while simultaneously bringing about the very ruin they convinced their ignorant support base they would avoid.
Tested your hypothesis. No comments until 5 minutes after the hour, then – boom – 15 comments at once.
The origin of the GND
+42 🙂
Pretty certain it’s Anthony’s moderation settings are the reason.
Now that it’s been mentioned, I see the batch-posting of comments, too. Is it a subtle way of interfering with traffic here or just a wordpress thing?
That is warm, smelly bilge in a BUCKET. Do they seriously think we can’t fact-check? Do they think we don’t know how to use Google?
‘Much of what the Greens say they want to avoid, the policies they push would result then directly bringing that result about.’
You wonder how much of that is deliberate. I’m beginning to believe that’s more often the case.
Either that or the standardized definition of insanity – expecting different results.
The stupid – it burns.
Haha the Bravo Sierra thing was smart
When we hear Feynman’s oft-repeated statement of, “science is a belief in the ignorance of the experts.” that is just a narrower interpretation of a broader intellectual phenomenon applied specifically to science endeavors.
Feynman’s observation about science actually applies equally well to many intellectual endeavors undertaken by the human mind. It most especially applies to economics and economic experts. The PhD-carrying elitists economists, for which there are as many economic theories as there are of them, are ignorant experts in the same manner. Applied to them it says,
“rational economics is a belief in the ignorance of the economic experts.”
How does this apply today, one might ask? Well like this.
From Barron’s a few weeks back:
“The Stock Market Is Just as Confused About a Potential Recession as You Are“
https://www.marketwatch.com/articles/the-stock-market-is-just-as-confused-about-a-potential-recession-as-you-are-51553590800
What has the the economic experts baffled so far is why the US economy has not endured the typical, historical business cycle of boom-recession-repeat since the big one in 2009-2010 after the 2008 sub-prime mortgage-fed financial meltdown. Where is the next recession? Why have we gone almost 10 years of expansion without a fallback?
None of the economic experts seems to be able to admit what is right in front of them.
I say they are “ignorant” of the US’s energy dominance revolution that has occurred over that same time period.
The recent re-birth and growth of domestic oil and gas production (the shal-frack revolution) has ensured that when business picks up, and/or consumer spending (vacations, and liesure spending) picks up, most of that cash used to pay for the additional energy has stayed in US domestic companies pockets. It has directly gone to either the oil/gas related industry or indirectly in all the parts of US industry and business economy that supports the additional energy delivery.
Frack sand from Wisconsin. Steel pipe from the Rust belt. All the service industries that support drilling and domestic delivery of domestic oil now.
In the time before the oil/gas re-birth, it that used to mean that additional energy revenue from a boom cycle went to Saudi Arabia or Venezuela. Cash rapidly drained out of the US economy for more energy as the expansion widen across the economy, thus acting as negative feedback to ultimately limit the expansion magnitude and their durations, such that the business cycle times were a shorter 3-6 years between recessions.
Sure we buy a lot of Saudi oil still but, but we are now also able to export more refined products and also export crude oil for the first time, in long time.
I’m not arguing that the business cycle has ended or the next recession is forever put off. I’m arguing our newfound energy dominance has fundamentally altered (lengthened dramatically) the business cycle timing till the next recession and its resulting magnitude will be shallower on the downside.
And I am arguing that the many PhD economists who don’t see or acknowledge this new role of US energy dominance and the business cycle is supporting evidence for a belief in the ignorance of the economic experts.
Australia’s “ruinable” energy policies regulating more wind/solar have resulted in a shift from among the lowest electricity prices in the world to among the highest. Add to that high gas prices because of bans on exploration and fracking. Net result: those businesses that can are moving to other countries. But our greenies feel good, even if Australia’s impact on global temperatures is zero to two significant figures.